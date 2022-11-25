Tight Ends Have Big "Leap" During Turkey Day Win

"Ferguson," Hendershot said. "Jake Ferguson put it together. All the tight ends were going to be in there. We knew the Salvation Army bucket was going to be there. So that's what we came up with."

"I think we just saw the kettle and we were just brainstorming in the tight end room," Ferguson said. 'Like what can we do? What about if all three of us are in there and we just play whack-a-mole.'"

But according to Dak Prescott, it was him that gave the all-clear after hearing about the plan earlier in the week.

"The guys told me about it earlier in the week," Prescott said. "They were worried about getting fined or getting a penalty. We said make sure you're up two touchdowns and we have a couple guys that can help with the fines."

Hendershot's touchdown came on a sweep play from right to left across the formation from the Giants' two-yard line, becoming the fourth Cowboys' tight end to rush for a touchdown. The other three? Billy Joe DuPree, Eric Bjornson, and Jay Novacek.

However if you go a few plays before Hendershot's touchdown, you'd find an outstanding play from Ferguson. After tweaking his knee earlier in the game, Ferguson returned a few plays later. Prescott rolled right and found Ferguson.

In turn, Ferguson found Giants' safety Jason Pinnock and promptly leaped over him before bulldozing cornerback Rodarius Williams in what seemed like one fell swoop.

"Never," Ferguson said when asked if he'd ever hurdled someone. "Cleared somebody? Never… It probably will be the last time I jump this year because now guys will be going high. But I don't really know how to explain that one."

Not to be lost in the fun of it all was the tight end who started the party on Thursday afternoon – Schultz was the catalyst with his two scores, thus setting off the chain of events that his younger teammates would partake in.

As the elder statesman of the position room, while they do have their fun and have become fan favorites, the work that goes in behind the scenes is what allows them to come out and be themselves.

"Our meetings are always engaging, always fun," Schultz said. "We're always learning something new. And I think we have a group that complements each other's skill set really well. So to come out and have the production that we did today, that's awesome."

Prescott acknowledged both Hendershot and Ferguson's increased roles in the Cowboys' offense, and it's not by accident. For Prescott, it started way back in training camp and has only grown as the two have continued to produce.

"Seeing those young guys take on the responsibility of their roles," Prescott said, "And do it with such confidence and eager to give them more and want to make more plays… We've got to keep continuing to get those guys involved."