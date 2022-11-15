Jones: OBJ Still In Play After Lamb Explodes in GB

"CeeDee Lamb had the best game that I've ever seen him play for the Cowboys," said Jones to 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. "Man, is that encouraging to see him playing at that particular level. Except for the connection on those two interceptions, CeeDee played the best I've ever seen him play. I don't know if anybody could play better."

That doesn't mean, however, that the volume knob on Beckham is being turned down in Dallas.

"I don't think so," Jones added. "A talent like Beckham is additive. It stacks on top of - we think a lot of what CeeDee is capable of being for this team. Beckham is really [about] can he get us substantively above where we are. The answer is: we'll see how that is."

It's a move players like Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons have been lobbying to see made, and Lamb himself weighed in - in a major way - in the days ahead of the eventual loss to the Packers.

For his part, he mirrors Jones' sentiment in every way.

"My reaction? Oh that's my boy," said Lamb. "I'm a fan of Odell - for sure. I feel like, 'Why wouldn't you wanna add more firepower to this [Cowboys] offense?'"

If reports on the matter are true, Beckham could be looking to make a decision on his next destination before November comes to a close, with the Cowboys very much in the running against several other notable clubs - e.g., 49ers, Packers, Giants, etc. - so the sooner Dallas can successfully woo Beckham to North Texas, the better.

That said, it isn't done until/unless it's done, and Jones understands this as he and the team's front office wades through the negotiation process on the former first-round pick who is looking to return from a second torn (read: retorn) ACL.

Similar to all teams involved, Beckham's medical history becomes a talking point, obviously, but there's optimism he can step in replicate what he did in 2021, when he hit the ground running for the Rams in November.

"In this particular case, start by asking why is it you're able to sign him?" Jones said. "Ask that question: 'Why?' Well, it's because he's not on a team, and at this time of year? A player of that caliber? That's rare. It is because we're dealing with a situation where he's free but potentially very capable of helping a team right now - win and play at a high level.

"That'll tell you alone that it's a rarified set of circumstances and those just don't happen, or this wouldn't be possible."