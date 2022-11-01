Updates: Cowboys 'Entertaining' More 2022 Trade(s)

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
Nov. 1 Updates
8:40 a.m. — It's officially the final day for NFL teams to strike a deal that lands them a player from another team via trade, with the league deadline set at 3 p.m. CT and the Dallas Cowboys sound willing to dip their foot in the pool a second time in the past seven days.
The first came when they acquired Johnathan Hankins on last Tuesday in a deal that sent late-round draft compensation to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for the veteran nose tackle, Hankins going on to play in more than 30 defensive snaps in the blowout win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
When asked if Dallas has anything cooking ahead just hours ahead of the deadline, owner and general manager Jerry Jones - who made it clear he "doesn't have time for a bad time" as he tries to put the team over the top this season - wasn't coy with his response. If the right deal shows itself, Jones and the Cowboys are willing to pull the trigger.
"We've got some things mildewing around that could have some interest," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. "These things come quickly when they happen. From that standpoint, it'll be potentially a lull then a lot of feverish activity if we really get going. We've got some things we're entertaining."
------------------------------------
Oct. 31 Updates
3:40 p.m. — The Cowboys entered their matchup against the Bears with key players having been ruled out due to injury and, though they went on to notch the 49-29 victory, they saw additional players dinged up before it was all said-and-done - including Anthony Barr, Jayron Kearse and Connor McGovern.
The good news is that it appears neither suffered major injury, with head coach Mike McCarthy providing promising updates, stating Barr's injury is "not long-term" and seemingly having no concern regarding Kearse or McGovern (the latter two returned to the game).
As for Ezekiel Elliott, the headline absence in Week 8, McCarthy says the two-time NFL rushing champ is progressing well in his recovery from a knee sprain suffered in Week 7 (one that preceded a hurdle later in the contest) that led the Cowboys to their decision to rest him against the Bears to allow him a chance to get healthy for the back end of the season.
"He's getting better," said McCarthy, stopping short of offering a projection for after the bye week when the Cowboys will visit McCarthy's former club - the Green Bay Packers.
------------------------------------
12:24 p.m. — Ezekiel Elliott has not been officially ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, but he was listed as doubtful on the Cowboys injury report on Friday. Having hinted heavily at the likelihood of resting Elliott's knee injury this week - via both Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy - another sign has landed by way of running back Malik Davis being signed to the active 53-man roster.
Davis was a member of the team's 17-man practice squad unit and takes the spot of linebacker Devin Harper, the latter having been moved to injured reserve on Saturday with an Achilles injury. It's unclear if Damone Clark, activated from reserve on Wednesday, will take the field this weekend, but the door might be open now with Harper on IR.
Circling back to the offensive side of the ball, and with what could be yet another sign of Elliott not returning until after the bye week, the Cowboys elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to provide insurance for Tony Pollard and Malik Davis; and also elevated tight end Sean McKeon - a special teamer who can contribute in the event Dalton Schultz's knee sprain costs him reps.
Finally, with Matt Farniok having been moved to IR this week with a hamstring injury, Dakoda Shepley was elevated to provide depth on the interior offensive line.
------------------------------------
Oct. 28 Updates
3:11 p.m. — The final injury report before Sunday's game with the Bears was announced on Friday and the only player listed as "doubtful" is running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The again, head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that Zeke would need to continue to make progress by Sunday to be able to play. He didn't rule him out but it wasn't ideal for him to play, espeically with the bye week to follow.
As for the rest of the injured players, the Cowboys had seven others on the injury report as "questionable" with four starters - Micah Parsons, Malik Hooker, Dalton Schultz and Terence Steele.
Check out the full injury report for the Cowboys and Bears.
------------------------------------
10:10 a.m. — There are eyes on the Dallas Cowboys defense, rightfully so, because of just how elite they've been overall in 2022 and having now added Johnathan Hankins to the defensive line, but it's this week's injury report that is drawing attention. Micah Parsons and Sam Williams were both added to the report on Thursday with a shoulder and knee issue, respectively.
Parsons was limited while Williams did not participate, but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't appear too concerned with either - noting on Friday that Williams is expected to practice on Saturday and that will give him a good chance at playing only one week after his coming out party against the Detroit Lions.
The same is true of Malik Hooker, who has been nursing a hamstring issue this week and has yet to practice, but McCarthy is penciling him in for a likely practice on Saturday (Friday is simply a walkthrough for the team).
Hooker, not entirely unlike Parsons, is a critical reason for the Cowboys success on defense - largely due to both his play and the fact he's the "green dot" player for Dan Quinn who relays plays from the defensive coordinator to the team in real-time. He also leads one of them most impressive safety units in recent Cowboys memory.
------------------------------------
10:05 a.m. — On the offensive side of the ball, the headline remains glued to the potential for Ezekiel Elliott to be sidelined with a knee injury - though that decision has not yet been made - but the wide receiver corps could potentially take a hit as well if Noah Brown can't go on Sunday.
Brown appeared on the injury report this week with a foot injury that's held him out of the first two practices this week, relegated exclusively to rehab duty with team trainer Britt Brown alongside Elliott.
McCarthy said on Thursday that Brown is expected to do "some work" in practice on Saturday, and a determination on his status will likely be made then.
The veteran wideout is coming off of a tough outing against the Lions but, overall, is easily having the best season of his NFL career. If he's unable to play, it will thrust rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert into the limelight against the Bears.
------------------------------------
Oct. 27 Updates
2:59 p.m. — One week ago, the Cowboys were getting healthier as they prepped to take on the Detroit Lions but, as they practice to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, they're moving in the opposite direction - both Micah Parsons and Sam Williams being added to the injury report on Thursday.
Parsons was limited with a shoulder issue and Williams, who is coming off of a breakout game against the Lions, did not participate with a knee ailment. Williams joins both wideout Noah Brown and starting safety Malik Hooker as DNP on Thursday, the latter two also being held out of practice on Wednesday with a foot and thigh injury, respectively.
Ezekiel Elliott was DNP as well with a knee sprain/contusion but jogged out to the rehab group and walked without a noticeable limp, which hints at there still being a chance he takes the field this weekend, though that will be a "group" decision made later in the week or closer to kickoff.
There was no change in the status of Dalton Schultz (knee) and Terence Steele (neck), head coach Mike McCarthy noting the team is simply "being smart" about managing both this week en route to the two being listed as limited participants for a second consecutive practice. These are obviously all items to keep an eye on, to varying degrees, as the Bears head to Dallas and with the bye week on the other side of the contest.
------------------------------------
Oct. 26 Updates
2:59 p.m. - As practice got underway on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys were without two players you'll want to keep an eye on as the week rolls along and into the coming battle against the visiting Chicago Bears in Week 8: Noah Brown and Malik Hooker.
Both Brown and Hooker were doing work with the rehab group during individual drills and remained there throughout the entirety of team drills - labeled as DNP (did not participate) for the first practice of the week.
Both are key players on their respective side of the ball, with Brown having a breakout season but needing more reps with Dak Prescott to solidify chemistry following the return of the two-time Pro Bowler last week, and Hooker has been one of the most impressive defensive talents for the team this season; and that has led him to be the "green dot" guy responsible for communicating Dan Quinn's plays to the defense during games.
How they progress this week will likely have an impact on how the Cowboys wrap up their plans and preparation for the Bears.
------------------------------------
2:45 p.m. — There are two additional players to monitor this week, albeit not to the level of Brown and Hooker, with Dalton Schultz and Terence Steele both listed as limited participants in practice on Wednesday.
Schultz has continued to battle a knee sprain that cost him two of the last four games and nearly saw him exit the battle against the Lions after his offending knee was contorted awkwardly on a tackle following one of his five receptions on the day.
He'd finish the game, as as one of the leading receivers for Prescott on the day, but wasn't a full participant this week as he was on the Friday preceding last weekend's contest.
As for Steele, who hasn't appeared on the injury report at any point prior to now, it's a neck injury that's caused his practice work to be scaled back a bit - the Cowboys being cautious to not push the issue with only one game remaining ahead of their bye week.
------------------------------------
2:16 p.m. — There was a new face on the field for the Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday as the team began preparation for the Chicago Bears - namely Kendall Sheffield. A former fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.
The head coach of the team at that time was none other than Dan Quinn, who is no stranger to giving his former players a chance to regain their swagger in Dallas.
Sheffield provides depth at a position that now needs it following the loss of Jourdan Lewis, who suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury on a game-changing interception in the eventual win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Sheffield spent the summer with the Houston Texans before being released and awaiting another opportunity in the league, and he's now received it, with his former head coach turned defensive coordinator in Dallas to oversee his next chapter.
------------------------------------
10:42 a.m. — Ezekiel Elliott won't take the field for practice as the Cowboys begin preparing to host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 - the three-time Pro Bowler nursing a knee injury suffered in the Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions.
Elliott took a hearty shot to the right knee on Sunday but, after heading to the sideline for evaluation, returned to the contest and even hurdled a defender en route to a 15-carry, two-touchdown afternoon.
10:40 a.m. — The only arguable weakness on an otherwise stellar Cowboys defense is their struggles against the opposition's rushing attack, but they're hoping their Tuesday trade to acquire veteran defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins will change that, and in (literally) a big way.
The 6-foot-3, 340 pound former second-round pick of the New York Giants knows the Cowboys very well, and vice versa, arriving in Dallas via the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for late draft compensation. He's logged 30 combined starts over the past two seasons and been active in five games this year, so there's no physical ramp-up period required.
As McCarthy explained, without officially saying if Hankins will or will not play against the run-heavy Bears, Hankins was acquired for the purpose of clogging up the run lanes.
"I have had the opportunity personally to compete against [him] in New York and with the Raiders," said McCarthy. "We just feel he's an excellent fit for us. You know, we can never bolster our run defense enough. We've clearly helped people or their primary approach to us as far as trying to attack our defense and I think he's an excellent, excellent addition."
------------------------------------
Oct. 24 Updates
11:01 a.m. — On the heels of National Tight Ends Day, the Cowboys will carefully monitor Dalton Schultz over the course of the week after the veteran returned to action - alongside Dak Prescott - to make an impact for Dallas en route to the eventual 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
The issue is Schultz saw his offending knee twisted awkwardly in the first quarter, having already been nursing a knee sprain over the last several weeks, which required medical evaluation before he would eventually continue playing.
He went on to grab all five of his targets from Prescott for a total of 49 yards, the most he's had in either category since he and Prescott played together in Week 1, as the longstanding chemistry between the two was put on full display as if neither had missed any time this season.
"Another tough guy - a guy that's selfless and will do whatever he can in whatever role to help this team out," said Prescott of Schultz. " … We took a big step this offseason - be it with routes and [on the personal front] and I think it shows. I have a lot of trust in him. He's important to this team, to that tight ends room and growing those young guys."
------------------------------------
Oct. 23 Updates
5:00 p.m. – On one of the biggest plays of the game, Lewis injured his foot while coming up with an interception in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys announced the injury as a strained foot and he'll continued to be evaluated, heading into Monday.
But while Lewis couldn't leave the field on his own power, the play was pivotal as the Cowboys were able to turn away the Lions, who had driven inside Cowboys territory.
------------------------------------
4:45 p.m. – On the extra point of the Cowboys' first touchdown, backup lineman Matt Farniok suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return.
Farniok, who has been playing some fullback in goal-line and short-yardage situations.
After the injury, the Cowboys used more tight ends to run the ball. Also, Jason Peters entered the game at times as a tackle-eligible player and an extra blocker on the field.
------------------------------------
4:30 p.m. – Just one week after a career-long 62-yard kickoff return last week in Philly, KaVontae Turpin came back Sunday with his longest punt return, scooting for 52 yards in the third quarter.
