Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Despite that, Jones said Cooper's limitations this week have been more about preventing an injury than rehabbing one.

"We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place," Jones said. "And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you're literally, in layman's terms, how your muscles are firing."

He added: "If you've got a player that maybe has been tearing their — just been tearing it up and has been performing at an extraordinary level for him or his measureables in the background, you pull him back some because those are times you could be vulnerable to a pull. That's come into play."

It's been strange to see Cooper standing on the sideline, but it hasn't necessarily been a bad thing. With some of the starters lessening their workload, the Cowboys' coaching staff has had an opportunity to grant more reps to guys like Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown, who are fighting to fill out the wide receiver depth chart.