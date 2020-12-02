How To Best Cope With A Quirky Schedule?

As if anyone needed another reminder, the NFL is playing out its 2020 season in the middle of a global pandemic. There couldn't be a clearer example than Wednesday afternoon, as the league watched Baltimore and Pittsburgh face off in a game that was re-scheduled three times by a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 within the Ravens' facility.

"Frankly, you never really have an opportunity to watch your next opponent play live after an installation day," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "So the fact that we have had a chance to meet virtually yesterday on Baltimore, just to go through the introduction, the presentations, the personnel changes, trying to anticipate some of the things that are in front of us, because of obviously what they're going through with their COVID challenge and who may be able to play in our game."

The Cowboys' game plan was to watch the game separated into position groups, following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols on their own end. But, as McCarthy alluded to, the main challenge will be trying to determine which personnel might be available to Baltimore for next week, and how they might use them.

The Ravens placed as many as 20 players on the COVID-19/reserve list over the course of the last week, but it's a good bet several of those players will be available by Tuesday night. As for the Cowboys, McCarthy said they've already got their plan mostly in place.

"The reality of it is, schematically all of us in the NFL, you are who you are conceptually," he said. "You're going to attack your opponent from a similar platform, but utilization of personnel is really the question that we'll obviously look at today when they play Pittsburgh."