Turpin had just two returns on Sunday, a 14-yarder and then the 52-yard runback. Even after the game, Dak Prescott wondered out loud in his press conference why teams "still kick to him."
Entering the game, Turpin was the only NFL player to rank in the top five in both kickoff and punt return average.
------------------------------------
10:30 a.m. – It's official: Dak Prescott is officially back and active for the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the last five games due to a fractured thumb suffered in Week 1, Prescott was a full participant in every practice this week en route to his return against the Detroit Lions.
And as Prescott exits the team's inactives list, he's being replaced with backup quarterback Will Grier - Cooper Rush remaining active as QB2 this week after helping the club to a 4-2 record in Prescott's absence.
With the move to add Carlos Watkins to the active roster on Saturday to bolster the run defense, Neville Gallimore is moved to the inactives along with Jabril Cox, Devin Harper, Nahshon Wright and Markquese Bell.
Head coach Mike McCarthy made it a point to note the Lions' strength in the run game, hinting heavily at the swap of Watkins for another defensive lineman this week - though the Cowboys won't see D'Andre Swift on the field due to injury having pushed him to Detroit's inactives list.
------------------------------------
Oct. 22 Updates
2:21 p.m. – The Cowboys made a few roster moves on Saturday, including the placement of Matt Waletzko on injured reserve. The rookie tackle has a shoulder injury that could require surgery, but it's expected he will miss significant time.
His roster spot was used for veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who has been on the practice squad. The veteran DT has been elevated this season and will likely play Sunday against the run-oriented Lions.
The Cowboys' two elevations from the practice squad this week are tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis.
McKeon will likely add depth at a position that includes Dalton Schultz, who could be limited with a knee injury. Davis is expected to help on special teams and serve as the No. 3 tailback.
------------------------------------
Oct. 21 Updates
4:11 p.m. – When the Cowboys drafted Damone Clark in the fifth round, many thought he wouldn't make it back to the field until 2023, if at all.
A neck/back injury that was discovered at the combine, dropped Clark in the draft, but the Cowboys took a chance on him in the fifth round.
Now, the rookie linebacker from LSU appears he'll return sooner than later.
"I do think he'll be back," said Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan. "He's got a window here to get back. He's got two more weeks that we can make a decision on him."
Clark was placed on NFI (Non-Football Injury) but the Cowboys activated his 21-day window for him to start practicing. Eventually, they'll place him on the 53-man roster.
"think a lot of teams had him as a guy who wouldn't play this year. I give our medical team credit. He's exceeded all expectations. I do think he'll be playing for us this year in terms of his role and how much, that's going to evolved. We're fired up about what Damone Clark is going to bring to the table."
------------------------------------
10:05 a.m. – The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier as their bye week nears - following the battle with the Chicago Bears next week - but as they get ready for the Detroit Lions, they'll do so without Matt Waletzko.
The rookie fifth-round pick suffered a shoulder subluxation in training camp and while surgery was on the table initially, the team opted to hold off on that decision at the time. Waltezko suffered recurrence of the injury on Thursday, however, and his outlook for the remainder of the 2022 season is anything but optimistic - per head coach MIke McCarthy.
"I think the biggest thing is you know when the medical staff is ready to make that call and set that date, you know that that's really the time for that specific answer, but I just feel terrible for [him]," said McCarthy. "I thought he was making such excellent progress. You could just see his development. I really like the way he's wired.
"So he was making excellent progress here on the left side [of the offensive line]. It's very unfortunate for our young man."
------------------------------------
10:01 a.m. – All signs point to Dak Prescott being a go this week. As the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback prepares for what will likely be his return to football from a fractured thumb suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott has resumed throwing full-time at practice and with the first team.
Prescott himself noted he expects to start against the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday, and while head coach Mike McCarthy isn't quite ready to officially stamp the move, he loves the current trajectory of his franchise quarterback; and also noted the Cowboys have already begun having discussions about the "challenge" of carrying three quarterbacks this weekend (i.e., Will Grier).
"Well, I mean, I don't think we would be preemptive and jump ahead of the four week preparation but yeah, everything looks like he's on track," said McCarthy. "I thought he had a really good day yesterday and we all know today is tomorrow will be our last full speed work."
McCarthy has long said he's wanted to see a full week of complete practice from Prescott before declaring he's returned, and Prescott delivered his second day of being a full participant - meaning only a setback would keep him off of the field in Week 7.
------------------------------------
Oct. 20 Updates
4:01 p.m. – Only rookie tackle Matt Waletzko, who popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury, was not a full participant in Thursday's practice for the Cowboys.
Waletzko, who has battled shoulder injuries back in training camp, might have re-aggreavated an injury that initially had the Cowboys worried about season-ending surgery. He's been able to play through it, but now there is some concern that he might miss some extended time again.
Waletzko has been working as a backup tackle on the second-team along with Josh Ball and Jason Peters.
The other eight players on the injury report were all listed as "full" participation, including both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury.
The Lions on the other hand, have 13 players on the injury report, with seven players not practicing Thursday. Ironically enough, Detroit is coming off its bye week.
------------------------------------
10:41 a.m. – The Cowboys continue to use precaution when dealing with injuries, and the one CeeDee Lamb is nursing isn't the exception. The veteran receiver suffered a hip injury in last week's practice but went on to play the entire game against the Philadelphia Eagles - a sign the issue isn't serious.
He was listed as limited in the team's walkthrough/mock game on Wednesday, and the expectation is he'll possibly be scaled back again on Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy.
"I see CeeDee coming in somewhere between limited and full [participation] today," said McCarthy.
The health of Lamb is paramount to the Cowboys getting their offense on track, and especially with the looming return of Dak Prescott for the Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions
------------------------------------
10:35 a.m. – Dalton Schultz has been sidelined two of the previous three outings with a knee sprain, his inactive status against the Eagles coming as a surprise to owner and general manager Jerry Jones - Jones labeling Schultz a "question mark" for the bout with the Lions.
The veteran tight end was listed as a full participant in the Wednesday walkthrough and, on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy sounded optimistic about Schultz's odd of playing this coming Sunday; but also notes it'll be predicated upon how he continues to trend this week.
"Big day for Dalton," said McCarthy. "I mean, once again, he's similar to Dak in that he has to just get into the rhythm and the timing of the you know, the pace of full speed activity. This is what your padded practices do. This is as close to the football game as we can get.
"[So he can] really gets going in the individual drills, it really gets cranking - the nine-on-seven - and that's part of why you do it. So this will be a big day for Dalton."
------------------------------------
10:31 a.m. – By all accounts, Dak Prescott is back. Having been cleared medically earlier this week, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback had a throwing session on Wednesday that saw him throw a total of 40 times, and his workload will be ramped up on Thursday as the Cowboys "prepare him to play" on Sunday - per McCarthy.
Barring a setback over the next couple of days, Prescott is trending toward taking the field for the first time since fracturing his thumb in Week 1, and he'll face what is statistically the worst defense in the NFL when the Lions visit AT&T Stadium. The current focus is on Prescott getting his timing with the offense down pat.
"Dak had a good work day yesterday. It was on pitch count - threw 40 times and looked very good. So we'll have to expand that today. Put him in a lead chair, you know as far as reps [goes], just give him the opportunity to prepare to play. "... Rhythm and timing. That's the biggest thing."
------------------------------------
Oct. 19 Updates
3:21 p.m. – It looks as if the Cowboys defensive line is getting some reinforcements.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said that DE Tarell Basham's 21-day practice window has been activated and is expected to partake in Wednesday's mock game during the walkthrough practice.
Basham landed on the injured reserve list following a Week 1 quad injury that he sustained against the Buccaneers. The sixth-year man from Ohio University will be a welcomed addition to an already vaunted pass rushing attack of the Cowboys that leads the NFL with 24 sacks.
In his first season in Dallas last year, Basham recorded 3.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and 13 quarterback hits along with three TFLs.
------------------------------------
3:13 p.m. – When the Cowboys returned Damone Clark to practice not long ago, it started the 21-day window on his possible debut for Dallas - the rookie fifth-round pick hoping to return from the NFI (non-football injury list) after undergoing spinal fusion surgery on his neck in March.
"Damone looks really good," said McCarthy. "He's getting more and more comfortable each week. We're gonna get another padded practice on Thursday, but I really like the progress he's making. I think he'll definitely start on special teams - that's the natural progression."
Clark burst onto the scene as a star linebacker at LSU who went on to help the school to a national championship and was eventually named a First-Team All-American in 2021.
If activated, he'll join a linebacker corps in Dallas that features Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch, and along with talented upstart and former LSU teammate Jabril Cox, Clark has a chance to add more firepower to the middle of Dan Quinn's defense while also being asked to do the same for special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel.
------------------------------------
Oct. 18 Updates
8:45 a.m. – It's key to note just how impactful Tyler Smith has been in helping the Cowboys to a 4-2 start after the team not only lost Dak Prescott, but also starting left tackle Tyron Smith. In the long-term absence of the eight-time Pro Bowler, the rookie has played beyond his years, but the elder Smith is working his way back for an eventual return in 2022.
Speaking to 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided a soft timeline for when the Cowboys might have him back in the mix.
"I don't have a game in mind but his progress is notable," said Jones. "His work is intense. We are gonna see a lot of football out of Tyron. It'll be closer to the end of the year, but we're gonna see a lot of football."
Assuming Smith does return at some point this season, the Cowboys will find themselves with a great problem at left tackle - having to decide which Smith will be LT1 going into what could be the playoffs.
------------------------------------
8:41 a.m. – If you were surprised to see Dalton Schultz listed as inactive against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, join the party, his absence paving the way for rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot (along with Sean McKeon) to make an impact.
The veteran tight end was limited in his first two practices last week but was a full participant on Friday - carrying no game designation and on track to play in Week 6.
That changed 90 minutes ahead of kickoff, however, a move that also caught Jerry Jones off-guard. And as far as Schultz's status goes for this coming Sunday against the Detroit Lions, as he continues to nurse a knee sprain that's now cost him two of the last three games, Jones is taking a wait-and-see approach.
"I don't know," said Jones. "To me, that is a question mark. He was a surprise for me at the end of [last] week. I can't speak to that. We'll have to see as this week goes."
------------------------------------
Oct. 16 Updates
11:05 p.m. – For the second straight week, Ezekiel Elliott picked up a season-high in rushing yards. After posting 78 last week in Los Angeles, Zeke had 81 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown – his second of the year.
Elliott averaged 6.2. yards a carry and had several first-down runs during the Cowboys' comeback attempt in the second half.
He also hit a milestone Sunday night, becoming the third running back in franchise history to surpass 10,000 yards from scrimmage, finishing 10,048 - joining Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.
Zeke entered the night with a career-low 3.8 yard average but after Sunday's game, his averaged is now 4.1 yards per attempt.
------------------------------------
11:02 p.m. – KaVontae Turpin has been close to making big plays all season and Sunday night, he had his biggest one of the season, ripping off a 62-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
Turpin's return occurred when the Cowboys got down 20-0 and the big play led to a field goal before halftime.
"That's what I do ... provide a spark," Turpin said. "I feel like when the ball is in my hands, I can make a play. That's what I tried to do tonight."
Turpin had three kickoffs for 96 yards and also had three punt returns for 36 yards.
------------------------------------
10:53 p.m. – Despite calling the Philly fans "idiots" earlier in the week, veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters got a couple of nice ovations from the fans when he was leaving the field.
Even with his comment this week, Peters acknowledged the Eagles fans for their passion. A longtime veteran who spent 12 years in Philly, Peters played a couple of offensive series at left guard.
Connor McGovern started the game at left guard but Peters, who missed last week's game with a rib injury, was able to practice this week and got a few reps.
