Role Call: Can Mosely Compete For CB spot?

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Quandre Mosely.)

How He Got Here: After graduating from Glynn Academy in 2017 where he was prominently a wide receiver, the Brunswick, Ga. native went to the junior college ranks and signed with Eastern Arizona Community College. Mosely racked up 50 tackles and a league high six interceptions during his sophomore campaign while also earning All-WSFL All-League honors, as well as a in the Salt City Bowl. From there, he jumped to Kentucky over Utah and Oregon in 2019 where he played in 36 total games with 69 tackles, three interceptions and a sack.

What's Next: Of all the spots on the Cowboys roster that have questions, the corner spot might be the one that Dallas feels most secure in. With Trevon Digs cementing himself as the No.1 guy at the position, and Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin next up on the depth chart, Mosely will have his work cut out for him for playing time. While injuries are always a possibility, the most likely scenario is Mosely sees time on special teams or continues to progress on the practice squad.