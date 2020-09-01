Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

FRISCO, Texas – Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.
During his weekly appearance on 105.3 FM The Fan, Jones was asked if there was cause for alarm with Cooper, who has been limited during the Cowboys' last three practices of training camp.
"Not at all," Jones said.
The question is understandable. Cooper has enjoyed a very productive training camp to this point, but he has spent much of the past week watching from the sideline. It has called to mind memories of last summer, when injuries to his foot and ankle severely limited his workload.
Despite that, Jones said Cooper's limitations this week have been more about preventing an injury than rehabbing one.
"We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place," Jones said. "And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you're literally, in layman's terms, how your muscles are firing."
He added: "If you've got a player that maybe has been tearing their — just been tearing it up and has been performing at an extraordinary level for him or his measureables in the background, you pull him back some because those are times you could be vulnerable to a pull. That's come into play."
It's been strange to see Cooper standing on the sideline, but it hasn't necessarily been a bad thing. With some of the starters lessening their workload, the Cowboys' coaching staff has had an opportunity to grant more reps to guys like Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown, who are fighting to fill out the wide receiver depth chart.
Training camp isn't quite over, but with just a few more practices left before roster cuts, it's not exactly upsetting if Cooper is resting up for the regular season.