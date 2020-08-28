Jerry Jones: I Want Cowboys To Be Part Of Change

FRISCO, Texas – Every Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does his weekly radio hit on the team's flagship station – 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.
While he asked about several football topics, Jones referenced the "sensitive times" that surrounds both the Cowboys, the entire sports world and our country as a whole.
The latest incident from Kenosha, Wisc. where 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot by police has sparked a series of events in the sports world from the NBA players boycotting games that led to the entire league suspending the playoffs, to similar responses in Major League Baseball and the WNBA.
Around the NFL, some teams have cancelled practices as the players continue to speak out against racial injustice.
Near the end of the interview, Jones did choose to give his own statement on the events that have occurred, not only recently, but this entire summer, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
"I really want to say how our hearts as an organization, individuals in the organization, how our hearts go out to the individuals and the family members who have been affected by these times, these disheartening times that we've all seen on television," Jones said. "And I want our team to be a part of change. The dramatic change isn't going to happen overnight, but I want our organization and our players to play a part in the movement of making this a better place in this country. I feel confident that our players have a can-do and what-can-I-do participation in it. I want what the Cowboys to help make this a better place."