Jersey Number Assignments For Rookie Minicamp

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys are welcoming nearly 30 rookies to The Star on Thursday as they get ready for the minicamp over the weekend.
Practice will start on Friday, but before that, the new players will try on their equipment, get fitted for helmets and receive their jerseys for the first time.
While jersey numbers are always subject to change, especially considering there are many players with duplicate numbers to veterans, here are the numbers we expect to see when the players hit the field Friday.
Draft Picks:
- No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- No. 54 – Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
- No. 18 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- No. 48 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
- No. 71 – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
- No. 30 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State
- No. 53 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU
- No. 95 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
- No. 50 – Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
Rookie Free Agents:
- No. 1 – Jonathan Garibay, K, Texas Tech
- No. 3 – Dennis Houston, WR, Western Illinois
- No. 6 – Jaquarii Robinson, WR, Wake Forest
- No. 14 – Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana
- No. 19 – Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss
- No. 32 – Aaron Shampklin, RB, Harvard
- No. 34 – Malik Davis, RB, Florida
- No. 36 – Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, Southern Cal
- No. 38 – La'Kendrick Van Zandt, S, TCU
- No. 39 – Quandre Mosely, CB, Kentucky
- No. 40 – Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech
- No. 41 – Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M
- No. 43 – Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
- No. 47 – Storey Jackson, LB, Liberty
- No. 49 – Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana
- No. 52 – Mike Tafua, DE, Utah
- No. 59 – Markaviest Bryant, DE, Central Florida
- No. 61 – Amon Simon, OT, Texas A&M-Commerce
- No. 64 – James Empey, C, BYU
- No. 65 – Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College