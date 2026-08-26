Practice Points: Dak Prescott, Caleb Downs highlight 1st Ford Center practice

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys returned to the friendly confines of the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco for their first local training camp practice on Tuesday night.
After practicing in shells on Tuesday, the Cowboys will be in pads on Wednesday in their second and final practice at the Ford Center before their last preseason game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
From Dak Prescott to Caleb Downs, some of the Cowboys' biggest stars had notable performances that got the fans in the Ford Center on their feet.
Here are some of the notable takeaways from Dallas' first practice on their home turf:
- First INT for Downs: Caleb Downs recorded his first interception of training camp on Tuesday night, after picking off Dak Prescott in the back of the end zone during a red zone portion of team drills. After Downs brought in the pick, he proceeded to punt the ball onto the other side of the field, one of the better punts from the defense after the unit adopted that celebration after interceptions earlier in the offseason. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Easy Pickens: It almost feels repetitive at this point, but remains true that George Pickens had yet another strong day. The highlight play came on a deep corner route that Dak Prescott was able to fit in to the right zone as Pickens got both feet in bounds along the sideline. Pickens also had a contested catch over Cobie Durant on a play action play from Dak Prescott for another impressive grab. In a more humorous moment, Pickens was called for OPI in the end zone on a touchdown play in red zone work, and didn't agree with the call, so he jokingly put the official's flag back in his pocket. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Seat Belt Light - Caelen Carson is looking to finally buckle down defenders for the Cowboys in 2026, but he'll need to make sure he stacks good practices and finish strong in the preseason finale. Two PBUs in the opening day practice at The Star in Frisco, one of them being on Dak Prescott to negate a first down on a free play, sure does count toward that goal. - (Patrik Walker)
- Built Ford Tough - His third year in the NFL looks as if it might be a special one for Brevyn Spann-Ford. He's climbed the depth chart for good reason this offseason, routinely showing that he has developed both his ability to block and his ability to be a big target for Dak Prescott. On Tuesday, Spann-Ford made an athletic catch while going to the ground for a touchdown on a play wherein Prescott was pressured and forced to improvise. Now that's how you play tight end in the NFL. - (Patrik Walker)
- Dak's Speed? - While Dak Prescott bounced back from an interception to Caleb Downs with a pair of perfectly-thrown passes to Pickens and Lamb later in the practice, it was the plays he made with his legs that were as impressive. Even in Season 11, Dak is still showing off some of the quickness and pocket presence that has benefited him his entire career. On two plays in the red zone, Dak found the end zone with a scramble, twice out-running the defenders. While Dak's running is not something the Cowboys want to see a lot of, it's a necessary part of the position that the veteran showed he's still got on his bag. – (Nick Eatman)
- Speed's Speed – Don't look now, but cornerback Ameer Speed might be making a case for one of the last cornerback spots on the roster. Speed, who has the ideal size for the position with his 6-3, 215-pound frame, has also shown he can run with the speedy receivers. On Tuesday, Speed had a couple of nice plays in coverage, including a pass breakup. There is a battle for the fourth cornerback spot and while rookie Devin Moore will likely make the team as well, Speed is right there in the mix. – (Nick Eatman)