Jaylon Smith On Future: "Watch The Film"

On the surface, it's a pretty curious question. It was just last summer that Smith signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension. He has five years remaining on said contract, and parting ways with him any time soon could be an expensive proposition for the team.

At the same time, Smith has been a lightning rod for criticism throughout this tumultuous season, with fans and media alike questioning his performance for a Dallas defense that surrendered a whopping 473 points this season.

For his part, Smith said he wasn't bothered by outside criticism, referencing back to the number of doubters he's had during his remarkable recovery from a gruesome knee injury.

"For me, it's a blessing to be able to play this game. So many people thought I'd never play ever again," he said. "So for me, I'm my worst critic and I'm my biggest fan. I'm going to keep battling, keep grinding."

It's an odd situation. The Cowboys have given no indication that Smith won't return next season, and his contract seems to suggest the same. At the same time, given the volume of criticism that's come his way – not to mention the size of that salary – perhaps it's a fair question to ask.

Famous for his positivity, Smith stopped himself from finishing his final thought. But as he heads into the offseason, he sounded confident that his play speaks for itself.