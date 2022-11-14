#DALvsGB

Zeke 'Frustrated' by Loss to GB, Eyeing Vikings

Nov 13, 2022 at 09:01 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Zeke-‘Frustrated’-by-Loss-to-GB,-Eyeing-Vikings-hero
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

GREEN BAY, WI - The decision on whether or not to play Ezekiel Elliott against the Green Bay Packers went to the wire, but it was decided by the Dallas Cowboys that they'd keep their two-time NFL rushing champ on the sideline at least one more week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

In his absence, the bulk of the work was again shoveled upon Tony Pollard, who played well en route to 115 rushing yards on 22 carries and a rushing touchdown, but the Cowboys inability to pound the Packers into submission with a 14-point lead begs the question of if they might've been able to have Elliott been on the field.

Following the 31-28 overtime loss to the Packers, Elliott explained the decision.

"I got in and got reps in practice last week, on Wednesday and Thursday, I had some solid days," said Elliott. "But I wasn't all the way confident in [the knee]."

It wasn't easy watching his offense melt on the back end of the game, however, knowing there was nothing he could do to change it from the sideline.

"It's tough," he said. "It's tough to not be able to close that game out. You just gotta be able to learn from the mistakes and get back to it."

Elliott is known to be the "sledgehammer" for the Cowboys and, as such, it's possible his presence in the four-minute drill would've been felt in a major way.

The team attempted to utilize Malik Davis in the role, and it was nearly effective, but a holding call against Connor McGovern deleted a 20-plus yard run that helped torpedo that attempt.

Looking forward, with the red-hot Minnesota Vikings on the GPS for next week, Elliott could certainly come in handy.

"I'm gonna do everything I can to get ready," he said. "… Super disappointed [in the loss to the Packers]. Would've loved to get coach a win here. … We would've loved to get him a win tonight.

"We just gotta get back to the drawing board and figure out the Vikings."

Related Content

news

Eatman: Couldn't Stop Aaron, Or That Rodgers Guy

Even though he might not have been the best Aaron on the field, once again the Cowboys couldn't beat THAT guy.

news

OT Penalties Add To This Most Frustrating Loss

This is big, since never, never, never, heard this before from Mike McCarthy. And not even after a loss.

news

Prescott, 'Boys to 'Grow' from GB Loss: 'It's 1 Game'

Dak Prescott explained what went wrong on his two-interception day in Green Bay, and why the Cowboys won't allow the gut-wrenching loss to break them going forward

news

Don't Forget These 5: Crucial Holding Call in OT

Plays that might get forgotten include a holding call on the Cowboys when they were driving for the win.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall to Packers in OT, 31-28

Old nemesis Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay to a 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys prepped for a crucial match against the Packers with Mike McCarthy making his triumphant return. That, and a burning hot rumor mill over one potential free agent receiver addition.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Packers

In his return trip to Green Bay, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would love nothing more than to extend the Packers' current losing streak.

news

Spagnola: Winning This Game All That Matters

This is no time to wax nostalgic or take the Packers lightly. As the Cowboys prepare to head north, winning is all that matters.

news

Keys to Victory: Game of Ball-Control & Keep-Away

The best way to prevent Aaron Rodgers from doing any damage is to not let him have the ball. The Cowboys need to control the clock to get a W at Lambeau.

news

Blue Chips: Who Are The Guys Besides Rodgers?

Blue Chips: Who Are The Guys Besides Rodgers?

news

McCarthy, Dak Joined at The Hip: 'We're Blessed'

Mike McCarthy has coached Hall of Famer-caliber QBs in his career and, ahead of facing one in Aaron Rodgers, he's pushing Dak Prescott to reach that level.

Advertising