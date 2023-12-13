Hankins 'hard-pressed' to be available vs. Bills

"Johnathan will be hard-pressed to go this week," said McCarthy.

This thrusts the spotlight onto rookie first-round pick Mazi Smith, who has spent time this season both in rotation with Hankins at times but also in packages that have placed him shoulder-to-shoulder with him.

The onus to fill the void created by the injury to Hankins won't fall squarely on the former Wolverine, however, because the Cowboys planned ahead for such an occasion when they signed former third-round pick Carl Davis to the practice squad at the end of November.

Expect Davis to be elevated for the first time this weekend to help Smith and others mount up against the Bills offensive front.