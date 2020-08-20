Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:15 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

La’el-Collins-Involved-in-Minor-In-Car-Accident-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

Already missing time due to a minor injury, right tackle La'el Collins has reportedly suffered another setback. Collins was involved in a minor car accident on Thursday, which prevented him from working out with the team as he's been the first week of camp.

Collins is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has led him to rehab work off to the side with the athletic trainers. The Cowboys have said they are hopeful Collins can return to the field soon.

It's unclear as of Thursday just how this car accident will affect his ability to return to practice.

The Cowboys are clearly dealing with issues at the offensive tackle spot. On Thursday, starting left tackle Tyron Smith walked off the field early into practice and did not return. Smith has been practicing this week but has dealt with a series of neck/elbow and back issues over the last couple of seasons that has caused him to miss 12 games over the last four years.

Collins hasn't practiced at all in camp, and neither has Cam Erving, who is dealing with another medical condition.

Thursday, Brandon Knight spent most of practice at right tackle while first-year pro Wyatt Miller played the left side. Terence Steele has also received plenty of reps and the Cowboys recently signed Pace Murphy to help add some depth to the already-thin position.

The last few days have been tough for the offense to function as the tackles haven't been able to consistently block the Cowboys' front 7. However, quarterback Dak Prescott took a more positive approach.

"I think it's just going to make me a better player, to be honest," Prescott said. "We know what the guys, the starters, the known starters, we know what they're about. They've played and they've been great and been in this league for a while, so no worries in that sense."

Related Content

Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next
news

Why Everson Griffen Chose Dallas & What's Next

Maybe Everson Griffen was always meant to be a Dallas Cowboy. Here's why.
Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance
news

Camp Stars: Wilson Delivers Breakout Performance

After a day away from the practice field, the Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday for an intense session that was both outdoors and then finished up inside Ford Center.
Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More
news

Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More

The Cowboys' quarterback addressed plenty of issues in his conference call to the media Thursday, ranging from his uniform, his coaching staff, trusting rookies to his own backyard.
Updates: How Zeke Wants His Game To Evolve
news

Updates: How Zeke Wants His Game To Evolve

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.
Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More
news

Practice Points: Tyron & Jourdan Exit; More

Padded practices resumed on Thursday, as the Cowboys got back to work after a day off.
Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room
news

Dalton Embracing Mentor Role In Cowboys QB Room

It's a striking change from what he's used to, but Andy Dalton is embracing his role as a voice of experience in a young Cowboys quarterback room.
Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means
news

Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means

Mike Nolan has been pretty tight-lipped about the Cowboys' defensive approach in 2020.
Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver
news

Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy Via Injury Waiver

One day after suffering a season-ending quad injury, Gerald McCoy has been released on an injury waiver. 
**Dak Prescott** David Helman: His day technically ended on an interception, but Prescott was impressive before that. I charted him at 15-of-19 on the day during team period, completing passes to 10 different receivers – including multiple tight ends and running backs. During the first two-minute drill, he guided the offense into position for a game-winning field goal. The next go-around, he led them 61 yards to the opposing 4-yard line before the defense eventually got the best of him. Still, it was a productive day spreading the ball around.
news

Camp Stars: Dak Prescott Has Best Practice So Far

Dak Prescott has never been considered the greatest practice player. From his rookie season, he shined brighter in the games.
Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"
news

Gallup Won't Say It, But McCarthy Says He's "No. 1"

Mike McCarthy didn't really like the reference of Michael Gallup being a No. 2 receiver. Sure, he might not be the leader in catches or yards, but the head coach has a strong opinion how he views Gallup.
Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill
news

Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill

The Cowboys went through a productive practice on Tuesday. But with absences along the offensive line, it was hard not to notice DeMarcus Lawrence's dominance on the day.

Advertising