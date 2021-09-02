Healthy Tyron Smith Pointing Toward Full Season

Smith has been wearing the neck roll in practice and games for the last several years as an extra layer of protection against neck and shoulder issues.

"You can throw that thing away," he said. "I don't want memories of that thing."

A neck injury sidelined Smith for the final 14 games of the 2020 season, but the surgery and a successful rehab with the athletic training staff fixed the issue. The seven-time Pro Bowler believes it might have also solved some of the accompanying back problems he's had in recent years.

The injury now behind him, Smith is looking to play a full season for the first time since 2015.