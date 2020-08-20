La'el Collins Involved in Minor Car Accident 

Already missing time due to a minor injury, right tackle La'el Collins has reportedly suffered another setback. Collins was involved in a minor car accident on Thursday, which prevented him from working out with the team as he's been the first week of camp.

Collins is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has led him to rehab work off to the side with the athletic trainers. The Cowboys have said they are hopeful Collins can return to the field soon.

It's unclear as of Thursday just how this car accident will affect his ability to return to practice.

The Cowboys are clearly dealing with issues at the offensive tackle spot. On Thursday, starting left tackle Tyron Smith walked off the field early into practice and did not return. Smith has been practicing this week but has dealt with a series of neck/elbow and back issues over the last couple of seasons that has caused him to miss 12 games over the last four years.

Collins hasn't practiced at all in camp, and neither has Cam Erving, who is dealing with another medical condition.

Thursday, Brandon Knight spent most of practice at right tackle while first-year pro Wyatt Miller played the left side. Terence Steele has also received plenty of reps and the Cowboys recently signed Pace Murphy to help add some depth to the already-thin position.

The last few days have been tough for the offense to function as the tackles haven't been able to consistently block the Cowboys' front 7. However, quarterback Dak Prescott took a more positive approach.