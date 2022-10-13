Lawrence on Hurts, Eagles: 'We're Coming to Play'

"Remember that. Y'all will see it on Sunday."

And, in Lawrence's view, what will be the key to once again proving the doubters wrong when Dan Quinn's defense takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field?

"It's just about trying to put as much pressure [on him] as possible," Lawrence said.

One of the definitive leaders on the Cowboys defense, Lawrence suffered a minor chest injury in the victory against Matthew Stafford and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams last week, but don't count on him missing the bout to come in Eastern Pennsylvania. Limited in both practices thus far this week, Lawrence made it clear he's taking the field this weekend.

"I'm hurt but I can't do [anything] about it," he said. "I'm a soldier. I ride. That's it.

"It ain't nothing like I have to get surgery for, so if I don't need surgery then I'm going to stick it out and ride."

Asked yet another question about Hurts, Lawrence became visibly agitated and let his frustration be known - emotions that might show themselves on the field when Lawrence, Micah Parsons and others get a chance to set the tone against the Eagles quarterback and offensive front; and especially considering Hurts has only tossed four touchdowns (Cooper Rush also has four) to two interceptions (Rush has none) through the first five games.

"How about this - that's the last question I'm going to hear about Hurts," said the two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. "For real though. Because I really don't care. Y'all asking me questions like I should be worried about them.