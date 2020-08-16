Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys

Aug 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Jarwin’s-Message--Don’t-Forget-The-Little-Guys-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The theme of the 2020 season has undoubtedly been "dealing with changes" and learning to adapt.

That's for our entire world. The NFL, the Cowboys and even individually as well.

Blake Jarwin has certainly seen plenty of changes in 2020, from watching Jason Witten move on to the Raiders, getting a new contract with the Cowboys to become the tight end of the future, to even getting engaged just a couple of weeks before being self-quarantined with his teammates at the team hotel in Frisco.

Another change for Jarwin is losing his position coach for the last two years in Doug Nussmeier, who has moved to the quarterbacks coach.

But Jarwin said he makes subtle jokes to his former coach as he heads off to meetings with Dak Prescott and the signal-callers.

"Don't forget the little guys over here," Jarwin says, referring to the tight end group which could seemingly get overlooked in this offense filled with playmaking runners and receivers. "We have some big-time receivers in our offense. But we're going to do our jobs as tight ends and be productive when it's our time."

And that's certainly something the Cowboys are expected from Jarwin, who received a three-year extension back in March that could exceed $24 million with $9 million guaranteed.
That deal was actually put in place before the team had officially parted ways with future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, who was an unrestricted free agent and eventually signed with Las Vegas.

Jarwin now understands that his role his different and he's embracing it. He knows what he needs to take the next step in his career.

"Yeah, just trust the game plan," Jarwin said. "Coach McCarthy and Kellen (Moore), they're going to put us in good spots to make plays when it's our time. Just never miss an opportunity to be ready. That's all I can ask for."

Jarwin said he'll continue to keep a good relationship Nussmeier, but is also working on establishing one with new tight end coach Lunda Wells.

"I still joke with Nuss around quite a bit. We've had a great relationship," Jarwin said. "Having him in the quarterback room now is another piece. That's extra chemistry for us as the tight ends and quarterbacks. Now, Coach Wells has done a great job meshing it up as well. Anytime you can have that with the quarterbacks, it's great."

And while it's still early into camp, things seem to be working just fine.

On a conference call with the media on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy raved about both Jarwin and the entire position.

"I think Blake is going to make a real impact on our offense," McCarthy said. "If you want to talk about the passing game, the fastest way to the end zone is the post route, the ability to get up on the second level. He has that. I've been so impressed with him. I think Blake will make an impact with his opportunities."

