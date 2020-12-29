Jerry Jones: Zack Martin Unlikely For Week 17

Obviously, that would hinge on a pair of success results this weekend. If the Cowboys beat the Giants on Sunday afternoon, they can clinch the NFC East with a Washington loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

And if they manage to make the postseason, it's encouraging to think they might be able to had Martin – arguably their best player – back to the roster.

"It really is the reason for a real optimistic thought about what happens if we could get in the playoffs," Jones said. "It's a real, valid, tangible thing to hang your hat on. He could change what we look like out there."

This has been the toughest season of Martin's distinguished career, as injuries prevented him from being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. The six-time All-Pro was concussed in the Week 6 loss to Arizona and missed the ensuing loss to Washington.

Martin returned from that injury to start against Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Minnesota. The Cowboys moved him to right tackle for their Thanksgiving rematch against Washington, but he injured his calf after just 10 snaps.

The Cowboys placed Martin on injured reserve a full month ago, so he is eligible to return at any time. From the sounds of it, though, they'll need to keep their season alive on Sunday to have any hope of that happening.