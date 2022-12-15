Lamb, Hilton Using Buddy System to Grow Quickly

And what is it Lamb has seen thus far from Hilton, physically, that will help him scare defenses in 2022?

"Any guy that comes in with the experience [he has] … I remember watching him with the Colts, bombing and taking a lot of things up top," said Lamb of the four-time Pro Bowler. "I just want him to bring that here, and I think he most definitely will."

There are questions outside of the organization on if the 33-year-old Hilton still has the wheels he once did when he racked up 8,097 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in his first seven NFL seasons — numbers that made him a legend in Indy and one of the most terrifying talents in the entire league (i.e., the Ghost).

Lamb has no worries, especially after having now seen Hilton run routes.

"Oh he can run, he can run," said Lamb while wearing an ear-to-ear grin. "It's tough."

Lamb's sentiments are echoed loudly by Prescott.

Simply put, Prescott can't wait to throw dots to the Ghost.

"[Hilton is] just gonna make that [WR] room better," said Prescott. "It's a veteran guy who is, what, 10 years older than CeeDee? I mean, I just think that whether you're thinking on the field preparation or off the field, how that can help — that room is gonna serve."

Hilton will have a chance to surpass the coveted NFL mark of 10,000 receiving yards this season, currently sitting at 9,691 yards for his career. All he needs is 309 more yards to reach the rarified air, and with four regular season games (assuming he plays against the Jaguars) in his future, he'll have a shot at leaping over that bar.