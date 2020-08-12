Jerry Planning For Full Schedule In Front Of Fans

This year's questions at the initial training camp press conference are obviously different than other years.
Instead of wondering about injuries and/or position battles – which are still relative in their own right – the focus was obviously on different subjects here as we prepare for the 2020 season.
And that was the focus right there – the 2020 season.
"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing in front of our fans," Jerry Jones said. "We all know what's going on in this country today. A 50-50 debate about going to school, a 50-50 debate on wearing masks. It's all about a challenge. I think it's important. I think it's important for our country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."
While it's still uncertain what the games with fans will look like in 2020. Jones said that AT&T Stadium has made some "extraordinary" changes to make it a safer place for the fans and players. He mentioned the 3 million square feet of AT&T Stadium, which should provide plenty of spacing. He also said the side doors could create a unique "naturally-built" air flow that should help the fans during this pandemic as well.
"I'm really proud of that we have this stadium to work with," Jones said. "We'll adhere to all protocols. We'll adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. I think we're going to be able to have a great experience. I'm confident we will have a very educated situation with our fans."