Jersey Number Assignments For Rookie Minicamp

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys are welcoming nearly 30 rookies to The Star on Thursday as they get ready for the minicamp over the weekend.

Practice will start on Friday, but before that, the new players will try on their equipment, get fitted for helmets and receive their jerseys for the first time.

While jersey numbers are always subject to change, especially considering there are many players with duplicate numbers to veterans, here are the numbers we expect to see when the players hit the field Friday.

Draft Picks:

No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

No. 54 – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

No. 18 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

No. 48 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

No. 71 – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

No. 30 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

No. 53 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

No. 95 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

No. 50 – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

Rookie Free Agents: