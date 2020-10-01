Here's What Dak & The Offense Want To Clean Up

"Everybody's capable of making a big play, and especially when we all lock in," Prescott said. "The focus is detail. You see the small plays go for big gains and go for touchdowns."

The most important stat is the scoreboard, of course, and the Cowboys are currently 1-2 in three games decided by 11 total points.

Small improvements can make the difference. For Prescott, that means taking better care of the ball.

In last Sunday's loss to Seattle, back-to-back turnovers at the end of the first half and start of the third quarter – an interception and strip-sack fumble – led to two Seahawks touchdowns.

The Cowboys, who strive for balance with All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott, went into catch-up mode. Prescott finished the game with a career-high 57 pass attempts, completing 37 for a career-high 472 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

"With that, obviously when you're pushing the ball downfield you're increasing your risk for a turnover," he said. "But I have to be better with the ball and receivers have to help me as well, whether it's route discipline or spacing or whatever it is. We'll all continue to get better at that, but we know how important it is to take care of the ball, starting with myself."

Through three games, the Cowboys are tied for the league's third-worst turnover margin at minus-4. Six turnovers have led to 31 opposing points the last two games: 17 in a 40-39 comeback thriller against Atlanta and 14 in a 38-31 loss to Seattle.

Sunday's opponent, Cleveland, (2-1) has thrived off turnovers in its two wins. The Browns scored 24 points off five takeaways in a 34-20 victory over Washington last Sunday. Their average drive start is their own 33-yard line. By comparison, the Cowboys' average start is their own 23.

It's clear the offense wants to be aggressive under head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The key is reducing the negative plays that end drives and put the defense in difficult spots.