------------------------------------
10:49 p.m. – Dante Fowler had an up-and-down night, including a costly offside penalty at the end of the first quarter. On fourth-and-4 and the time running out, the Eagles attempted to draw the Cowboys in the neutral zone and Fowler jumped, giving the Eagles a first down and an eventual touchdown.
Later, he had a sack on Jalen Hurts for a 12-yard loss and also made a tackle for loss.
------------------------------------
6:50 p.m. – Dak Prescott made progress this week in his return to practice, though it was in a limited capacity and that meant there was little chance he'd make his return in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He's now officially been listed as inactive, keeping Cooper Rush as the starter and Will Grier as the backup for at least one more week.
Prescott is joined by his TE1 - Dalton Schultz - on the inactives list, the latter continuing to nurse a knee sprain that will now cost him a second game in three weeks. Sean McKeon was elevated from the practice squad this week to help the tight end unit in Philly, one that will again lean heavily on rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.
You won't find Jason Peters on the inactives list, however, as the nine-time Pro Bowler makes his return from a chest injury that sidelined him in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams - ready to take the field for his first matchup ever against his former team.
The remaining inactives for the Cowboys include Devin Harper, Matt Waletzko, Markquese Bell and Nahshon Wright as a total of six who made the trip will not suit up.
------------------------------------
Oct. 15 Updates
2:21 pm. – Running back Malik Davis will make his NFL debut Sunday night in Philly. The undrafted rookie from Florida, who had some impressive runs in the preseason, was elevated from the practice squad to the roster Saturday.
Davis will replace injured tailback Rico Dowdle, who has missed all week of practice with an ankle injury and has now been placed on injured reserve.
Dowdle has played mostly on special teams and has yet to get a carry this season.
------------------------------------
2:08 pm – The Cowboys moved veteran deep snapper Matt Overton from the practice squad to the active roster.
Last week he was elevated to the roster but considering players can only be elevated three times, the Cowboys decided to put him on the roster, using one of their open spots created by injuries.
------------------------------------
2:03 pm – The Cowboys placed Simi Fehoko on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least four weeks.
Fehoko had an apparent shoulder injury suffered in practice although the wasn't on the injury report this week.
That means rookie Jalen Tolbert should be active this week.
Also, veteran James Washington could possibly return from a foot injury over the next few weeks as well.
------------------------------------
Oct. 14 Updates
3:51 p.m. – While the most intriguing part of the Cowboys' injury report Friday was seeing QB Dak Prescott listed as "questionable" for the first time since his thumb injury, there was an addition to the list as well regarding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys No. 1 WR did not practice Friday with a hip injury and is also listed as questionable. However, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" on Friday that he's not concerned about Lamb's chances to play against the Eagles.
"No, I just think he's working through a couple things there," Jones said. "We felt like it was best for him not to practice there but we feel like he'll get that all sorted out before the game."
Lamb is the Cowboys' leader in receptions (28), receiving yards (341) and TD catches (two).
------------------------------------
10:57 a.m. – Head coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott had another productive throwing day Thursday, progressing to a few individual-drill throws for the first time since having surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb.
McCarthy said Prescott has some general body soreness Friday, which is to be expected a month after the surgery.
"He's sore as you could expect. That's the most he's thrown to this point. … But I think we're in a good place," McCarthy said.
The Cowboys have their normal Friday walkthrough scheduled and Saturday practice scheduled before the road trip to Philadelphia for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.
Cooper Rush is preparing this week to make his fifth straight start filling in for Prescott, but McCarthy was asked if he's seen enough the past two days to know whether Prescott could possibly be available in an emergency backup role Sunday even if he's not quite ready to take over starting duties again.
"Not yet because he's thrown individual routes. We've thrown on air. We haven't yet thrown in a competitive drill," McCarthy said. "That's one of the next hurdles. Hopefully we'll potentially get over that in tomorrow's (Saturday's) practice."
McCarthy said Prescott will go through a pre-game workout on the field in Philadelphia. He did the same thing last October at Minnesota but was ultimately inactive for that game with a calf strain.
"We're on schedule. Just keep progressing him," McCarthy said. "I look for him to have a really good workout tomorrow (Saturday) and just keep hitting the targets."
------------------------------------
10:05 a.m. – It's one day closer to the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and nine-time Pro Bowl lineman Jason Peters continues to trend toward taking the field for the first time ever against his former team.
"Yeah, Jason is doing really well," said head coach Mike McCarthy ahead of Friday's walkthrough."
This would be a major re-addition to a Cowboys offensive line that is working to prepare for what is arguably the best defensive front they've seen thus far this season. A healthy Peters who is also likely thirsty to prove to the Eagles that he still has tread on his tires will be key in potentially helping the Cowboys escape with a victory on Sunday.
"I thought yesterday's work was probably the best work he's had since he's been here," McCarthy added. "He looks to be moving past the injury. I really like the course he's on."
------------------------------------
Oct. 13 Updates
5:15 p.m. – The Cowboys made some headlines Thursday by putting Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott as "limited" on the injury report. But they weren't the only ones to get that tag.
Tight end Dalton Schultz has been "limited" each of the last two days with a knee injury. He missed the Sept. 26 game against the Giants but has played the last two weeks, although he hasn't caught a pass. Last week in LA, Schultz missed some time as he again dealt with the knee.
The Cowboys added veteran Seth Green to the practice squad this week and he could be a game-day call-up if Schultz isn't ready to play. The team also has rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on the roster.
------------------------------------
10:59 a.m. – Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will follow a similar plan to Wednesday, when Prescott went through the pre-practice "quarterback school" drills and threw to receivers after practice.
Prescott has still yet to practice since undergoing right thumb surgery on Sept. 12, but he told reporters after Wednesday's practice that his post-practice throwing reps went well and hopes to do a little more of that Thursday.
McCarthy reiterated that Prescott "is still in the rehab phase" and said Wednesday that backup Cooper Rush is preparing to start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
------------------------------------
10:37 a.m. – It's beginning to look as if Jason Peters might take the field in Week 6, and it would mark the first time he's ever suited up against the Philadelphia Eagles - the organization he amassed a Hall of Fame-worthy career for in often trying to defeat the Dallas Cowboys.
Peters told reporters "I'm good" on Wednesday following his return to practice - in a limited capacity - all great signs after suffering a chest injury that sidelined him against the Los Angeles Rams and threatened to cost him multiple games. Instead, the nine-time Pro Bowler is now trying to ramp up to take the field at Lincoln Financial Stadium for what is a critical NFC East clash in prime time.
"I thought he had a good day yesterday," said McCarthy. "It was one of his better days. We've got to find a way to just try to get him more work. And that's a challenge, you know, particularly anytime you do bring in a player as late as we brought Jason in, so just trying to advance his workload.
"Medically, the [team's] medical staff feels better this week than they did last week."
------------------------------------
10:44 a.m. – There's "no question" you'll see Micah Parsons on the field this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the First-Team All-Pro so eloquently stated when posed the question on Wednesday.
Currently nursing a groin injury he suffered in the victory over the Los Angeles Rams, one he'd return to the field and play through en route to a game-sealing sack-fumble on Matthew Stafford, Parsons was held out of practice yesterday but the team will sprinkle in some team work on Thursday - cautiously.
"We'll start off with Britt [Brown] and then we'll work him into team [drills]," said McCarthy.
Parsons will be a big factor in the outcome of Sunday's contest, needless to say, and the closer he can get to full health, the better.
------------------------------------
10:45 a.m. – The Cowboys likely won't rule out Dak Prescott for this week's game in Philadelphia until they have to – but the signs are clearly pointing toward him missing his fifth straight game with a right thumb injury.
Prescott did some extensive throwing on Wednesday for the first time since the surgery and it was a positive outcome, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
"He had a good day, it went well," McCarthy said Thursday.
Prescott will continue to throw the ball to receivers, but not during the team period of practice, suggesting once again that his return to the field will be next Sunday (Oct. 23) against Detroit, at the earliest.
------------------------------------
Oct. 12 Updates
3:11 p.m. – Linebacker Micah Parsons (groin) did not practice Wednesday but told reporters afterward there's "no question" about his availability to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Just letting it rest and working, grinding it out so that I'll be ready on Sunday," Parsons said.
Parsons played through groin tightness in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday and posted two sacks, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Three players did not practice Wednesday: Parsons, quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) and running back Rico Dowdle (ankle).
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (chest), offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) had limited practice participation.
------------------------------------
10:45 a.m. – Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will both be limited in practice on Wednesday as the nurse ailments ahead of a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening.
Parsons suffered a groin injury in the 22-10 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but did return to the game after being evaluated - ultimately delivering the final blow by way of a sack-fumble against Stafford.
Lawrence was evaluated for possible injury after a collision on the field and did not return, that decision deemed precautionary, but looked to be in good spirits following the game. He recently worked through soreness in his foot that cropped up in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants.
"[We will] put Micah in a limited practice mindset," said McCarthy. "Just being smart with him today. Obviously, this is the Wednesday practice. … I'd put DeMarcus in the same category."
------------------------------------
Oct. 11 Updates
10:50 a.m. – If you never hear the long snapper's name during the course of an NFL season, it means they're doing their job very well. Unfortunately, after losing Jake McQuaide to a torn bicep, the Cowboys had a bit of a hiccup with his replacement, Matt Overton, in the team's eventual 22-10 victory over the Rams in Week 5.
The lone miss by kicker Brett Maher was a point after attempt wherein Overton snapped the ball before the holder was ready, an error that reminded fans just how important the position actually is, but Overton acquitted himself well over the remainder of the game - landing a passing grade from special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel.
"He did a really good job," said Fassel. "He got off to a bit of a rocky start but, true to veteran composure, we kinda talked about it on the sideline and we were back on track - fixing the timing issue. The rest of the way he was fantastic.
"On point with the field goal snaps and very will with the punt snaps. It was good."
------------------------------------
Oct. 10 Updates
4:45 p.m. – Consistent snaps are hard to find on a defensive line this deep, but second-round draft pick Sam Williams made a "huge jump" in Sunday's win over the Rams, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Williams played a career-high 25 snaps against the Rams and posted a tackle, a tackle for loss, a quarterback pressure, a pass breakup and the game-sealing fumble recovery in the final two minutes after Micah Parsons stripped the ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
------------------------------------
3:21 p.m. — All head coaches strive for balance within their team. Even when it's not there, getting the coach to admit it isn't easy.
But on Monday, even head coach Mike McCarthy can see this is a defensive-led team, one that is being led by a stingy defense that hasn't allowed a team over 19 points in the first five weeks of the season. That hasn't happened on a Cowboys team since 1972.
"This is a defensive-first operation," McCarthy said. "That's mandated by the head coach because that's our strength. We identified that in the spring. I think (Cowboys OC Kellen Moore) has done an excellent job adjusting to that."
The Cowboys rank third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 14.4 points per game. On the flip side, the Cowboys are averaging just 18.6 points per game, tied for 24th in the league.
------------------------------------
Oct. 9 Updates
8:43 p.m. — The veteran tight end has now played two straight games since missing the New York game with a knee injury. But for the second straight week, Schultz did not record a catch.
He also missed some time once again on Sunday with a knee injury that limited his work.
The Cowboys have been using rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot in packages with the tight ends, along with backup guard/center Matt Farniok, who played several snaps as an additional blocker and fullback role.
But since catching seven passes in Week 1, Schultz has just two receptions.
------------------------------------
8:22 p.m. — Don't look now, but the best special teams player on this team could be Kelvin Joseph, who noticed two more tackles on Sunday in the kicking game.
Joseph and fellow gunner C.J. Goodwin are creating problems from opposing teams, who have little to no room to return punts. Joseph's speed also led to a penalty when the Rams had an illegal block as he tried to down a punt.
Joseph, a second-round pick in 2021, hasn't played much cornerback this year. But he's thriving in his role on special teams.
------------------------------------
7:56 p.m. — Playing in Los Angeles again, the former UCLA standout had his best game of the season, and possibly his career.
Odighizuwa had two tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and four hits on the quarterback.
He was highly disruptive for a defense that allowed just 10 points and one touchdown.
11:50 a.m. — It'll be at least another week before the Dallas Cowboys see Dak Prescott take the field — the franchise quarterback again headlining the list of inactives as the team prepares for kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cowboys will also be without nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters, who suffered a chest injury in practice. Peters was listed as doubtful and made the trip to Los Angeles, but won't suit up.
There's good news, however, in the fact the Cowboys won't lose Tony Pollard this week — having battled an illness that held him out of practice later in the week — as Pollard will take the field in tandem with Ezekiel Elliott and veteran safety Jayron Kearse returns after being absent since Week 1 with a knee injury.
That's where the good news stops though, because the defensive line will be without Quinton Bohanna as he works through a shoulder injury — Carlos Watkins elevated from the practice squad to replace him in Week 5 — and the remaining inactives for Dallas include Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Markquese Bell and Devin Harper.
------------------------------------
Oct. 8 Updates
1:38 p.m. — The Cowboys have elevated long snapper Matt Overton and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Overton replaces Jake McQuaide, who has been placed on injured reserve with a triceps injury suffered last Sunday against Washington.
Watkins provides defensive line depth with Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
------------------------------------
Oct. 7 Updates
3:02 p.m. –Some unpleasant news has arrived for the Cowboys and Jason Peters as they prepare to visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The nine-time Pro Bowler suffered an apparent chest injury this week in practice, being added to Dallas' injury report on Friday and is doubtful for Sunday.
Peters will undergo more tests that include an MRI to determine the extent and exact nature of the injury, having been eased in over the past several weeks with the goal of avoiding injury in his first season with the Cowboys - logging 14 snaps in his Week 3 debut before seeing the workload increase to 21 offensive snaps in the Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders.
If Peters does miss any amount of time, it will put the onus on incumbent starting left guard Connor McGovern to get the job done consistently, having returned from a high ankle sprain last week and now tasked with trying to slow down all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Peters' addition in August has been key in the development of rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, and that will continue to be the case should the former be sidelined going forward, but any potential absence hurts both the depth on the Cowboys offensive line and the potency of it.
------------------------------------
3:01 p.m. – Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (groin) participated in Friday's walkthrough, and although he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy anticipates Lamb taking part in practice Saturday -- an encouraging sign for Lamb's game status for Week 5.
McCarthy said Lamb felt a little tightness Thursday morning and didn't practice as a result.
"Just being smart," McCarthy said.
Lamb is one of five Cowboys players listed as questionable for Sunday, joining defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and running back Tony Pollard (illness). Pollard did not participate in Friday's walkthrough.
As expected, quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday's game, which means Cooper Rush is set for another start against the Rams. Prescott is making progress with his surgically-repaired right thumb but has not yet returned to practice as he works to regain sufficient hand strength to resume throwing.
------------------------------------
Oct. 6 Updates
2:43 p.m. – Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was added to the Cowboys' injury report Thursday with a groin injury and did not practice, though he told reporters after practice that he's feeling good.
"I'm fine. I'm good," he said.
Lamb was working with associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's practice.
Two other updates from Wednesday's injury report: cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis.
------------------------------------
11:15 a.m. – Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, though it sounds possible that he could participate on some level Thursday.
"I'm looking for Jake to start with (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) today and hopefully work into the team," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Ferguson and fellow rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot had larger roles in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants when starter Dalton Schultz was sidelined with a knee injury. Schultz returned to the lineup last Sunday against Washington.
------------------------------------
10:50 a.m. – Damone Clark is one step closer to taking the field for the Cowboys. The rookie linebacker began his NFL trek on the team's NFI (non-football injury) list after undergoing a spinal fusion procedure earlier this offseason, but made his debut at Cowboys practice on Wednesday - starting his 21-day practice window in the process.
On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy said Clark came out of yesterday's practice feeling fine, and he'll be back at it for a second day of work; but he'll need to continue progressing if he's to make it to the active roster.
"We were so excited to get him just based on his college tape," said McCarthy. "... He's an outstanding football player. ... To watch the way he's attacked his rehab is extremely impressive for a first-year player. He's all football.
"He's in incredible shape. … He's done a great job getting himself ready for this opportunity and we're excited to see him play."
------------------------------------
Oct. 5 Updates
3:14 p.m. – The Cowboys dodged a major bullet in Week 4, and not just in avoiding falling back to the .500 mark in their bout with the Washington Commanders, but because wide receiver Noah Brown won't miss any time going forward with what was initially labeled a neck injury.
Brown was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and that's a great sign that he's good to go for this weekend's fight with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The veteran receiver left the contest in Week 4 with the aforementioned neck issue that, after the game, was labeled a strained muscle. The problem was he didn't return to the game itself after exiting it, leading some to wonder if the Cowboys would lose one of their most productive receivers as they prepare for the Rams defense.
Brown is off to a blistering start through four games and has already blown past his career-best numbers, and with the addition of Michael Gallup back into the mix, the former will find that much more room to operate against defensive backs going forward.
------------------------------------
3:12 p.m. – While there's some relief to be felt regarding Brown, there is still some concern in the tight end room, but this time it isn't about Dalton Schultz. Having now returned to the fold after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2 that cost him Week 3, Schultz started against the Commanders and the team reverted back to a tandem that features Jake Ferguson, who is now nursing an issue of his own.
The rookie fourth-round pick did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, although it's unclear at what point he suffered it during Sunday's contest.
This becomes something to watch for Week 5 because if Ferguson isn't available, it turns attention to fellow rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot and practice squad talent Sean McKeon - the latter having been elevated recently in the absence of Schultz.
Ferguson is off to a solid start to his Cowboys career, but he'll need to show he's able to practice as the week goes on if he's to suit up in Los Angeles.
------------------------------------
10:41 a.m. – It's been a while since Jayron Kearse has taken a snap for the Cowboys, having been sidelined with a knee injury since the Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that might finally change when the team visits the Rams on Sunday.
Kearse was mostly a game-time decision ahead of the Week 4 bout with the Washington Commanders, listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he's expected to be a full participant in practice this week - starting on Wednesday.
"He's slated to go full practice today," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "We'll work through this week's preparation and [hopefully] be ready to go. He was close last week."
It goes without saying that this is great news for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, having enjoyed his defense continuing to play at a high level without Kearse on the field - only to now have the impact safety/linebacker hybrid return to raise the level of play that much higher.
------------------------------------
10:36 a.m. – It's shaping up to be the Cooper Rush show, i.e., Rush Hour, for at least one more week for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a fractured thumb suffered in Week 1, and though the franchise QB would love to get back to the field against the Los Angeles Rams, odds are it will not happen.
Prescott did have a "good visit" in his follow-up appointment on Tuesday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, but the two-time Pro Bowler will not practice on Wednesday - instead relegated exclusively to rehab work off to the side.
"The next step is to get enough strength in the hand to throw the football," said McCarthy.
The team has already established a plan that will not see Prescott return to action until he completes a full week of complete practices, and seeing as he won't be a participant on Wednesday, the writing is mostly on the wall regarding his availability against the Rams.
------------------------------------
Oct. 4 Updates
4:19 p.m. – At some point this week, the Cowboys are likely to place long snapper Jake McQuaide on injured reserve with a torn triceps injury that's expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.
That would create an open spot on the active roster, and backup quarterback Will Grier is a logical candidate to be signed from the practice squad at some point this week -- particularly if Dak Prescott's surgically-repaired right thumb needs another week to heal.
The Cowboys have already reached the maximum number of practice elevations for Grier. Next time the Cowboys call up Grier, he would have to be signed to the 53.
------------------------------------
Oct. 3 Updates
3:52 p.m. — If Dak Prescott is going to play this week against the Rams, he'll need to practice on Wednesday, at least according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who said he wants his quarterback to have a full week of practice before returning to action.
"I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays," McCarthy said on Monday. "I mean, we're not talking about (already missing) one week here or two. This is going to be a month (if Dak misses Sunday, which would be his fourth straight game out with a thumb injury).
Dak is scheduled to meet with the doctors on Tuesday, which will determine how this week goes. While it seems unlikely he would be ready to play against the Rams, the following Sunday in Philadelphia (Oct. 16) might be a more realistic return.
In the meantime, the Cowboys are 3-0 with Cooper Rush as the starter since Dak's Week 1 injury.
------------------------------------
Oct. 2 Updates
3:52 p.m. — Noah Brown is easily one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the Cowboys in 2022, but he's now run into a bit of adversity he'll need to overcome to continue to be available for the near future. Brown left the eventual victory over the Commanders with what's been labeled a strained muscle in his neck, something to keep an eye on this week as a trip to Los Angeles speeds down the pike.
Brown reeled in three catches for 61 receiving yards against the Commanders, including a 45-yard blast from Cooper Rush that led to a field goal - giving the Cowboys a 15-7 lead in the third quarter.
The veteran receiver has already surpassed his career-best numbers from any season prior to 2022 and was/is on a blistering pace to blow past 1,000 yards receiving on the season, the readdition of Michael Gallup to the mix making it that much more difficult for teams to key in on Brown (or Lamb, for that matter).
It's a regular week of preparation, however, as opposed to the short week following last week's Monday nighter against the Giants, so Brown will have the added day to try and recover.
------------------------------------
3:47 p.m. — Jourdan Lewis was noticeably absent when the Cowboys took the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't without reason. The veteran safety suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups that led to him being questionable at one point, then downgraded to out for the contest before it concluded.
His absence cleared the way for DaRon Bland, a rookie fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, to potentially make an impact, which is precisely what he did.
Bland had a key pass break up that preceded his first career interception - when Carson Wentz attempted a pass in his direction in the fourth quarter - that led to a field goal to give the Cowboys a 25-10 lead.
This proves Dallas has great depth in the secondary, but Lewis will now have to be evaluated further and monitored this week as the team prepares to travel and take on the Rams in Los Angeles. Lewis also missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury that healed ahead of the regular season, and he's looking to build on a career-best campaign delivered in 2021; but it's off to a rocky start thus far.
------------------------------------
3:43 p.m. — Lewis and Brown weren't the only players lost in (or just ahead of) the fight with the Commanders. So was interior defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, a key impact player for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Bohanna went to the ground with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, in noticeable pain, and stayed down for several minutes while being evaluated by the Cowboys training staff. He'd eventually be helped to his feet and leave the game under his own power, but he did not return, and the team is labeling his issue a shoulder injury.
It's unclear what the extent of the injury is, but more information should arrive early this week as Dallas hopes for the best - given just how important Bohanna has become to both Cowboys run and pass defense through their first four contests.
------------------------------------
3:40 p.m. — Speaking of Michael Gallup, few were happier to see him suit up again than Cooper Rush. That's because the presence of Gallup helped open up lanes for Lamb and Brown to produce in a major way, while also producing in his own right.
His stat line won't show the true impact of what he was able to be for the Cowboys on Sunday, but his touchdown catch followed a critical 15-yard grab on third-and 12 that kept that drive alive long enough for the Cowboys to find pay dirt; and he also drew two downfield penalties that extended drives and led to points.
"It's exactly what you expected from him - he looks like Michael Gallup," said Rush following the 25-17 victory. "Big time play to run the back of the end zone and get open. Big time third down [play]. Drew the holding call, beat the guy off of the line right away and I mean, he's gone, and then another [pass interference].
