Practice Points: News and notes from final Cowboys training camp practice

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys held their final training camp practice at the Star in Frisco on Wednesday night, and now get ready for their final preseason game on Friday against the Saints.

Brian Schottenheimer said when the team arrived to Oxnard that he wanted this training camp to be a very physical one. He believes his team met those expectations over the course of their time in Oxnard, and likes how his roster has shaped up too.

"I'm very pleased with the way the Oxnard portion of training camp went," Schottenheimer said. "I think it was a physical camp, which we wanted. We're still in training camp mode, so it's not over yet. I thought we've shed some light on some really good position battles... if you take our roster from last year and you laid it down next to our roster from this year, there's no question that the depth and the overall talent is higher."