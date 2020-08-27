How Likely Is CeeDee Lamb As A Punt Returner?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have made no secret about CeeDee Lamb's special teams ability.

Their impressive, first-round draft pick returned 54 punts at Oklahoma, and the Cowboys wasted no time giving him reps in that role during training camp. Even still, that ability takes another level of meaning when it's mentioned by the front office.

Asked about Lamb during his weekly interview with 105.3 FM The Fan on Thursday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones endorsed the idea.

"It's not going to surprise me to see him back there potentially helping in the return game, as well," he said.

It speaks to the talent Lamb has showcased during these two weeks of training camp. The expectations were already high, given that the rookie was drafted No. 17 overall and widely considered the best receiver in this draft class. But since suiting up in his new uniform, Lamb has looked like everything but a first-year player.