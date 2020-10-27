Jerry Jones Expecting To "Change Some Personnel"

FRISCO, Texas – Before Sunday's tough loss in Washington, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was asked about the "buy/sell" approach to personnel and he said he was leaning toward adding personnel to help the team.
Since then, the Cowboys suffered a 25-3 loss and lost Andy Dalton to a concussion, adding even more frustration to this season.
On Tuesday, Jerry Jones wasn't as specific this time on his weekly radio show on 105.3 "The Fan," but he did say there will be some differences, particularly on defense.
"The facts are that fundamentally, we're not stopping the run and when you don't do that, then a lot of other things come in behind that as to what you are lacking. But we got to correct this," he said. "We got to correct it. We'll change some personnel for sure. We just to step in here and make adjustments. That's what you do."
So what changes could that be?
With the Cowboys having lost four of the last five games, there has been speculation the Cowboys might be shopping some veterans for a trade before the Nov. 3 deadline. Reports suggest Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley are among the players who could be dealt before the trade deadline next week.
When asked specifically about those players, Jones had a vague response.
"I thought Griffen played well," Jones said of the veteran defensive end, who was actually elected as the team captain for the Washington game and recorded a sack. "Now, we need all the players we can get on the table. I don't know about the other guy."
Again, Jones might be thinking the other way – as he said last week – to add some talent to help the team.
Two years ago, the Cowboys were 3-4 after a tough loss to Washington and decided to make a huge trade with the Raiders, sending a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper.
It's not likely the team would consider parting with a high pick again, but the Cowboys are anticipating having a few extra compensatory picks next April, which could weigh into the decision to add some talent if they decide to go that route.