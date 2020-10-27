Jerry Jones Expecting To "Change Some Personnel"

So what changes could that be?

With the Cowboys having lost four of the last five games, there has been speculation the Cowboys might be shopping some veterans for a trade before the Nov. 3 deadline. Reports suggest Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley are among the players who could be dealt before the trade deadline next week.

When asked specifically about those players, Jones had a vague response.

"I thought Griffen played well," Jones said of the veteran defensive end, who was actually elected as the team captain for the Washington game and recorded a sack. "Now, we need all the players we can get on the table. I don't know about the other guy."

Again, Jones might be thinking the other way – as he said last week – to add some talent to help the team.

Two years ago, the Cowboys were 3-4 after a tough loss to Washington and decided to make a huge trade with the Raiders, sending a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper.