How Will Cowboys Start Preparing For Baltimore?

The Cowboys aren't technically on a bye week, but it certainly has the feel of one.

As they sit on Monday, still a full week away from their next game, the Cowboys will at least try to prepare for their next opponent, but that is definitely easier said than done.

The Cowboys were supposed to play this Thursday, Dec. 3 in Baltimore, but that game has now been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 because of massive COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the Ravens' roster.

Baltimore's game with the Steelers, initially scheduled to follow Dallas-Washington on Thanksgiving Night, has been moved to Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have reportedly over 20 players on the Reserved/COVID-19 list, including at least 11 players who have tested positive.

Among those key players who will certainly miss the Steelers game including NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are also expected to be without running backs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, pass-rusher Matt Judon and tight end Mark Andrews.

The availability of those players for the Cowboys' game on Dec. 7 in also in question. Depending on when these players tested positive, they will likely have to serve a 14-day quarantine, which would in many of the cases, would also keep these players out for the Cowboys game.