Jerry Planning For Full Schedule In Front Of Fans

Aug 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Jerry-Planning-For-Full-Schedule-In-Front-Of-Fans-hero

This year's questions at the initial training camp press conference are obviously different than other years. 

Instead of wondering about injuries and/or position battles – which are still relative in their own right – the focus was obviously on different subjects here as we prepare for the 2020 season. 

And that was the focus right there – the 2020 season.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing in front of our fans," Jerry Jones said. "We all know what's going on in this country today. A 50-50 debate about going to school, a 50-50 debate on wearing masks. It's all about a challenge. I think it's important. I think it's important for our country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

While it's still uncertain what the games with fans will look like in 2020. Jones said that AT&T Stadium has made some "extraordinary" changes to make it a safer place for the fans and players. He mentioned the 3 million square feet of AT&T Stadium, which should provide plenty of spacing. He also said the side doors could create a unique "naturally-built" air flow that should help the fans during this pandemic as well.

"I'm really proud of that we have this stadium to work with," Jones said. "We'll adhere to all protocols. We'll adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. I think we're going to be able to have a great experience. I'm confident we will have a very educated situation with our fans."

Related Content

Dak Prescott Using His Platform To Help Progress
news

Dak Prescott Using His Platform To Help Progress

Dak Prescott takes his job as Dallas Cowboys quarterback very seriously.
Breaking Down The Plan For A Hotel Bubble
news

Breaking Down The Plan For A Hotel Bubble

Typically, NFL roster bubbles are all about training camp cuts. But in the fight against COVID-19, the Cowboys are looking to a bubble to help them get through a healthy training camp.
Dak quiere ser un Cowboy por el resto de su carrera
news

Dak quiere ser un Cowboy por el resto de su carrera

Dak Prescott dice estar enfocado en el presente, pero confía en que llegará a un acuerdo a largo plazo con los Cowboys cuando se reanuden las negociaciones.
Dak Sees Himself in Dallas For "Rest Of My Career"
news

Dak Sees Himself in Dallas For "Rest Of My Career"

While so much has been made of Dak Prescott entering this season without a contract, the quarterback says he's only focused on "what's going on right now" and still believes a long-term deal will be reached.

Advertising