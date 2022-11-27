Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Cowboys Catch-Up: Cowboys Play Two-For-Won

Nov 26, 2022 at 08:07 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Cowboys-Catch-Up--Cowboys-Play-Two-For-Won-hero

The Cowboys wrapped up their stretch of three games in 12 days on Thanksgiving Day with a win against the Giants, but also picked up perhaps their biggest win of the season against the Vikings in dominant fashion just a few days before. With a few needed off days ahead, there is plenty to catch up on during the holiday weekend.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

  • The Cowboys Break team dissected the team's massive win over the Vikings in Week 11, executing in every phase of the ball. The offense clicked, the defense silenced their run defense woes, and Brett Maher had a game for the ages. The squad wrapped all that up into how the Cowboys might have different expectations the rest of the way. [Cowboys Break:m Raising the Bar?]
  • In this week's 2nd Thought, both Nick Eatman and Patrik Walker took a deep dive into the Cowboys' performance against the Vikings and gave their final assessment from not only the game itself, but its potential implications as the playoff race in the NFC tightens. [On 2nd Thought: Best Team in the NFC?]

Tuesday:

  • Nobody likes a bully, especially Micah Parsons. After the Cowboys' defense faced criticism for their struggles in the running game, Parsons and co. shut Dalvin Cook down for just over 70 yards and no touchdowns. In conclusion: The Cowboys won't be bullied by opposing team's running games moving forward. [Parsons: Bullies "Taking Lunch Money" Has To End]
  • Plenty of teams would love to have the running back situation that the Cowboys do. A young guy having a breakout season, and an established star willing to sacrifice his role while also still being wildly valuable. Both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have different styles, but the goal of winning ties them at the hip. [Zeke & Pollard Have Different Styles But Same Goal]

Wednesday:

  • Cowboys' rookie linebacker Damone Clark has overcome a lot in his brief NFL career already. After undergoing spinal fusion surgery after the combine, Clark was thought to miss his entire rookie campaign. Instead he has played a crucial part on the defense over the last few games. He detailed his journey with Hailey Sutton on Wednesday. [Damone Clark: Beating The Odds]

Thursday:

  • After the Cowboys comeback victory over the Giants on Thursday, there were plenty of key players that led them to the win. But CeeDee Lamb continued to make spectacular catches time and again while providing clutch plays when necessary. If the Cowboys' motto this season was resiliency, Lamb explained it after the game. [Lamb Explains Cowboys 'Resiliency' vs. Giants]
  • Coming off their punishing win over the Vikings, the Cowboys came back against the Giants and struggled for a good portion of that game before pulling out the win. In Nick Eatman's eyes, the Thanksgiving Day victory was a better one than the Vikings one. He detailed why in his column after the win. [Eatman: This Was Cowboys' Best Win Of The Week]
  • Both rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have infused quite a bit of juice and flare in the position room this season. They both stole the show against the Giants with leaps and celebrations, while Dalton Schultz scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Find out how the group plays hard, but works harder. [Tight Ends Have Big "Leap" During Turkey Day Win]

Friday:

  • In the final update of the week, head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that the Cowboys might use Monday as a virtual day for meetings to give the players a little extra time off as some continue to work through an illness that hit the locker room last week. That and a few other housekeeping items from Thursday's win. [Updates: Going Virtual, OBJ Meeting and More]
  • Sometimes you just have to "grind" out a victory. That wasn't the case against the Vikings last week, but Mickey Spagnola writes that it was a different game with a different style on Thanksgiving. Either way, the result was the same.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Fix The Run-D, Slow The Skol

Though the Cowboys defensive struggles in the run game took up most of the headlines this week, the high-powered Vikings offense will be waiting for them on Sunday in a pivotal NFC clash.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys prepped for a crucial match against the Packers with Mike McCarthy making his triumphant return. That, and a burning hot rumor mill over one potential free agent receiver addition.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: New Faces & Key Injuries

From big trades and injury updates, to all the reactions to the Lions win and analysis to the Bears matchup, there was plenty to talk about this week with the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Return Of The Dak Prescott

Check out the top headlines of the week as the Cowboys recovered from a tough loss, only to get focused on the Lions with the return of their starting quarterback.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Unbeaten Rival Awaits

This game sells itself. But with the Cowboys ready to play the only unbeaten team in the NFL this week, there were plenty of juicy storylines to get us ready for this matchup.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: 'Boys Streaking Into L.A.

The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak while the Rams are reeling on a short week following a loss. Check out the headlines of the week as we prepare for this L.A. showdown.

news

Catch-Up: Short Week Still Full Of Big Headlines

The Cowboys had a short week coming off Monday night's win in New York. Here's a recap of the week as the team had a quick turnaround to get ready for Washington.

news

Catch-Up: Recapping A Week's Worth of Headlines

Whether it was recapping Micah Parsons' performance, previewing the Giants or even getting into QB controversy talk, check a week full of headlines.

news

Catch-Up: Top Headlines Before Cowboys-Bengals

Check out the biggest storylines of the week from the podcasts, to videos and articles to preview the build-up for Cowboys and Bengals this Sunday.

news

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Week 1 Prep For Bucs

It's finally game-week as the Cowboys take on the Bucs Sunday night. Recap the headlines of the week from injury news to eye-popping stats as the Cowboys get ready for Week 1.

news

Catch-Up: Roster Moves, Documentaries & More

With one more week until the 2022 officially gets underway, it was busy week for the Cowboys, who had to get the roster to 53 players. Check out all the big headlines of the week from stories, to videos and even documentaries.

Advertising