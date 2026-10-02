Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Texans

FRISCO, Texas -- After a 10-hour flight from Dallas to Rio de Janeiro, the quick hour flight to Houston that the Cowboys will make this weekend is much more comfortable.
That said, the Cowboys will not be going into Sunday's game against the Texans comfortable, as Dallas sits at 1-2 and Houston has yet to win a game this season. Brian Schottenheimer and his team know that the team they're facing is a good one, and is hungry for a victory.
"We don't see this team as an 0-3 team. I know that's what their record is, but we don't see them as that. Just like I don't think we're a 1-2 based on the way we can perform. But they're really good at what they do."
Who will come out on top in a game where both teams are in need of a win? Here's the picks from the DallasCowboys.com staff:
Tommy: I completely agree with Brian Schottenheimer in saying that the Texans haven't played like an 0-3 team to start the year. Unfortunately, just because you don't play like it doesn't mean anything if you're not ahead when the final whistle blows. Neither team will lack for motivation in this game. Offensively, I think Dallas' offense can find a way to score points about anybody.
The Texans defense is one of the best they'll play all season, but the Cowboys may be able to find even more success if they're able to limit Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, as there are a lot of players banged up. The same can be said for Dallas' defense, which is short of help in the secondary and is facing a quarterback that has played well when not pressured this season in C.J. Stroud and should get Nico Collins back. We've seen the Cowboys get pressure, but not get home. If they're able to affect Stroud in this game, Dallas should have opportunities to capitalize on that and get off the field. I think the Cowboys bounce back in a close, hard-fought game. Cowboys, 24-21.
Patrik: I'm of the mindset that enough lessons will be learned coming out of the nauseatingly close loss to the Ravens in Rio that will serve them well in Week 4 against the Texans. I don't expect the Cowboys to suddenly be perfect on offense, but I'm willing to bet they'll be more decisive and conservative on the one-yard line. I don't expect the Cowboys defense, even with Joey Porter Jr., to suddenly be world-beaters, but I am willing to bet they won't give up a 26-yard catch to set up a game-winning field goal with one second on the clock.
By the way, Mr. Goodell, I am not actually saying I'd bet on anything, to be clear.
Porter will play, in my opinion, and his last game against Nico Collins effectively left Collins sitting on bricks outside the club. Expect a pitch count though, and that means the depleted secondary will need to lean that much more on rookie defensive back Caleb Downs. The offense has shown it can move the ball against anyone, and just needs to score in the red zone. The defense, led by Downs, Jaishawn Barham and a resurgent Quinnen Williams/Kenny Clark, could have a day against a vulnerable Texans offensive front; and that will help the Cowboys take this one in the Battle for Texas. 35-24, Cowboys
Nick: I keep hearing things like "this is their Super Bowl" in regards to Houston and its fans and the hate they have for Dallas. Cool, well the Cowboys better find a way to match that intensity.
I would think the simple fact they had the game basically in the bag last week in Brazil and found a way to lose it, coupled with the fact that another loss puts them at 1-3, would be enough ammo for them to lock in and match whatever desperation the Texans will bring.
Not only that, but the owner/GM and entire front office just made a move for Joey Porter Jr. that signals what they think of this team and the capabilities of being one of the better squads by the end of the season. So now it's up to them to go down to Houston and take care of business.
Remember this, the Texans don't have to lose four in a row. They've already lost three. To me, it's not about the odds because you're 75 percent there. So it's an 0-3 team that hasn't won a game. If Dallas does what they should do, it'll stay that way. I think the pass rush finally gets home for 3+ sacks and George Pickens has his best game of the season. Give me Dallas, 30-24.
Josh: I have no doubt that the Cowboys get back on track against the winless Houston Texans. It's not like we're far off from their 0-3 record, but as inept as their offense is - even with the return of WR Nico Collins - the Cowboys got a huge break by way of the Texans' injury report today. Their All-Pro linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is out this week with a groin injury. This is huge for an offense needing a get-right game. Even if Al-Shaair was playing, I'd be banking on a pissed-off Brian Schottenheimer to call a masterful game, making aggressive statements early and often. If the Cowboys are facing a 4th down in the first quarter, expect Schotty to go for it - and he won't have to twist Dak Prescott's arm looking to right the wrong of a fourth-quarter throwaway. The Cowboys light 'em up this week. But against a winless team, is that impressive? Maybe. Let's just see them do it again, and again, and again, and... Cowboys 34, Texans 10.