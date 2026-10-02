Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Texans

Patrik: I'm of the mindset that enough lessons will be learned coming out of the nauseatingly close loss to the Ravens in Rio that will serve them well in Week 4 against the Texans. I don't expect the Cowboys to suddenly be perfect on offense, but I'm willing to bet they'll be more decisive and conservative on the one-yard line. I don't expect the Cowboys defense, even with Joey Porter Jr., to suddenly be world-beaters, but I am willing to bet they won't give up a 26-yard catch to set up a game-winning field goal with one second on the clock.

By the way, Mr. Goodell, I am not actually saying I'd bet on anything, to be clear.

Porter will play, in my opinion, and his last game against Nico Collins effectively left Collins sitting on bricks outside the club. Expect a pitch count though, and that means the depleted secondary will need to lean that much more on rookie defensive back Caleb Downs. The offense has shown it can move the ball against anyone, and just needs to score in the red zone. The defense, led by Downs, Jaishawn Barham and a resurgent Quinnen Williams/Kenny Clark, could have a day against a vulnerable Texans offensive front; and that will help the Cowboys take this one in the Battle for Texas. 35-24, Cowboys

Nick: I keep hearing things like "this is their Super Bowl" in regards to Houston and its fans and the hate they have for Dallas. Cool, well the Cowboys better find a way to match that intensity.

I would think the simple fact they had the game basically in the bag last week in Brazil and found a way to lose it, coupled with the fact that another loss puts them at 1-3, would be enough ammo for them to lock in and match whatever desperation the Texans will bring.

Not only that, but the owner/GM and entire front office just made a move for Joey Porter Jr. that signals what they think of this team and the capabilities of being one of the better squads by the end of the season. So now it's up to them to go down to Houston and take care of business.

Remember this, the Texans don't have to lose four in a row. They've already lost three. To me, it's not about the odds because you're 75 percent there. So it's an 0-3 team that hasn't won a game. If Dallas does what they should do, it'll stay that way. I think the pass rush finally gets home for 3+ sacks and George Pickens has his best game of the season. Give me Dallas, 30-24.