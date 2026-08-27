Jonathan Mingo understands task at hand in preseason finale: 'Just make plays'

Prescott had suffered a hamstring injury, and would end up missing the remainder of the 2025 season. It wasn't until last week against the Cardinals in Dallas' second preseason game that Mingo scored his first NFL touchdown, preseason or regular season, on a 53-yard pass from Joe Milton. Mingo's always been confident he can make the plays, now it's about continuing to make them.

"I know what I can do," Mingo said. "It's about time to finally come out there on the stage with everybody watching, so I'm going to try and do it again, show everybody what I'm about."

Last season, Mingo played in six games for the Cowboys and had one reception for 25 yards. After the year concluded, he and Brian Schottenheimer met in his office and had what Mingo described as a "real conversation."

"We had a man-to-man conversation, he gave me things I needed to work on," Mingo said. "We kind of butted heads over some things, but he told me what he needs me to do. Just trying to learn the whole offense, knowing every spot in case somebody goes down, somebody needs a break. That's what he challenged me to do, so that's what I've been focusing on."

Mingo's goal is to be on the field and make more plays, as he's only caught six passes for 71 yards across 14 games for the Cowboys. That's not what he's used to.

"I'm trying to play," Mingo said. "I'm used to playing. I was starting when I first got in the league, playing different roles can be a little frustrating. So I'm trying to get back on the field and making plays again, trying to get back to my old self."

One of the roots of Mingo's frustration has been health, including a knee injury that caused him to miss 10 games in 2025. Before that, Mingo had dealt with multiple foot injuries dating back to college. Now, he feels good heading into his second full season with the Cowboys.

"I feel healthy," Mingo said. "Went through a lot last year being hurt. Trying to get healthy this offseason, got injured the first day of OTAs… I got my body back right, so I felt healthy coming into camp."

With his body back right, Mingo had a strong training camp and has played well in the preseason, which has caught the eye of his head coach. He sees the fourth-year wide receiver beginning to settle in.

"Could not be more proud of Jonathan," Schottenheimer said. "Everybody, they figure it out at different stages of their career for different reasons. Being selected high like he was in Carolina and then being traded, that's not easy. I mean, believe me, you're talking to guys who have been fired a lot."

"You kind of like start second-guessing yourself and whatnot. But he's figured it out, and he's not just done it on offense. He's done it in another phase, which is really important to us, and that's special teams, whether it's a gunner, whether it's a returner. He's figured out what creates value on a football team, and that's versatility."

Highlighted by chasing down a Seahawks returner from the opposite side of the field to save a touchdown in Dallas' first preseason game, Mingo is applying a lesson he learned from a veteran mentor as he aims to make Dallas' 53-man roster.

"Just don't let him score," Mingo said of his mindset when sprinting after Seattle's returner. "Special teams helps you make teams. I'm pretty close with [Jets LB] DeMario Davis, he always told me growing up, '[If] you're not a one or two receiver, you've got to play special teams.' That's what it comes down to, showing effort so I can get a spot on the roster."

There's one more proving ground for players like Mingo and others battling for a roster spot, and it comes on Friday against the Saints in the Cowboys' last preseason game. For Mingo, the task at hand is easy.