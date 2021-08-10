Injury Update On Kicker Greg Zuerlein

OXNARD, Calif. – Kicker Greg Zuerlein is still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list following offseason back surgery, but he's on course to be ready for the season opener, if not sooner, special teams coordinator John Fassel said Tuesday.

"Greg has actually already started kicking. He hasn't done it in the group setting, but our trainers put him on a great 'back to kicking' protocol, if you will," Fassel said. "About two weeks ago he started with no-step kicks, then he graduated to one-step kicks and now he's doing full-step kicks. We're hoping hopefully this weekend, maybe even (Friday's) Arizona (preseason game) pre-game that he'll hit a few operation kicks with our snapper and our holder."