Practice Points: Dak Prescott, Caleb Downs highlight 1st Ford Center practice

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys returned to the friendly confines of the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco for their first local training camp practice on Tuesday night.

After practicing in shells on Tuesday, the Cowboys will be in pads on Wednesday in their second and final practice at the Ford Center before their last preseason game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

From Dak Prescott to Caleb Downs, some of the Cowboys' biggest stars had notable performances that got the fans in the Ford Center on their feet.