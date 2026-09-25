Brian Schottenheimer's message to Cowboys in Rio: 'It's a business trip'

RIO — Only hours after the Dallas Cowboys officially landed in Rio de Janeiro, more than 5,200 miles from home, they were on the practice field at Flamengo FC training facility to continue their preparation to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the first-ever NFL game hosted at Maracanã Stadium.

That's because for as breathtakingly beautiful and wonderfully cultural Brazil is, this isn't an all-expenses paid vacation for a Cowboys team facing former league MVP Lamar Jackson with a chance at going 2-1 on the season after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in the season opener.

They're looking to build on the momentum from the bounceback victory in the home opener against the Washington Commanders, and that means staying focused and improving on their imperfections from last week.

"The biggest thing is this is a business trip," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer ahead of Friday's practice in Rio. "We're coming down here to play a football game. You can look at the Ravens roster and know that they're a really talented team in all three phases. We're down here to get a victory, to get a W and our second in a row.

"You wanna stack wins in this league. It's important because there's so much parody. There hasn't been much of a message that's had to be said. We're here to get better, grow, learn and we'll keep putting the final touches on what's been a short week; but we've got a lot of time between now and [kickoff]."

And as the game approaches, a lot is being said this week regarding the status of the field at Maracanã Stadium. It's a topic that's been addressed by Cowboys' players, front office and coaches — Schottenheimer reiterating his stance that, while there is a contingency plan in place, he believes the NFL will ensure the field is up to standard

"It's all a part of the process," he said. "It's not my first time playing internationally, and I have no doubts that the field will be in great shape. They're working tirelessly to make sure it is. And we have other plans if need be, but our guys will be ready."

This will mark the first time the Cowboys have ever played in not only Brazil, but in any country in South America, making it a momentous occasion they're hellbent on celebrating with a win.

"Thrilled to be here in Rio and finishing up our preparation for what's gonna be a great game, and against a really good team [in the] Baltimore Ravens," Schottenheimer added. "They're really talented. … We're executing the plan that we need to."

Fans of both the Cowboys and the Ravens could be seen as the latter drove through the streets of Rio de Janeiro en route to the team hotel. It is no secret the former has a fandom that spans the globe, and that's exactly why Schottenheimer feels NFL games should continue to find ways to involve the international community.

"In terms of international games, I've been a part of, I think, six, and I think it's great for the game. The game is growing. It should be. We've got some incredible players. It should be shared. … [My wife and I] went over to Greece, and I had on a very simple white t-shirt with the Star on it. It was amazing the conversations that were started, around the world in different spots, and I think that's when it became evident to me how many people know the Cowboys, love the Cowboys and we take great pride in that."