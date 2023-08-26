IMPACT: How Lance trade affects Cowboys QB room 

For one, yes the Cowboys will undoubtedly keep three quarterbacks on the roster. That isn't something they have done on a regular basis but did finish the 2022 season with Will Grier backing up Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Secondly, it signals the likely end for Grier here in Dallas, at least on the active roster. Grier has been the No. 3 quarterback all along this training camp and preseason, but has played the majority of the games the past two weeks.

Despite the trade for Lance, who is not expected to play Saturday night against the Raiders, Grier will likely get most, if not all of the snaps in the preseason finale. For him, it'll be a great audition for the rest of the league that might need some veteran depth at the position.

Grier went 0-2 in his starts for the Panthers back in 2019 with no touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Lance has four career starts, going 1-1 as a rookie in 2021 and 1-1 last season. He has five career TDs with three interceptions and an 84.3 QB rating, with one rushing touchdown.

Lance has plenty of athletic ability and should provide the Cowboys' defense with an accurate scouting report when facing some of the mobile QBs on the schedule this year such as Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Bryce Young and more.

As for his contract, Lance has a salary of $940,000 that is guaranteed in 2023. Next year, his base salary of $5.3 million is also fully guaranteed. After that, the Cowboys have to decide on his fifth-year option for 2025.