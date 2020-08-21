Jerry Relying on "Space" For Fans at AT&T Stadium

Aug 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Jerry-Relying-on-“Space”-For-Fans-at-AT&T-Stadium-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are just about three weeks away from starting the season, which is scheduled to open in Los Angeles on Sept. 13. 

A week later, the Cowboys are expected to host the Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 20. 

While there are plenty of questions to be answered before now and then, the plan is still to have some number of fans attending the games in Arlington. 

When asked about that very possibility Friday on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones didn't get into specifics, but did say the flexibility of AT&T Stadium will play a major role. 

"Think of fresh air, think of openness," Jones said. "Think of a lot of room … a lot of space. That's the way football is played. Football is by tradition, it's space. It's element. It's air. It's air flow and movement."

Jones eluded to studies regarding Covid-19 that suggest being in open spaces and outdoors is better than enclosed areas in terms of spreading the virus. For that reason, it sounds as if the Cowboys will be not only opening the side doors to AT&T Stadium, but perhaps the roof as well to create a natural air flow, and of course, an outside element. 

"We have space," Jones said of AT&T Stadium. "Yeah, we have the ability to enclose it, we have the ability to open it wide open. There's 3 million feet of air conditioned space out there. When I think of playing our games out there, I want our fans to think about space. Space is what we're trying to take advantage of. We have it." 

When asked on the air about keeping the air conditioning on and opening the doors at the same time, Jones quipped, "I'm not worried about the air conditioning bill." 

Jones said there will be plenty of room for fans to spread out within the stands as the team will continue to go through all protocols to ensure the fans at the game will be safe.

Related Content

McCarthy: "We're In This To Win A Championship"
news

McCarthy: "We're In This To Win A Championship"

Mike McCarthy didn't hold back on Friday when asked about the big picture, stating all teams should be trying to win a Super Bowl, and despite this being his first year in Dallas, this is no exception.
La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 
news

La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 

Already missing time due to a minor injury, right tackle La'el Collins has reportedly suffered another setback. 
Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance
news

Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.
Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More
news

Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More

The Cowboys' quarterback addressed plenty of issues in his conference call to the media Thursday, ranging from his uniform, his coaching staff, trusting rookies to his own backyard.
**Dak Prescott** David Helman: His day technically ended on an interception, but Prescott was impressive before that. I charted him at 15-of-19 on the day during team period, completing passes to 10 different receivers – including multiple tight ends and running backs. During the first two-minute drill, he guided the offense into position for a game-winning field goal. The next go-around, he led them 61 yards to the opposing 4-yard line before the defense eventually got the best of him. Still, it was a productive day spreading the ball around.
news

Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.
Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"
news

Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"

Mike McCarthy didn't really like the reference of Michael Gallup being a No. 2 receiver. Sure, he might not be the leader in catches or yards, but the head coach has a strong opinion how he views Gallup.
Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury
news

Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury

Just like that, Gerald McCoy's season is already over. The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a quad injury that needs surgery and will put him on injured reserve. 
Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19
news

Zeke Shares "Frustrating" Times From COVID-19

After an offseason that included a battle with COVID-19, Ezekiel Elliott is not only back to his normal self again, but he's interested in taking his game to the next level.
McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury
news

McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury

In the Cowboys' first padded practice of camp, newly-signed veteran Gerald McCoy was helped off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury.
Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys
news

Jarwin's Message: Don't Forget The Little Guys

The Cowboys have proven starters at just about every positon, but tight end is an exception. Still, Blake Jarwin has already impressed new coach Mike McCarthy just a few days into camp.
McCarthy on Special Teams, New Jerseys & More
news

McCarthy on Special Teams, New Jerseys & More

You know training camp is in full swing when the days of the week don't particularly matter and they all start to blend together.

Advertising