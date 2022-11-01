Updates: Cowboys 'Entertaining' More 2022 Trade(s)

11:07 a.m. – Dak Prescott, by all accounts, will not take the field again for the Cowboys anytime soon, having suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of the team's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The keys will now be tossed to backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier for the foreseeable future, that is unless the Cowboys entertain the addition of an outside talent to aid in their effort to weather the storm.

In speaking with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, chief operating officer Stephen Jones didn't rule out the possibility of the latter being in consideration - also making clear that both Rush and Grier have the inside track.

"Certainly, we'll be evaluating all options," Jones said. "Cooper [Rush] stepped in and did a great job for us last year when Dak had to sit out a game. He knows the system. Will Grier knows the system."

Rush finished the regular-season opener for an injured Prescott and went on the complete seven of 13 pass attempts for 64 yards, but he'll be more rightfully judged on what he can or cannot do after having a week of preparation with the first team in practice. He and Grier locked horns in a fiery battle for QB2 during training camp prior to Grier being slowed with a groin injury, and the Cowboys look to have one eye on possibly giving both a shot while also understanding what's at stake for the 2022 season.