"Big time player and I'm really happy for him. I think that was big for him to just go back out there and remember, 'Hey, I'm still Michael Gallup.'"
------------------------------------
10:30 a.m. – Michael Gallup will officially make his 2022 debut for the Dallas Cowboys when they host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, his first game back after suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 season. Gallup was all but returned on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, but decided to wait another week to prepare
Dak Prescott will not be joining him though, as expected, as the franchise quarterback continues to work his way back from a fractured thumb.
But the Cowboys will see the return of starting tight end Dalton Schultz, who missed the victory in Week 3 due to a knee sprain.
Along with Prescott, other inactives include Jayron Kearse, Nahshon Wright, Devin Harper, Matt Waletzko and rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert made his NFL debut last week in the absence of an injured Luke Gifford but with the return of Gifford as a special teams ace and Gallup to help headline the WR unit, the rookie will hope to find his way back to the field in Week 5.
------------------------------------
Oct. 1 Updates
3:23 p.m. – As expected, the Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Grier once again will back up Cooper Rush, who's starting a third straight game Sunday in place of injured starter Dak Prescott (thumb). The Cowboys on Friday ruled Prescott out against Washington.
This is the third practice squad elevation of the season for Grier, the limit for a player during the season. Beginning next week, the Cowboys would have to sign him to the active roster if they need him up for game day.
------------------------------------
Sept. 30 Updates
2:58 p.m. – Wide receiver Michael Gallup's game status for Sunday is not in question, according to Friday's practice report, as signs point to Gallup making his season debut against the Washington Commanders in Week 4.
Gallup has had full practice for a second straight week, and head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Gallup is on a "good path" toward hopefully playing Sunday. This would be Gallup's first game action since tearing his ACL in past January against Arizona and undergoing surgery in February.
Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle) are listed as questionable for Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) has been ruled out for Week 4, which means Cooper Rush is set to start against Washington.
------------------------------------
Sept. 29 Updates
2:47 p.m. – Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) was the only player on the Cowboys' current active roster who did not practice Thursday, as several players – including safety Jayron Kearse (knee) tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and guard Connor McGovern – have returned to practice this week.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who briefly exited Monday's game against the New York Giants with a foot injury, was able to finish the game and has practiced on a limited basis this week -- a good sign for his availability to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Cowboys head coach McCarthy said the team medical staff "felt good" about Lawrence's foot injury heading into Week 4.
Lawrence had three sacks against the Giants in a 23-16 Cowboys victory.
------------------------------------
1:56 p.m. – Cooper Rush held no ill-will toward the Cowboys after they opted to part ways with him in favor of Andy Dalton, leading to a short stint for Rush with a Giants offense that was then led by former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett. Instead, when the Cowboys did call him for a reunion, he jumped at the chance and now, in 2022, he's 3-0 as a starter and has the team above .500 as they await the return of Dak Prescott.
"At that point, I just wanted to get back in the building," Rush said. "Obviously being here is a fortunate situation - knowing Kellen [Moore], the staff - so it was obviously a good fit. At that point, I just wanted to get back in: practice squad, whatever worked. Because once you're in, you've got a chance."
------------------------------------
1:37 p.m. – Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are now both enjoying the fruits of their labor over the past two weeks - the Cowboys having now risen from their Week 1 loss to a two-game win streak largely fueled by the success of the RB tandem behind Cooper Rush. It was Pollard punching the Giants into submission with his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 2 of the 2021 season but, in any given week, it could be either (or both) throwing the haymakers.
"I say this is definitely the best [the running game] has been in a while," Elliott said following practice on Thursday. "We just need to keep getting better and keep taking steps forward, and keep improving in the run game. … We have two different running styles you have to prepare against."
------------------------------------
Sept. 28 Updates
3:26 p.m. – Jayron Kearse is working his way back to the field for the Cowboys, having suffered a knee injury in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He avoided being placed on injured reserve - which would've guaranteed he'd miss at least four games - but having already missed two, head coach Mike McCarthy says there's a chance he won't miss a third.
"I don't have odds for you, but he'll work [on Wednesday]," said McCarthy. "We'll give him the full complement tomorrow. We'll see how he comes out of the rehab part of today. He wants to go - I do know that.
"Tomorrow will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
In the absence of Kearse, players like Donovan Wilson have stepped up and in impressive fashion, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says the Cowboys "won't have a problem" fitting Kearse back into the mix.
------------------------------------
Sept. 27 Updates
2:00 p.m. – Cooper Rush continues to impress the entire NFL with his play, which includes his third career victory on Monday night.
As he takes over for the injured Dak Prescott, Rush has taken command of this offense and is turning heads left and right.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones was asked on 105.3 "The Fan" to assess the most impressive aspect of Rush's game. Jones named three key traits.
"No. 1, is his leadership. He's got confidence of the team," Jones said. "I think 2, is getting the team in rhythm. his knowledge of the offense and knowing where to go with the ball and how quickly he gets the ball out. I don't think they had a sack and didn't have many pressures either. I think the offensive line did a great job but it's really nice when you have a quarterback who knows where to go with the ball and gets it out in a timely fashion."
------------------------------------
1:30 a.m. — Tony Pollard wasn't in the mood to take any prisoners on Monday evening at MetLife Stadium. Going against a Giants defense that allowed more than 100 yards to Christian McCaffrey a week ago, Pollard and the Cowboys knew there was a meal to be had, and they planned on using both he and Ezekiel Elliott to enjoy the feast.
Pollard helped lead the Cowboys to a 23-16 victory and a 2-1 record after running all over the Giants for 105 yards on 13 carries, and Elliott added another 73 yards and a rushing touchdown on 15 handoffs - the tandem combining for 180 total yards from scrimmage.
"Yeah, we got into a real good groove today," said Elliott. "The O-line did their thing. They established that line of scrimmage, established the run early and in the second half we adjusted well and kept running well."
Cooper Rush was able to parlay the success in the run game to success in the passing attack, a plan the Cowboys have now successfully executed two weeks in a row; and they're now enjoying a two-game win streak as a result of that commitment.
------------------------------------
1:21 a.m. — It was a rough start for undrafted rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot against the New York Giants in primetime, but the self-proclaimed "Villain" got the last laugh. He bounced back from two penalties in the first half and delivered two critical catches for Cooper Rush in the second, finishing the game with 43 yards total on three catches.
"Yeah, Peyton's awesome," said Rush. "A guy who loves ball, wants to learn, both of those young tight ends, man, they're in it. They're great to work with, super happy, I mean Peyton bailed me out on a catch, an unbelievable catch behind him and then we got him on the sideline shot. Those guys are going to just keep getting better and better - it's very exciting."
Hendershot saw hefty playing time in the absence of starting tight end Dalton Schultz - ruled out just ahead of gametime with a knee sprain - and joined fellow rookie Jake Ferguson in providing Rush with additional weapons to challenge the Giants defense.
In the end, they did just that, and in large part due to Rush and the Cowboys trusting that they would.
------------------------------------
1:15 a.m. — There was no shortage of youth that contributed to the Cowboys victory over their division foe in Week 3, downing the Giants with a mix of contributions from key veterans and rookies who stepped up as needed, and while the NFL debut of Jalen Tolbert wasn't an explosive one - he contributed to the victory despite some adversity.
The rookie third-round pick narrowly missed on making a big play for Cooper Rush when a deep target down the sideline scraped off of his fingertips, but he was also one of the more disciplined players on Monday (and there's certainly value in that for the oft-penalized Cowboys) - Tolbert accounting for zero penalties and contributing on special teams as well.
He'd also grab his first NFL reception in the win over the Giants, a four-yard catch that helped move one of the Cowboys offensive drives forward. Tolbert can only improve going forward after finally getting his first taste of professional action, and the Cowboys have shown they're not afraid to ask him to be a big play threat - the rookie needing only to prove them right when given the chance.
It's unclear if Michael Gallup will be given the green light after being ruled inactive at gametime in Week 3, but despite the presence or absence of Gallup, the team has high hopes for Tolbert.
------------------------------------
1:11 a.m. — It's a team that's beginning to pride itself on resiliency in 2022, and Donovan Wilson had some of his own adversity to overcome in helping the Cowboys escape New York with their first division win of the season.
Wilson, a notable sure-handed tackler who has shown he can impact games, was unable to take down Saquon Barkley in the backfield on a play that ended in a 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants their first lead of the game in the third quarter - marking the second missed tackle by Wilson. He'd fight through, however, and flew in to deliver key takedowns thereafter.
A player head coach Mike McCarthy describes as an "impact" guy continues to show he is exactly that, also not allowing a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty get him down (on Daniel Jones as the quarterback ran down the sideline and out of bounds) to dampen his intensity.
And, as such, the word the Cowboys have made their mantra in 2022 again showed itself in Wilson: resiliency.
------------------------------------
Sept. 26 Updates
6:45 p.m. — Dalton Schultz was a gametime decision against the Giants after suffering a knee sprain in Week 2 but, after testing the injured knee ahead of kickoff, the veteran tight end was listed as inactive for "Monday Night Football".
He's joined by Michael Gallup who, after being a full participant in each practice this week for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in 2021, will not make his 2022 debut in Week 3.
With Dennis Houston waived and re-signed to the practice squad (not elevated for Week 3), and Gallup again joining the inactives, it will be rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert making his debut for the Cowboys along with nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters, the latter having signed to the active roster on Monday from the practice squad..
Other inactives for the Cowboys include Dak Prescott, Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern, Nahshon Wright and Luke Gifford. Gifford was a late addition to the injury report this week and will be replaced by Jabril Cox who, like Peters and Tolbert, has a chance at taking the field for the first time this season.
------------------------------------
3:05 p.m. — Jason Peters appears set to make his Cowboys debut Monday night against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys have signed Peters to the active roster and elevated quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad for Monday's road game.
Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has been going through a football ramp-up on the practice squad since signing with the Cowboys in early September. He gives the team options at tackle and guard. First-round draft pick Tyler Smith has played well at left tackle the first two games. Second-year guard Matt Farniok has been filling in for Connor McGovern (ankle) at left guard.
The Cowboys created an open roster spot this week by waiving rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston, who has since signed to the practice squad.
Grier will back up Cooper Rush, who's set to start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb) for the second straight week. Prescott has been officially ruled out of Monday's game.
McKeon will provide depth at tight end with starter Dalton Schultz (knee) listed as questionable to play Monday.-
------------------------------------
Sept. 25 Updates
2:17 p.m. — The Cowboys added linebacker/core special teams contributor Luke Gifford to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury that limited his participation in practice. He's now listed as questionable for Monday night's road game against the New York Giants.
In addition to his primary role on defense and special teams, Gifford also was a lead blocker for Tony Pollard's first-quarter touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 24 Updates
1:31 p.m. – Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck) are officially listed as questionable for Monday night's road game against the New York Giants.
Gallup has had full practice all week as he points toward possibly making his season debut Monday. Bohanna was added to the injury report Friday with limited practice participation.
Schultz and Parsons got back into practice on a limited basis Saturday (an estimation because it was a walkthrough). Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday that the expectation is Parsons will be able to play Monday.
As expected, three players have been ruled out of Monday's game: quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).
---------------------------------------
Sept. 23 Updates
10:37 a.m. – Jason Peters has a very good shot at potentially making his debut for the Cowboys when they visit the Giants on Monday, aided by the extra day of work this week, but head coach Mike McCarthy draws a red circle around Friday's workload as what will be a key factor in deciding his status for Week 3.
"He got a little more work yesterday," said McCarthy of Peters, also adding in a key note regarding Gallup. "This will be a big day for both Jason and Michael, really because they're [both] on the same work plan.
