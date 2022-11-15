Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Still Top 10 Despite Loss

Nov 15, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

After a crushing loss in overtime at Lambeau Field to the Packers, the Cowboys find themselves in a relatively strong position at 6-3 after nine games. Though in an increasingly competitive NFC East, every win will count as the playoff race begins to take shape.

However, in an NFC conference that has yet to reveal a clearcut dominant team through 10 weeks, the Cowboys still remain in the upper echelon of the conference. Does the national media feel the same way in their overall power rankings? Despite a loss, the answer is yes.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Miami Dolphins 5.) Buffalo Bills

8.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 4)

"The Cowboys had a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter and the opportunity to step on the throat of the Packers in their own building. Instead, the Dallas offense went cold, the defense couldn't get the big stop, and Green Bay walked off the visitors in a 31-28 overtime stunner. After the game, Mike McCarthy – his Lambeau homecoming effectively ruined – stood by his decision to bypass a long field-goal attempt and go for it on fourth-and-3 in overtime. With a defender wrapped around his legs on the play, Dak Prescott couldn't hit his target, leading McCarthy to chuck his headset into the turf – a fitting display of frustration in this missed opportunity for Big D. "I mean, I think it's disgusting," linebacker Micah Parsons said of the loss. "It's something that just can't happen. Like, it's bad. We've got to be able to finish games in this league, especially when it's guys like (Aaron) Rodgers." – Dan Hanzus

Yahoo Sports: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Miami Dolphins 5.) Baltimore Ravens

7.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 4)

"I don't have any issue with Mike McCarthy going for it on fourth-and-3. Those ripping him like criticizing McCarthy and also judge decisions after they see the results. Dallas losing after leading by 14 in the fourth quarter – Dallas was 195-0, counting playoffs, when it led by 14 points through three quarters before Sunday – is certainly disappointing. But an overtime loss at a desperate Green Bay team isn't the end of the world. The Cowboys are still very good." – Frank Schwab

CBS Sports: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Miami Dolphins 5.) Buffalo Bills

No. 8) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 5)

"Losing on the road to the Packers is a bad loss. Dak Prescott has to be better than he played for stretches in that game and the defense let them down by blowing a 14-point lead." – Pete Prisco

