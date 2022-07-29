Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Leaner & Meaner? Parsons Looking To "Dominate"

Jul 29, 2022 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Leaner-&-Meaner--Parsons-Looking-To-“Dominate”-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – In his first press conference with the media here since the team arrived at training camp this week, linebacker Micah Parsons talked about how relaxed and ready is, especially after having "a year under his belt."

Speaking of belts, it might fit a little differently this year on Parsons, who said he's lost about 10 pounds since he's changed up his diet. While Parsons admits he's "not a vegetarian," the All-Pro linebacker has limited his fast foods and junk foods as he has a more serious mindset heading into this year.

One thing head coach Mike McCarthy stresses is the "Year 2 Jump" that he often sees in players heading into their second seasons. For others, just getting on the field or maybe cracking the starting lineup would be a big improvement. For Parsons, it's going to be tough to top a 13-sack season that included him being the unanimous Rookie of the Year.

But in no way is Parsons feeling the pressure – not now or ever.

"I don't believe in pressure," Parsons said. "Pressure is non-existent. I think pressure is the aspect of how other people view you. And if you let that get you off your game, you might be in the wrong sport."

Well, no one has ever accused of Parsons being in the wrong sport. He's arguably one of the best young players in the entire NFL. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2021, Parsons should be a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

That will likely depend on his number of sacks, perhaps getting the range of 20. That might not be easy to do if he's splitting time at linebacker and defensive end. But for now, it appears the Cowboys want him to play both positions, especially at linebacker where he can chase the ball around from the middle of the field.

And that might be another reason why Parsons wanted to shed those pounds.

"I just wanted to lose weight just to play lighter and not be as tired," Parsons said. "I probably didn't do on purpose as much just fixed my diet."

A leaner, quicker version of Parsons could be even more of a problem for opposing offenses. But then again, that's certainly the goal for Parsons here in Year 2.

"Last year I was just trying to earn the respect of my fellow teammates and fellow players across the league," he said. "This year I just want to go out there and dominate now."

Related Content

news

Battlegrounds: Noah Brown With An Early Edge?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Spagnola: Serendipitous Journey Landing This QB

As Dak Prescott met with media this week, we are reminded of just how lucky the Cowboys are to have him as their quarterback.

news

Practice Points: T.J. Vasher's Highlight-Reel TD

All the highlights from Friday's training camp practice in Oxnard, including wide receiver T.J. Vasher's catch of camp so far.

news

Status Of Rookie Matt Waletzko's Shoulder Injury

The rookie tackle is not expected to practice the next two days as the Cowboys evaluate the injury.

news

Updates: Bell Stands Out; Preseason Plan For Dak?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Countdown: Versatile Runner Built Like A "House"

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 44 days to the start of the season.

news

Dak Prescott Building Toward 'Golden Year'

Using last year's playoff loss as fuel, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are building the foundation for a better result in 2022.

news

Practice Points: Micah Parsons, Young WRs Shine

All the highlights from Day 2 of training camp practice here in Oxnard, including some big catches by new wide receivers and a dominant effort from Micah Parsons.

news

Gallup: Returning For Week 1 Game Not Realistic

Wide receiver Michael Gallup sounded optimistic about returning from his ACL injury sooner than later – even if he's not ready to go by Week 1 against the Bucs.

news

Mick Shots: First Impressions Of First Practice

With one practice in the books at training camp, there is plenty to write about, including a look at what's happening at linebacker, wide receiver and guard.

news

Camp Notes: Ezekiel Elliott Back To Full Strength

As training camp gets underway here in Oxnard, Elliott's right knee is back to 100% after an offseason of rest.

Advertising