"We want to try and get both of those guys as much work as possible. I think Michael took somewhere between 16-18 [team reps], and Jason took more team reps than he did last week. We're definitely going to increase their practice load today in pads."
McCarthy also added that Gallup responded well physically to the added work on Thursday - a strong indicator he's trending in the right direction for Monday.
---------------------------------------
10:34 a.m. – Micah Parsons was absent from practice on Thursday as he battles what the team describes as a cold, with owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirming on Thursday that it's not related to COVID-19, but the First-Team All-Pro linebacker will again miss practice on Friday as he recovers.
On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy noted Parsons is "feeling better" and mirrors Jones' sentiment that there is no concern about his availability or ability to play and impact the battle with the Giants.
On a similar note, First-Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was also not present at practice on Thursday but his was an excused one due to a personal matter, and he'll return to the field on Friday - per McCarthy - as the Cowboys ramp up preparation for Daniel Jones and the Giants offense.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 22 Updates
12:00 p.m. – The Cowboys have brought back two players to the practice squad, including Dennis Houston.
The rookie receiver played in the first two games but was waived on Tuesday. He cleared waivers and is now back on the practice squad, along with defensive
end Mika Tafua, who spent all offseason and training camp with the team.
Houston, an undrafted rookie from Western Illinois, caught two passes for 16 yards in the opening game against the Bucs.
---------------------------------------
10:44 a.m. – Micah Parsons won't take part in Cowboys practice on Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, but not because of an injury. While Parsons did miss a handful of plays on the back end of the 20-17 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, McCarthy says the team's First-Team All-Pro linebacker "is fine" on the injury front.
He is, however, working through what's described as a "bit of a cold" and, as such, will be held out of practice as the team "plays it safe" with one of their defensive superstars.
Parsons delivered another two sacks in Week 2 to bring his team-high tally to a total of four on the young season, already nearly halfway to matching the 11 sacks he racked up over the course of his astounding rookie season.
There is currently not expectation the illness would impact Parsons' availability for the primetime divisional matchup against the New York Giants in a few days.
---------------------------------------
10:43 a.m. – Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stopped short of saying that wide receiver Michael Gallup will definitively play Monday night against the New York Giants, but he reiterated that the plan for
Gallup this week is a "full slate" of practice reps to get ready for his possible debut.
If Gallup does play Monday, don't expect a full "70 plays" in his first game back from offseason knee surgery, McCarthy said.
"At the end of the day, Michael being ready to play, we've already crossed the physical threshold," McCarthy said. "It's more about reps and getting him back into game-ready, not speed, but mind speed, getting him up to speed on the little things. (Thursday) will be his second padded practice since last year. It's really more about that. But he has great confidence in where he is physically."
---------------------------------------
Sept. 21 Updates
10:41 a.m. – In a bit of a surprising move by the Cowboys front office, the decision was made on Tuesday to waive undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston; but the move wasn't made without a lot of discussion having been had.
On Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned several reasons for the possible release - pointing at nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters (who is currently on the practice squad but has a chance at making his Cowboys debut in Week 3 against the Giants).
The same goes for Michael Gallup who, like Peters, is expected to get a "full slate" in practice this week and if he's a go in New York, would require his fair share of targets from Cooper Rush.
McCarthy also hinted strongly at more opportunities for Simi Fehoko and rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert - the latter having been inactive the first two weeks of the season. As for Houston, should he clear waivers, he would be eligible to sign with the Cowboys practice squad.
---------------------------------------
10:39 a.m. – Wide receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week as he inches closer to his return from offseason knee surgery, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.
The Cowboys will take the full week before determining whether Gallup will be available to play Monday night against the New York Giants.
"We'll give him every opportunity to get ready," McCarthy said.
---------------------------------------
10:37 a.m. – Safety Jayron Kearse (knee sprain) and guard Connor McGovern (high ankle) sprain are making progress with their injuries, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.
McCarthy said both players had good rehab workouts Monday with the athletic training staff and will try to do more this week.
Kearse and McGovern were injured in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to Tampa Bay but were not placed on short-term injured reserve, an indication that they could return to action sooner than the four-week IR period.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 20 Updates
8:42 a.m. – It'll be a late-week decision on Dalton Schultz's availability for the coming divisional matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night.
The starting tight end exited the 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent knee injury, putting his status for Week 3 in question. On Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave insight into the injury.
"I don't have anything definitive there," he told 105.3FM the Fan. "We'll see how it works. This is the news. This is the plan. We'll see how he works this week.
"Just got a sprain there, but the issue is whether he goes this week or not. I don't look for this to be — my assessment of it is it's not long-term, but it will be a question of whether or not he'll be affected this week. I know that we're all trying to see if he can do that."
---------------------------------------
Sept. 19 Updates
5:11 p.m. – The Cowboys should have a much better idea on a return date for Dak Prescott this week.
When asked about the timetable for his quarterback, head coach Mike McCarthy said the team would know more in a few days.
"Let's get the stiches out first," McCarthy said, referring to a procedure that should occur this week.
Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb earlier this week and the initial prognosis is anywhere from 4-8 weeks but the Cowboys opted not to put him on IR, which would immediately sideline him for four games.
---------------------------------------
4:29 p.m. – The Cowboys were hoping to get fifth-round pick John Ridgeway back on the practice squad this week but he was claimed by Washington.
A rookie defensive tackle from Arkansas, Ridgeway spent the first week of the season on the 53-man roster but was waived on Saturday to make space for players needed for injuries.
Ridgeway could face the Cowboys when the Commanders come to AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2.
With him going to Washington, Ridgeway is now the only player in the Cowboys' 2022 draft class not to be with the team. Damone Clark is currently on NFI (Non-Football Injury) and the rest of the class is on the active roster.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 18 Updates
8:48 p.m. – With the absence of Tarell Basham – placed on injured reserve this week with a thigh contusion - the Cowboys were looking for players like Dorance Armstrong to step up and make an impact against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he took the challenge head-on.
Armstrong, an unsung talent on the Cowboys defensive line over the past several seasons, made it his personal mission to help Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and others across the defensive line in bullying Joe Burrow and, as such, to shut down a potentially lethal Bengals offense.
In the harrowing 20-17 win at AT&T Stadium, Armstrong took Burrow down not once, but twice en route to his first-ever multi-sack game. It showed just why owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy have maintained so much confidence in the veteran pass rusher, leading to the club re-signing him this past offseason to a two-year deal.
After finishing the 2021 season with a career-high five sacks and nearly getting half of that entire year's production in just one game, the needle is pointing due north for Armstrong and a defense that has shown it can shut down some of the best arm talent in the NFL – sacking Burrow a total of six times on the afternoon.
---------------------------------------
8:40 p.m. – With no Jayron Kearse on the field against the Bengals, the veteran safety sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Week 1, the expectation was the Cowboys would deploy second-year talent Israel Mukuamu and impressive undrafted rookie Markquese Bell in sort of a two-for-one deal to replace the production of Kearse; but it was Donovan Wilson who stole the show at the position.
Wilson finished the fight with the Bengals as team leader in tackles, eight in all with six of them solo, and several of them were timely in shutting down critical third-down attempts by Burrow and the Bengals offense.
The former sixth-round pick had a breakout season for Dallas in 2020 before seeing his 2021 season mostly derailed by injury, but he showed on Sunday that he's not only completely healthy, but that he's back to being an impact player as well. This will serve the Cowboys well both now and when Kearse returns - because the more special players on the roster, the better.
Look for Wilson to be a key part of what defensive coordinator Dan Quinn looks to do against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in Week 3 as well, seeing as it's unlikely Kearse – who is progressing well but still a big question mark for that contest – may not be available to return quite yet.
---------------------------------------
8:21 p.m. – Backup linebacker Luke Gifford was used in a different role Sunday against the Bengals, lining up on offense for the first time in his career.
In need of a fullback, Gifford was inserted into a goal-line package, leading the way for Tony Pollard's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Gifford played mostly on special teams, but could have a role in the short-yardage situations, especially with Connor McGovern (ankle) out for a few games.
---------------------------------------
1:59 p.m. – It's almost time for kickoff in the coming matchup between the Cowboys and the Bengals, and that means both teams have to decide which players won't suit up in Week 2 - instead being inactive for the contest.
For the Cowboys, three of the slots were named early in the week before becoming official on Friday with Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse having all been ruled out with injury.
The team went on to add rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to the list, marking the second time he's been inactive in as many games to start the season. Tolbert is "crushing it" in practice the last two weeks - per head coach Mike McCarthy - but is also "a step behind" others in the WR group after suffering a hamstring injury that slowed him in training camp before now being "full go" once again.
Tarell Basham was initially ruled out as well but having now been moved to IR for the signing of Cooper Rush to the active roster negates the need to list him as inactive, and it is instead linebacker Jabril Cox joining Tolbert in not suiting up for a second consecutive game as he continues to ramp up from a torn ACL suffered in 2021; and cornerback Nahshon Wright rounds out the list.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 17 Updates
12:50 p.m. – As expected, the Cowboys officially signed quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, with Rush set to start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb) Sunday against the Bengals.
The Cowboys also signed kicker Brett Maher from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room for Rush and Maher, the club waived rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway and placed defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) on injured reserve. Basham was injured in the second half last Sunday against the Bucs and will now miss a minimum of four weeks.
With their two available practice squad elevations, the Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier and rookie center Alec Lindstrom.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 16 Updates
2:44 p.m. – The Cowboys have officially ruled wide receiver Michael Gallup out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, though Gallup continues to move closer toward a return to game action.
Gallup was again a limited participant in practice this week but progressed to seven-on-seven drills after doing only individual drills last week. He has not played in a game since tearing his ACL this past January. Thursday was his first padded practice since the injury.
"Michael's done an excellent job of hitting those (injury rehab) targets and I think we're kind of in the final stages here," head coach Mike McCarthy said.
As McCarthy said earlier in the week, quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) also have been ruled out of Sunday's game.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 15 Updates
11:01 a.m. – The determination on when Jason Peters will make his debut for the Cowboys remains rooted in how quickly he can both reacclimate to the rigors of regular season football - having participated in no training camp reps for any club - and his acclimation to the offensive scheme and personnel in Dallas.
That said, he's continued to make progress toward said debut, and that includes having taken on more work in practice on Wednesday, per McCarthy, and there's a good chance he'll be tasked with doing a bit more on Thursday as well.
One day after the nine-time Pro Bowl lineman did some work in individual drills, expect more of that on Thursday, at minimum, but if you're wondering where Peters will play when given the green light - having already declared he's willing to be whatever the Cowboys need - you won't find that reveal coming from McCarthy just yet.
"I can't tell you that," McCarthy said with a smirk and hint of gamesmanship. "Not yet."
---------------------------------------
11 a.m. – Wide receiver Michael Gallup again had limited participation in Wednesday's practice but did take part in seven-on-seven drills, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
That's continued progress for Gallup in his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The Cowboys are in pads Thursday – another chance for him to take a step forward.
"This will be his first padded practice since last year. … If he crosses that hurdle today, then hopefully we'll do more next week," McCarthy said.
---------------------------------------
10:59 a.m. – Quiet as it's kept, James Washington is progressing well in his recovery from a fractured foot suffered in training camp. The veteran receiver made an appearance at Cowboys practice on Wednesday - doing rehab work off to the side on resistance bands - with no visible aid on his surgically-repaired foot.
"He's moving forward," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday.
He remains on injured reserve for now, unable to return until Week 5 at the earliest, and would be a welcome addition for a Cowboys receiving group that floundered out of the gate but could soon see Washington join a nearly-ready Michael Gallup on the field with Cooper Rush and eventually Dak Prescott.
