Lamb Explains Cowboys 'Resiliency' vs. Giants

One such wrinkle showed itself in the form of a tip drill interception at the two-minute mark in the second quarter, from the Giants 27-yard line, when Prescott targeted Lamb deep across the middle.

Lamb is confident that, ultimately, those miscues will disappear entirely.

"We're still building," Lamb said. "I understand how late it is in the season, but we didn't have the first half. We still had a couple mishaps. We still came out victorious and had a couple completions in the clutch."

And as for why Lamb resorted to catching almost exclusively with his right hand on several occasions in the game, well, his explanation is rooted in a reasoning that film will ultimately support — his other one-handed catch being a sideline snag for 25 yards that put the Cowboys in position to score the eventual touchdown to take a 21-13 lead in the third quarter.

They never looked back after that drive.

"To be honest, I was getting held all night," Lamb said. "They were holding one arm, and I understand that. It was the same arm — the left one. I still had my right arm so I started using it."