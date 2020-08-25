Training Camp | 2020

Jerry Jones Not Closing Door on Thomas Situation

Aug 25, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Nick Eatman

Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas - Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones didn't exactly say his team is actively pursuing free agent safety Earl Thomas. 

But he also made it clear the matter is far from off the table. 

When asked Tuesday morning on 105.3 "The Fan" about the team's interest in Thomas, Jones said they are still evaluating their own safety position and weighing all factors into the situation.

"We're just weighing where we are on our roster right now," said Jones, who did the interview from his phone while watching practice inside Ford Center. 

But when pressed to clarify and asked about a recent report from the NFL Network suggesting the Cowboys won't be singing Thomas, Jones cut in with "he doesn't know what he's talking about. The only person that would know that is me."

The Cowboys have been linked to Thomas since he chased down former head coach Jason Garrett following a 2017 game with Seattle and said "come get me" despite still playing for the Seahawks. The following year, the Cowboys nearly traded for Thomas on draft day. But when he was a free agent before the 2019 season, Thomas got a better deal with the Ravens. Despite making the Pro Bowl last year, his seventh of his career, Thomas has had too many off-the-field incidents, including a recent fight with a teammate that proved to be the final straw as the Ravens decided to release him this week. 

As for the Cowboys, they added Ha Ha Clinton-Dix this offseason to go along with Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson, who has been rotating with the starters this week.