---------------------------------------
10:42 a.m. – The Cowboys drafted a receiver in the third round to provide immediate help to a position of need. Yet, Jalen Tolbert was no active for Sunday's game with the Bucs, passed over by an undrafted rookie and a fifth-round pick from last year.
But head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Tolbert has if further behind the others but doesn't sound discouraged by his development.
"He's a young player that a lot has been asked of him," McCarthy said of Tolbert. "We were so impressed when he arrived. The hamstring (injury) really played a factor in this. Having him play all the positions, we treated him like we did with CeeDee (in 2020)."
But McCarthy said special teams is what is currently holding Tolbert back, stating that playing all the positions at receiver didn't allow him much time to learn the spots in the kicking game.
"He's a step behind the other guys (on special teams). That's really all it is. It's just where Jalen is. You have to recognize Dennis and Simi for what they've done. The last few weeks, he's been crushing it. I look for him to get more opportunities."
---------------------------------------
Sept. 14 Updates
4:27 p.m. – Rookie Tyler Smith has received praise for his NFL debut at left tackle against the Bucs, but the first-round draft pick wants to build on those 69 snaps heading into this Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
"They said it was good to finally get my toes in the bucket, but to constantly improve," he said. "We're never pleased. We're never satisfied. … Just keep getting better every day."
---------------------------------------
4:25 p.m. – After a productive week returning to practice on a limited basis, wide receiver Michael Gallup could progress to some group drills this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Gallup continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Cowboys did not place him on short-term injured reserve to start the season, which means there's optimism he could return to game action sometime in the first four weeks. But it's uncertain at this point whether Gallup could be available for this Sunday's game against the Bengals, as he would likely need to put some full practices together first.
Gallup had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, according to the official injury report.
---------------------------------------
10:55 a.m. – Quarterback Dak Prescott is back at The Star after undergoing right thumb surgery Monday, and head coach Mike McCarthy echoed Jerry Jones' comments that the team is optimistic about Prescott's return timeline following the procedure to repair the thumb fracture.
But McCarthy didn't want to speculate on a return date for Prescott until he gets through the "first stage," which is the healing process after surgery.
"Let's get over that hurdle first," McCarthy said. "I know at the conclusion of the surgery, the surgeon was very optimistic. … We need to get past these seven days, then we'll have a better idea."
Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Prescott is not expected to go on short-term injured reserve, which would mean a minimum four-week absence according to IR rules.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 13 Updates
12:33 p.m. – All indications point towards Cooper Rush getting the start this Sunday in place of Dak Prescott. But backup Will Grier shouldn't be dismissed in the equation.
In fact, on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones mention both Rush and Grier when asked about the direction the team is going to replace Dak, and if signing an outside veteran is possible.
"Consequently the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played preseason for us, Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier. They had a real competition," Jones said. "Grier got slowed there right at the end with a hamstring issue. But should be through that now. So, we got a lot of good snaps for those guys both in our practice session as well as all the preseason games for the most part. Those guys know the offense well. They've had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot."
Grier is currently on the practice squad, as was Cooper Rush last week. But the Cowboys can elevate players on Saturday before the game.
In two preseason games, Grier completed 18 of 32 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (94.0 QB rating). Grier also has some mobility, rushing for 35 yards on six attempts.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 12 Updates
11:07 a.m. – Dak Prescott, by all accounts, will not take the field again for the Cowboys anytime soon, having suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of the team's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The keys will now be tossed to backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier for the foreseeable future, that is unless the Cowboys entertain the addition of an outside talent to aid in their effort to weather the storm.
In speaking with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, chief operating officer Stephen Jones didn't rule out the possibility of the latter being in consideration - also making clear that both Rush and Grier have the inside track.
"Certainly, we'll be evaluating all options," Jones said. "Cooper [Rush] stepped in and did a great job for us last year when Dak had to sit out a game. He knows the system. Will Grier knows the system."
Rush finished the regular-season opener for an injured Prescott and went on the complete seven of 13 pass attempts for 64 yards, but he'll be more rightfully judged on what he can or cannot do after having a week of preparation with the first team in practice. He and Grier locked horns in a fiery battle for QB2 during training camp prior to Grier being slowed with a groin injury, and the Cowboys look to have one eye on possibly giving both a shot while also understanding what's at stake for the 2022 season.
---------------------------------------
10:57 a.m. – Without Amari Cooper, the onus expectedly falls onto CeeDee Lamb to be the definitive WR1 for the Cowboys in 2022 and beyond, but that campaign is off to a rough start. In the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium, the former first-round pick was not in Pro Bowl form - to say the very least - ending the contest with just two catches for 29 yards on 11 targets.
"We've certainly got to step up and do better," Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "...We've got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver. We think we can."
Lamb will get a chance to redeem himself when the Bengals claw their way onto the field in Week 2, but the degree of difficulty has increased by way of injury to Prescott's throwing hand that could sideline him for several weeks. That means Lamb will have to find chemistry with backups Cooper Rush and Will Grier - Rush to get the initial nod as starter - to help lead a WR unit that looked completely out of sorts in the regular season opener.
And while some of the incompletions tossed at Lamb was accountable to Prescott having a struggle-filled evening, others were noticeable drops that could've helped an offense that couldn't mount so much as a sputter on Sunday evening. Lamb has proven he can be explosive when he has two other 1,000-yard receivers on the field but, with Cooper gone and Gallup not yet returned, he has to prove he can do it with only a cast of young, unproven talent.
---------------------------------------
10:55 a.m. – Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said left guard Connor McGovern will probably be sidelined "a week or two" with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the first half against the Bucs.
"It's one he's had before, which, believe it or not, sometimes helps them get back sooner," Jones said.
Second-year lineman Matt Farniok filled in for McGovern at left guard.
---------------------------------------
12:51 a.m. – While the team had a disappointing night overall, Micah Parsons did not. He notched two more sacks on Tom Brady, putting him in elite company to begin his career.
Parsons is now tied for second in NFL history with most sacks (15.0) in his first 17 games of his career. Parsons had 13 last year as a rookie but picked up two more.
He also has the most multi-sacks game in the first two years of a career in Cowboys history, and that's just one game into his second pro season.
---------------------------------------
12:46 a.m. – Jayron Kearse exited the Cowboys home opener with a knee injury that needs to be further evaluated, but the good news for the safety unit in Dallas is they're deeper than they have been in several years and that was evidenced by Donovan Wilson in Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Wilson, who had a breakout season in 2020 before being slowed by injury in 2021, is again healthy and flew around the field en route to grabbing an interception against Brady in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, as was often the case throughout the evening, the offense failed to turn the takeaway into points, but it did serve as a reminder of what a healthy Wilson brings to the team.
Even when Kearse is on the field, the Cowboys often deployed three-safety sets in Week 1 that allowed Wilson to play alongside Malik Hooker and it proved to be an effective strategy in flummoxing and otherwise unshakable Brady - who showed signs of frustration at times in being unable to capitalize on drives with touchdowns, instead often settling for field goals.
Should Kearse miss any amount of time, Wilson will be looked upon to help Hooker keep the safety unit churning in the right direction, and to help mentor young talent such as rookie Markquese Bell and second-year safety Israel Mukuamu. He finished Week 1 with five combined tackles to go along with his INT.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 11 Updates
7:48 p.m. – Starting left tackle Connor McGovern injured his ankle on the Cowboys' first offensive series against the Bucs and is questionable to return to Sunday's game.
McGovern limped off the field with help from the Cowboys' athletic training staff, but soon returned to the sideline testing out the ankle. Matt Farniok has replaced him at left guard.
---------------------------------------
6 p.m. – Despite a late-week neck issue that landed him on Friday's injury report, Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse is active for Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's the full Cowboys' inactive list for Sunday: wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), who was ruled out on Friday; linebacker Jabril Cox; rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert; cornerback Nahshon Wright; safety Markquese Bell; rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway; and safety Israel Mukuamu.
Kicker Brett Maher and backup quarterback Cooper Rush were elevated Saturday from the practice squad and are active against the Bucs. Rush will be the only backup to starter Dak Prescott on Sunday. Will Grier is still on the practice squad.
Bucs star wide receiver Chris Godwin is active for Tampa after having limited practice time during the week in his return from January knee surgery.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 10 Updates
As expected, the Cowboys elevated kicker Brett Maher and backup quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Bucs.
Since 2020, the NFL's practice squad rules allow teams to elevate two players to the roster each game week. This year, a player can be elevated up to three times and return to the practice squad following the game.
Maher is expected to handle place kicks and kickoffs, and Rush will be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Dak Prescott.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 9 Updates
3:07 p.m. — The Cowboys added safety Jayron Kearse (neck) to Friday's injury report and officially listed him as questionable for Sunday's opener against Tampa Bay.
Kearse practiced Wednesday and Thursday but did not take part in Friday's walkthrough.
As expected, quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's walkthrough. Prescott and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) do not have injury designations for Week 1, which means they're set to play Sunday.
Wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game as he inches closer to a return from offseason knee surgery.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Bucs.
10:22 a.m. - The impact of adding Jason Peters to the roster is already being felt by the Cowboys, and before he's had a chance to take a single snap for the team. The nine-time Pro Bowler signed on Labor Day to the practice squad to allow time for him to ramp up for the regular season, but his ability to mentor - another valuable reason he was sought after - is something Tyler Smith is benefiting from in Week 1.
"Jason has made us better," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Friday. "He's done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith]. It's been a really good fit - the young players enjoy their time with him."
Smith is benefiting from the tutorials of two future Hall of Famers in both Peters and an injured Tyron Smith, a unique situation for a first-year player but one that could help him acclimate quickly to the professional level; and the sooner the better with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
The younger Smith spent the entirety of training camp at the guard position after being drafted as a former tackle at Tulsa, so reacclimating to the edge could potentially take a moment, but the learning curve could be shortened by Peters and, of course, the elder Smith.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 8 Updates
4:21 p.m. – Wednesday marked another milestone in Michael Gallup's recovery from February knee surgery, as the fifth-year receiver practiced on a limited basis for the first time since tearing his ACL in January.
"I thought his workout was excellent really the last two days," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "… He has checked every box the whole way. ... Physically he looks really good. But we don't have a timeframe (for his return). That will answer itself. But we've been very encouraged by the work."
McCarthy was asked if he might be tempted to play Gallup in Sunday's season opener against the Bucs.
"Well, if he practices today, we'll talk about it," McCarthy said.
Indications have been that Gallup will not play in Week 1, however. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in late August on 105.3 The Fan that Gallup would play if Sunday were the Super Bowl, but added, "We want to be conservative with him. … He won't be out there, more than likely, against Tampa."
Gallup practiced on a limited basis again Thursday. So did cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who appears to be on track to play against Bucs. Quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was also limited in practice Thursday, saying he had a minor issue with new cleats he was wearing, but emphasized that he's "good to go" for Sunday's game.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Bucs.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 7 Updates
2:52 p.m. – Only two players are listed on the Cowboys' first official injury report of the season: wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). Both had limited participation.
This is Gallup's first practice since undergoing knee surgery in February to repair a torn ACL. Although indications throughout training camp were he's not expected to play Sunday against the Bucs, Gallup clearly continues to be on track in his rehab with the athletic training staff and could return to game action sometime this month. The club opted not to keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which would have meant a minimum four-game absence on PUP.
Lewis has been dealing with a hamstring strain suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers in mid-August, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team feels good about where his in his recovery from the injury.
---------------------------------------
10:37 a.m. - There is good news coming out of The Star in Frisco on Wednesday as it relates to the Cowboys secondary. Kelvin Joseph, the former second-round pick expected to take a step forward in his development in 2022, returned to practice on Monday. Joseph suffered a concussion in the preseason finale against the Seahawks and was relegated to concussion protocol to that point.
