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Training Camp | 2026

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Practice Points: News and notes from final Cowboys training camp practice

Aug 26, 2026 at 09:08 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

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FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys held their final training camp practice at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday night, and now get ready for their final preseason game on Friday against the Saints.

Brian Schottenheimer said when the team arrived to Oxnard that he wanted this training camp to be a very physical one. He believes his team met those expectations over the course of their time in Oxnard, and likes how his roster has shaped up too.

"I'm very pleased with the way the Oxnard portion of training camp went," Schottenheimer said. "I think it was a physical camp, which we wanted. We're still in training camp mode, so it's not over yet. I thought we've shed some light on some really good position battles... if you take our roster from last year and you laid it down next to our roster from this year, there's no question that the depth and the overall talent is higher."

Let's take a look at some news and notes as training camp comes to a close:

  • Feeding CeeDee: After admitting earlier that this year wasn't his best training camp, Cowboys Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb closed it out strong with a few strong catches on Wednesday. In red zone work, Lamb had a tough catch on a slant route with Cobie Durant draped all over him, and a few plays later, was covered well by DaRon Bland in the back of the end zone but was able to tip the pass to himself and somehow come down with the catch.  - (Tommy Yarrish)
  • Thompson Disrupting: Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson started off camp strong, and ended strong on Wednesday with two pass breakups. One of them came against Jake Ferguson, and the other came just two plays later on CeeDee Lamb in the middle of the field. Thompson dealt with injuries earlier in camp, but looks set to be an impact player for Dallas in the secondary. - (Tommy Yarrish)
  • Razor's Edge: One of the strongest camps of any player this summer was delivered by Rashan Gary. The veteran pass rusher put a bow on his first training camp with the Cowboys in the final open practice at The Star in Frisco, producing multiple QB pressures and at least one would-be sack. It's exactly the momentum that Gary wants to take into the regular season with the New York Giants awaiting him and the defense on Sept. 13. — (Patrik Walker)
  • Moore of Devin: The rookie fourth-round pick had an up-and-down camp in Oxnard, and hopes to show more in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. If he translates what he did on the field to close out the final open practice on Wednesday, he'll do just fine. Moore was disruptive on a couple of occasions, also breaking up a deep ball in the end zone after playing perfect coverage against the streaking defender … and the crowd went wild. - (Patrik Walker)
  • Dak was Dealing – Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown many great passes this camp, but the veteran had some unique throws on Wednesday, including a couple from the sidearm motion. If there was a time to try some different things, it would be an practice like this, the final one of camp. However he had a few dimes from the overhead variety, including a perfectly-thrown ball to Ryan Flournoy, who got past Caleb Downs in the slot.  – (Nick Eatman)
  • Winters Circle – As much attention as rookie Jaishawn Barham is getting, and rightfully so, veteran linebacker Dee Winters is making sure there's a role for him. Winters was playing as the nickel linebacker in several team snaps and had a few nice pass breakups in coverage. Between the base and the nickel, there should plenty of reps to go around for three linebackers and Winters will likely be right in the mix. – (Nick Eatman)
  • Reunion Night – The final training camp practice of the season has now turned into an annual reunion for many Cowboys alumni players. Some of the familiar faces roaming the sidelines on Wednesday night included Tyron Smith, Daryl "Moose" Johnston, Kenny "The Shark" Gant, James Washington, Larry Brown, Tony Casillas, Timmy Newsome, Bradie James and former head coach Dave Campo. – (Nick Eatman)

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