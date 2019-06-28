 Skip to main content
Advertising

Role Call | 2019

Luke Gifford Knows He Needs "Special" Camp

Jun 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Luke-Gifford-Knows-He-Needs-Special-Camp-hero

(Editor's Note: Now that offseason practices are in full swing, let's get to know 30 Cowboys players who are new to the current 90-man roster. Today we continue the series with linebacker Luke Gifford.)

How He Got Here: Gifford is one of the undrafted free agents the Cowboys signed after the draft and will certainly learn from some of the best linebackers in the league, playing behind a projected starting lineup of Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee. At Nebraska, Gifford was all over the field, chasing the ball sideline to sideline to make plays for over three years – twice earning All-Big 10 recognition.

Bet You Didn't Know: Luke's younger brother, Isaac Gifford is a 3-star recruit out of Lincoln, Nebraska, who is being recruited as a safety by the Cornhuskers as well as other schools such as Oregon State, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Quotable: "When I first got here, it was one of the first things that I realized was there was a lot of similarities from coming from Nebraska to being here. It's something I'm super blessed to be in this position and playing for a team like this. I understand from a fans' standpoint what it means to be a Nebraska fan and a Cowboys fan. I'm excited about this opportunity." - Luke Gifford (on how playing for a passionate fan base in Nebraska will prepare him for his time with the Cowboys.)

Bryan Broaddus' Take: If there is a young linebacker to keep an eye on I have a sneaky feeling about Gifford. This kid has a nose for the ball. He plays well on the move and he's finisher when he gets in position to make plays. Gifford can play both inside and out which gives him that flexibility coaches covet. Where Gifford is going to have to make his mark is in these padded practices and then in the preseason games. I have already seen flashes of traits of instinct and range which makes me believe he could pull this off.

Role/Roster Chances:On paper, one might think the linebacker depth chart would be tough to crack, considering the three players at the top of the list. But this team lost Damien Wilson to free agency and Chris Covington still isn't proven so there would be a spot for a player who can make a difference on special teams. Gifford was impressive in the summer, so let's see if he can continue that when the pads come on.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Empey Adds Pedigree to Center Spot

As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster. The series continues today with rookie center James Empey.
news

Role Call: USC Rookie Among Crowded CB Room

This series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
news

Role Call: Jaquarii Roberson Looking To Catch On

It's a crowded Cowboys receiver depth chart, for sure, but rookie WR Jaquarii Roberson will look to find a spot in preseason after a strong college career.
news

Role Call: Rookie OT Has Championship Experience

The Cowboys made a point to add youth to the offensive line in the draft, but they're also hopeful a rookie free agent such as Amon Simon could figure into the mix.
news

Role Call: Can Mosely Compete For CB Spot?

With Trevon Digs cementing himself as the No.1 guy at the position, and Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin next up on the depth chart, Mosely will have his work cut out for him for playing time. 
news

Role Call: Rookie Bell Turning Heads This Offseason

The Cowboys have a history of finding undrafted players and turning them into starters, if not superstars. After his stellar offseason, could safety Markquese Bell be the next player on that list?
news

Can George Iloka Win A Starting Job?

George Iloka enters training camp with more experience than any other Cowboys safety, but will that be enough to earn him a significant role?
news

Brandon Knight Has Guard/Tackle Flexibility

The Cowboys' offensive line room is stacked, but Brandon Knight's positional flexibility could give him a leg up as he bids to earn a roster spot.
news

Could This Rookie Safety Push For Snaps?

Donovan Wilson has a lot of competition in front of him, but it's clear why the Cowboys drafted the rookie safety in the sixth round.
news

Randall Cobb Produces Powerful Potential

Receiver Randall Cobb's potential threat in this offense is one that can't be ignored.
news

A Word To The Wise For This Cowboys Rookie

Daniel Wise is the third member of his family to reach the NFL, and the Dallas-area native is looking to stick around in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation.
news

Walker's Non-Stop Motor Needs to Stay Running

The Cowboys made it a priority to draft a pass-rushing defensive tackle early in the draft. But they might have found yet another one in rookie free agent Ricky Walker. 
Advertising