The availability of Joseph adds depth to a cornerback room that is readying to face Tom Brady and his stable of offensive weapons on Sunday evening, and while it's unclear how much Joseph would be tasked with doing in Week 1 - he'd become one more tool in the toolbox of Dan Quinn (assuming no setbacks between now and game day).
Joseph had a mostly solid camp in his second offseason with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and cornerbacks coach Al Harris, at times showing the coverage ability that led to the Cowboys giving him the nod early on Day 2 in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He'll simply need to build momentum going forward, because the better he can be at his position, the more dangerous the secondary – as a unit - can become in Dallas.
---------------------------------------
10:35 a.m. - There's a great chance you'll see Jourdan Lewis on the field when the Cowboys host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The veteran cornerback is working through a hamstring tweak suffered in mid-August, but while he had already returned to doing individual drills at practice, he hadn't yet been cleared to return to team reps.
That changed on Monday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, who confirmed Lewis' appearance in team drills earlier this week. As things get underway on Wednesday, Lewis will again be a full go in practice - a strong sign he experienced no setbacks following Monday's work.
Lewis is returning with the hopes of building on what was a career-best season in 2021, and as one-third of a triumvirate that includes Anthony Brown and is headlined by First-Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys appear to be whole in the CB room to begin the regular season, and that will be key when facing the likes of Brady on Sunday night.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 5 Updates
10:14 a.m. – The good news regarding the progress of Michael Gallup in his recovery from a torn ACL continues to pour in.
Gallup has not yet been cleared to return to practice, but he has passed his physical and, as such, avoided being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin the season - a move that would've deleted him entirely for the first four games.
Instead, per head coach Mike McCarthy, Gallup continues to progress well and with no setbacks.
"He'll be in the rehab group [in Week 1]," McCarthy said. "That's all I can really tell you. He's hit every target to date. He looks really good. I mean, every medical report is extremely positive about Michael."
---------------------------------------
10:09 a.m. – Jourdan Lewis is rapidly approaching a return to the field for the Cowboys. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on where Lewis stands in his recovery from a hamstring tweak suffered during the week of scrimmaging in Los Angeles.
"I know he had really good work last week with [Cowboys trainer Britt Brown]," said McCarthy. "The goal is to kind of introduce him to today and hopefully have him cleared by the end of the week. It's the goal, we'll see how he does in the pre-practice work."
Lewis was moving very well in individual drills,, a sign he's likely close to being 100% – barring an unexpected turn of events. This is great news for a Cowboys secondary that is suddenly one of the team's biggest strengths under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
As for Lewis himself,, who is coming off of a career-best season in most categories, it's about ramping back up quickly to prepare himself for a battle with Brady and a stable of offensive weapons.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 2 Updates
10:46 a.m. – Michael Gallup continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in 2021 in "outstanding" fashion, as owner and general manager Jerry Jones labeled it on Friday, but the Hall of Famer wanted to clear the air on recent comments regarding the Super Bowl that were viewed as a hint that Gallup is potentially ready to play in the regular season opener - the veteran wideout still needing some time to become game-ready.
"If he gets hurt in the Super Bowl, you've got an entire offseason," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan. "If you're doing it the first game of a long season – that's stupid. You can't take that risk. ... He's capable of going out and catching passes, but [the risk]."
It's reasonable for Jones to ensure the appropriate expectation is set for Gallup, who also effectively ruled himself out of Week 1 in a post-practice conversation in Oxnard. This means there is no change in plans for Gallup and no setbacks have been suffered, hence the team carrying him on the active roster versus placing him on PUP that would see him unable to return until October.
Instead, Gallup is allowed to begin practicing with the team as soon as he receives complete medical clearance, having already passed his physical on Tuesday. The timeline for his return is still to-be-determined, but the Cowboys are obviously eyeing a September debut in 2022.
---------------------------------------
10:34 a.m. – The decision on whether Jason Peters will join the Cowboys could be imminent, or it could take a while - the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle currently in the building at The Star in Frisco to continue talking with team leadership.
"He's here getting a physical," owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Friday morning. " ... We're very familiar with him. We're gonna sit down here – I'm going to meet with him in just a few minutes."
That means, for all intents and purposes, Jones was set to sit down with Peters literally moments after concluding his weekly in-season radio segment, and the Cowboys will review the outcome of Peters' physical and potentially begin negotiating a compensation package; but that's not all.
They'll also have to explain to the six-time All-Pro what his role with the team would be in 2022, considering rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith is expected to start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 following injury to Tyron Smith. That could mean Peters playing backup duty as he also works to ramp up - having not participated in a football contest since Jan. 9 for the Chicago Bears.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 1 Updates
2:38 p.m. – It's almost time for Jabril Cox to make his return for the Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick saw his rookie season mostly derailed in 2021 by a torn ACL, but has now been available for much of training camp after not being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in July.
With an eye on the regular season opener against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sept. 11, Cox's journey toward potentially becoming the impact player the Cowboys expect him to be will resume and, for his part, he feels the only thing to overcome now is finding his regular season lungs - making it clear his knee is back to 100% health.
"I'm feeling great," Cox said after practice on Thursday. "… I think I'm there [in top form]. Game reps will definitely help because there's no better way to get ready for a game than to play in a game - getting in game shape will be one of the main things - but right now I'm prepared for Week 1."
He'll take the field for a linebacker corps that now features both First-Team All-Pro Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, along with Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch; and the more quickly Cox can again find his stride the more dangerous the Cowboys already dominant defense can possibly become.
---------------------------------------
2:27 p.m. – With head coach Mike McCarthy making it official on Wednesday - naming Cooper Rush as the QB2 entering the 2022 season - the veteran quarterback again prepares to be the insurance policy for Dak Prescott as the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approaches.
Rush is certainly no stranger to the role, having eventually earned the nod after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and proving he was a viable option. As he enters his sixth season in the league, the 28-year-old
"Grinding it out in the offseason and preseason to get that job," said Rush. "That's my goal every year - to get that job. It obviously feels good [to get the nod]."
The competition for the role of QB2 was a bit more fiery than initially anticipated as Rush found himself working to hold off Will Grier, who made waves throughout training camp before being slowed by a groin injury. As it stands, both have rejoined the club as members of the practice squad following Tuesday's roster deadline, but expect Rush to be on the sideline on Sept. 11.
---------------------------------------
11:36 a.m. – During Thursday's practice, wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin was still sporting his No. 2 jersey. But that will probably be for the last time.
Expect several number changes over the next few days, including Turpin, who is expected to wear No. 9.
He'll be the first offensive player to wear the jersey since Tony Romo, and the first receiver in franchise history with No. 9.
Turpin signed early in training camp and was given No. 2, the same as cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who will keep his number. Other multiple numbers include No. 3, worn by both Anthony Brown and Dennis Houston, who is expected to change numbers as well.
As the Cowboys continue to shuffle the roster and practice squad over the week, the full list of changes will be announced by Monday.
---------------------------------------
11:30 a.m. – With two seats still vacant on the practice squad, the Cowboys made moves to fill them - adding an offensive lineman and a running back to the mix. On Thursday, the team signed Qadree Ollison and Dakoda Shepley to the unit, officially filling out the 17-man group, with both players set to join the final practice of the week.
Shepley, 27, is a former fifth-overall pick of the Canadian Football League (2018) who went on to become an NFL undrafted free agent that same season, signing on with the New York Jets before returning to the CFL by way of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He'd make his return to the NFL by joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and ultimately the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
The decision to sign Shepley is to help add depth to a needy offensive line, while Ollison will join a running backs room that is far from deficient. A former fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, it was current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who drafted Ollison - during Quinn's time as head coach in Atlanta - and the 25-year-old will compete with rookie halfback Malik Davis on the practice squad.
Ollison is a former ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) who could make things interesting in the RB depth battle behind Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. For Shepley, it'll be about finding a way to show he can be productive on the interior offensive line.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 31 Updates
3:26 p.m. – The feel in the air is that Jourdan Lewis will, in fact, be on the field when the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11 - barring any unexpected setbacks.
Lewis has made great strides in his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August, and recently noted he'd begun running and remains on track for the regular season opener, and this sentiment was mirrored by head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday.
"Doing very well," said McCarthy. "…The goal is to hopefully get him out there on Monday… he's doing really well."
The veteran cornerback participated in individual drills on Wednesday but not team drills, with McCarthy also leaving the door open for Lewis to potentially return to the field for team work as early as Thursday. Lewis is coming off of a career-best season in nearly every category and will be key in trying to keep a lid on Tom Brady and the Bucs offense.
---------------------------------------
3:31 p.m. – The battle for the seat behind Dak Prescott has effectively ended one day after both Cooper Rush and Will Grier were both set free during roster cutdowns on Tuesday. As expected, the Cowboys re-signed both to the team's 17-man practice squad as they continue to finalize their roster, but McCarthy has already penciled in who'll be on the sideline in Week 1.
"Cooper [Rush] will be our No. 2," said McCarthy.
Grier applied some very real pressure to Rush in training camp but was slowed by a groin injury in August that held him out of reps against the Denver Broncos before he eventually returned to play against both the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.
Rush was solid enough to hold off Grier in the battle for QB2, aided by his familiarity with the system run in Dallas by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, having been with the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2017 - his only stint elsewhere being a short stay with the New York Giants in 2020 before returning to North Texas that same season.
---------------------------------------
2:45 p.m. – After sitting out last week with a sprained ankle, rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith was practicing again during the portion open to the media on Wednesday.
Smith appears to be the leading candidate to replace left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) in the starting lineup Sept. 11 against the Bucs.
The first-round pick from Tulsa spent most of the offseason practicing at left guard but is back to tackle, the position he played in college.
---------------------------------------
2:40 p.m. – Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was not practicing during the open portion Wednesday, still recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers two weeks ago. Lewis has not gone on short-term injured reserve, though, which indicates the Cowboys are optimistic he won't miss much more time.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 30 Updates
8:41 a.m. – There are some very difficult decisions awaiting the Cowboys on Tuesday, and they have only until 4 p.m. ET to make them. The cutdown from 80 players to the mandatory count of 53 must happen today, but it's unclear which positions will run rich on the roster and which will run lean, although owner and general manager Jerry Jones did give insight into which category the defensive line will likely fall into.
"I'm going to go to the center of the defensive line," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan on Tuesday morning. "Trysten Hill has really had a great camp and has come back with the kind of energy – he's always had the skills and the quick-twitch that we wanted. And [Quinton] Bohanna, the big nose tackle in there. If you look at where we are inside, we're beefed up. And that's what we wanted."
Hill, a former second-round pick entering the most pivotal season of his young NFL career, has flashed in this year's training camp and stands to be a contributor for the Cowboys in 2022. The same goes for Bohanna and others like Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore, to name a few.
It sounds as if the defensive line in Dallas may be willing to run plus-one or plus-two to keep one of the strongest units on the team whole, but it's a numbers game, and that means reducing the number of bodies in one of the other position groups.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 29 Updates
2:11 p.m. – Michael Gallup isn't putting a timetable on his return to practice and game action.
"That's all up to the trainers," he said at last week's Season Kickoff Event.
But the fifth-year receiver continues to make progress in his rehab from February ACL surgery. He's currently still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, a designation that has kept him out of preseason practice and games.
Last week, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated that Gallup won't have to start the season on PUP, which requires a minimum four-game stay on the reserve list. If not, that means Gallup could be ready to return to the lineup sometime in September or early October.
"I'm back to running routes now, actually getting to catch balls now," he said. "There's not a whole lot more I've really got to do."
---------------------------------------