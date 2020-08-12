Jerry Planning For Full Schedule In Front Of Fans

Instead of wondering about injuries and/or position battles – which are still relative in their own right – the focus was obviously on different subjects here as we prepare for the 2020 season.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing in front of our fans," Jerry Jones said. "We all know what's going on in this country today. A 50-50 debate about going to school, a 50-50 debate on wearing masks. It's all about a challenge. I think it's important. I think it's important for our country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."