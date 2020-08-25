Jerry Jones Not Closing Door on Thomas Situation

"We're just weighing where we are on our roster right now," said Jones, who did the interview from his phone while watching practice inside Ford Center.

But when pressed to clarify and asked about a recent report from the NFL Network suggesting the Cowboys won't be singing Thomas, Jones cut in with "he doesn't know what he's talking about. The only person that would know that is me."

The Cowboys have been linked to Thomas since he chased down former head coach Jason Garrett following a 2017 game with Seattle and said "come get me" despite still playing for the Seahawks. The following year, the Cowboys nearly traded for Thomas on draft day. But when he was a free agent before the 2019 season, Thomas got a better deal with the Ravens. Despite making the Pro Bowl last year, his seventh of his career, Thomas has had too many off-the-field incidents, including a recent fight with a teammate that proved to be the final straw as the Ravens decided to release him this week.