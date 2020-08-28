Jerry Jones: I Want Cowboys To Be Part Of Change

Near the end of the interview, Jones did choose to give his own statement on the events that have occurred, not only recently, but this entire summer, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"I really want to say how our hearts as an organization, individuals in the organization, how our hearts go out to the individuals and the family members who have been affected by these times, these disheartening times that we've all seen on television," Jones said. "And I want our team to be a part of change. The dramatic change isn't going to happen overnight, but I want our organization and our players to play a part in the movement of making this a better place in this country. I feel confident that our players have a can-do and what-can-I-do participation in it. I want what the Cowboys to help make this a better place."