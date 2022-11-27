Cowboys Catch-Up: Cowboys Play Two-For-Won

The Cowboys wrapped up their stretch of three games in 12 days on Thanksgiving Day with a win against the Giants, but also picked up perhaps their biggest win of the season against the Vikings in dominant fashion just a few days before. With a few needed off days ahead, there is plenty to catch up on during the holiday weekend.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- The Cowboys Break team dissected the team's massive win over the Vikings in Week 11, executing in every phase of the ball. The offense clicked, the defense silenced their run defense woes, and Brett Maher had a game for the ages. The squad wrapped all that up into how the Cowboys might have different expectations the rest of the way. [Cowboys Break:m Raising the Bar?]
- In this week's 2nd Thought, both Nick Eatman and Patrik Walker took a deep dive into the Cowboys' performance against the Vikings and gave their final assessment from not only the game itself, but its potential implications as the playoff race in the NFC tightens. [On 2nd Thought: Best Team in the NFC?]
Tuesday:
- Nobody likes a bully, especially Micah Parsons. After the Cowboys' defense faced criticism for their struggles in the running game, Parsons and co. shut Dalvin Cook down for just over 70 yards and no touchdowns. In conclusion: The Cowboys won't be bullied by opposing team's running games moving forward. [Parsons: Bullies "Taking Lunch Money" Has To End]
- Plenty of teams would love to have the running back situation that the Cowboys do. A young guy having a breakout season, and an established star willing to sacrifice his role while also still being wildly valuable. Both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have different styles, but the goal of winning ties them at the hip. [Zeke & Pollard Have Different Styles But Same Goal]
Wednesday:
- Cowboys' rookie linebacker Damone Clark has overcome a lot in his brief NFL career already. After undergoing spinal fusion surgery after the combine, Clark was thought to miss his entire rookie campaign. Instead he has played a crucial part on the defense over the last few games. He detailed his journey with Hailey Sutton on Wednesday. [Damone Clark: Beating The Odds]
Thursday:
- After the Cowboys comeback victory over the Giants on Thursday, there were plenty of key players that led them to the win. But CeeDee Lamb continued to make spectacular catches time and again while providing clutch plays when necessary. If the Cowboys' motto this season was resiliency, Lamb explained it after the game. [Lamb Explains Cowboys 'Resiliency' vs. Giants]
- Coming off their punishing win over the Vikings, the Cowboys came back against the Giants and struggled for a good portion of that game before pulling out the win. In Nick Eatman's eyes, the Thanksgiving Day victory was a better one than the Vikings one. He detailed why in his column after the win. [Eatman: This Was Cowboys' Best Win Of The Week]
- Both rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have infused quite a bit of juice and flare in the position room this season. They both stole the show against the Giants with leaps and celebrations, while Dalton Schultz scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Find out how the group plays hard, but works harder. [Tight Ends Have Big "Leap" During Turkey Day Win]
Friday:
- In the final update of the week, head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that the Cowboys might use Monday as a virtual day for meetings to give the players a little extra time off as some continue to work through an illness that hit the locker room last week. That and a few other housekeeping items from Thursday's win. [Updates: Going Virtual, OBJ Meeting and More]
- Sometimes you just have to "grind" out a victory. That wasn't the case against the Vikings last week, but Mickey Spagnola writes that it was a different game with a different style on Thanksgiving. Either way, the result was the same.