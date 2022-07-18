Role Call | 2022

Role Call: Rookie OT Has Championship Experience

Jul 18, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Layten Praytor
(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie offensive tackle Amon Simon.)

How He Got Here: Signed as an UDFA following the draft, Simon was a three-year starter at Texas A&M Commerce. After redshirting his freshman year in 2016, he played all 13 games during his redshirt freshman season the following year for a Lions squad that went on to win the Division II National Championship. He earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2018 and 2019, including AP second-team All-American honors in the latter season. Unfortunately, he missed the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic before Division II football returned in 2021.

What's Next: Dallas has done their best to stockpile offensive line depth this offseason, though it still remains to be seen how impactful those moves will be. The Cowboys could still sign a veteran free agent as they begin training camp to help secure the depth with much of their current options being mostly unproven. As for Simon specifically he will have plenty of competition for a backup tackle spot but will mostly see time on the practice squad to continue to grow and work towards an opportunity.

Bet You Didn't Know: Simon attended Texas high school football powerhouse Atascocita (Humble, Tx.) He is one of three active players in the NFL that call Humble home, including former teammates in Packers' running back Patrick Taylor and Commanders' tackle Samuel Cosmi.

