Injury Status Of Andy Dalton, Other Key Players

Oct 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Quarterback Andy Dalton remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as the Cowboys get back to practice Wednesday in preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton took part in Wednesday's team meeting but not individual meetings yet as he moves through the steps of the protocol.

If Dalton can't play Sunday, rookie Ben DiNucci would get the first start of his NFL career.

"Ben's been up here relentlessly here in the last 48 hours. He's pouring everything that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him," McCarthy said. "He'll get pretty much all the work this week because I don't see Andy coming back (until) at the end of the week at the earliest."

Elsewhere on the roster, guard Zack Martin is expected to practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday's game at Washington due to a concussion. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Sean Lee started the 21-day Reserve/Injured practice window last week and both have a chance to return to action this week, according to McCarthy.

The Cowboys also started the 21-day practice window for center Joe Looney on Wednesday. He has been on IR with a sprained knee.

