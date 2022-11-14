#DALvsGB

McCarthy on Run-D Woes: 'Pass Rush is a Privilege'

Nov 14, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-on-Run-D-Woes-Pass-Rush-is-a-Privilege-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — The mission for the Dallas Cowboys is simple: stop the run. For while they owned the best pass rush in the league - heading into their Week 10 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers - their run defense entered the battle as the fifth-worst in the league in more than one category.

On Sunday, it helped cost them a signature win at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers didn't take the field with the goal of airing it out 40+ times to a questionable corps of receivers, but to instead utilize Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to punish the weakest point in the Cowboys defense - the edges - to help open up the interior of the defensive line and, ultimately, the play-action pass; and the Packers rode this formula to a 31-28 comeback win in overtime.

"We've been talking about this since training camp - the way we were gonna be challenged from Day 1," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday. "We recognize our strengths as far as pass rush, but pass rush is a privilege right now. Until we take care of this run challenge, that's what it's gonna be."

He's 100% correct.

The blueprint is out on how to defeat the Cowboys, and has been since 2021. Though not every team has the personnel to execute it, those who do will routinely be a problem for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his defensive staff and players. McCarthy is not naive to this, nor is Quinn, but as they sit at 6-3 having lost ground in the NFC East to the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants on Sunday, there's still a lot of work to do.

And that is highlighted by the Packers rushing for 207 yards on the ground, numbers that allowed Rodgers to pick his spots for big plays in the air - Christian Watson rewarding him with a career-best 107-yard, three-touchdown day in the air.

Matt LaFleur called run plays on seven of their first nine of the Packers' initial offensive drive, a foreshadowing of the eventual events to come over the remainder of the game.

"Our primary focus was our run defense," McCarthy said. "That didn't go very well. So it wasn't like we're gonna be able to get into more coverage to help [against Watson]. They only threw 20 times. They were just effective doing it."

Very, and as the upset Cowboys reload with Dalvin Cook next on the schedule - along with Justin Jefferson as the complementary aerial threat - they'll need to make whatever changes are needed to avoid suffering their first two-game slide of the 2022 season, something that could potentially cost them that much more ground in their chase for either the division crown or a Wild Card seat.

So when it comes to players in the locker room holding each other accountable? It's happening in a major way following the loss to the Packers, and McCarthy doesn't view it as divisive.

To him, it's how you get back to winning games.

"I don't know what the hell you want us to be talking about," he said. "We definitely weren't in there patting each other on the back. There's a ton of 'red ass' and disappointment, and a ton of anger and that's I think that points to commitment - desire to win. I love that.

"Conflict is good. That's how you resolve."

Related Content

news

Coordinators: Room For Improvement, Not Panic

After a crushing loss to the Packers, the Cowboys' coordinators took the podium on Monday to address the loss and all of the storylines that came along with it from their respective sides of the ball.

news

2nd Thought: How It Fell Apart At Lambeau Field

The Cowboys had their chances to put the game away but once again, Aaron Rodgers did his thing. Let's take a final look back how the Packers rallied to win.

news

Spagnola: Come On, Not Again Against The Pack

Aaron Rodgers struck again, but it was the run defense that really failed the Cowboys and led to another heartbreaking loss in Green Bay.

news

Micah: Run-D Issues to Continue "Until We Stop It"

Not only did the Packers gash the Cowboys for 207 rushing yards, but that prevented an impact from Micah Parsons, who said it's only going to continue unless changes are made.

news

Eatman: Couldn't Stop Aaron, Or That Rodgers Guy

Even though he might not have been the best Aaron on the field, once again the Cowboys couldn't beat THAT guy.

news

OT Penalties Add To This Most Frustrating Loss

This is big, since never, never, never, heard this before from Mike McCarthy. And not even after a loss.

news

Zeke 'Frustrated' by Loss to GB, Eyeing Vikings

Ezekiel Elliott was frustrated at the loss to the Packers, but he's working toward not missing a third game.

news

Prescott, 'Boys to 'Grow' from GB Loss: 'It's 1 Game'

Dak Prescott explained what went wrong on his two-interception day in Green Bay, and why the Cowboys won't allow the gut-wrenching loss to break them going forward

news

Don't Forget These 5: Crucial Holding Call in OT

Plays that might get forgotten include a holding call on the Cowboys when they were driving for the win.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall to Packers in OT, 31-28

Old nemesis Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay to a 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys prepped for a crucial match against the Packers with Mike McCarthy making his triumphant return. That, and a burning hot rumor mill over one potential free agent receiver addition.

Advertising