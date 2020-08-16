Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys

And that's certainly something the Cowboys are expected from Jarwin, who received a three-year extension back in March that could exceed $24 million with $9 million guaranteed.

That deal was actually put in place before the team had officially parted ways with future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, who was an unrestricted free agent and eventually signed with Las Vegas.

Jarwin now understands that his role his different and he's embracing it. He knows what he needs to take the next step in his career.

"Yeah, just trust the game plan," Jarwin said. "Coach McCarthy and Kellen (Moore), they're going to put us in good spots to make plays when it's our time. Just never miss an opportunity to be ready. That's all I can ask for."

Jarwin said he'll continue to keep a good relationship Nussmeier, but is also working on establishing one with new tight end coach Lunda Wells.

"I still joke with Nuss around quite a bit. We've had a great relationship," Jarwin said. "Having him in the quarterback room now is another piece. That's extra chemistry for us as the tight ends and quarterbacks. Now, Coach Wells has done a great job meshing it up as well. Anytime you can have that with the quarterbacks, it's great."

And while it's still early into camp, things seem to be working just fine.

On a conference call with the media on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy raved about both Jarwin and the entire position.