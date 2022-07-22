Role Call | 2022

Role Call: USC Rookie Among Crowded CB Room

Jul 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM
(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.)

How He Got Here: After a four-year career at Southern Cal, which included 19 starts over a 32-game career, Taylor-Stuart signed with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent. Taylor-Stuart has the build that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn typically likes from his cornerbacks. At 6-1, 200, Taylor-Stuart has the length and size. Last year at USC, he recorded 39 tackles in 11 games, along with an interception.

What's Next: If there's one spot that will be very difficult to even get reps at camp, it's cornerback. This position didn't see any turnover last year and the Cowboys even added a draft pick to the mix – not to mention they've got two high picks last year at cornerback that barely saw the field. So Taylor-Stuart has his work cut out for him and he'll have to take advantage of his limited reps. Like all rookies, shining on special teams is the quickest way to get noticed.

Bet You Didn't Know: Taylor-Stuart was highly-recruited to USC out La Mesa, Calif. He was a USA Today All-American playing safety and running back for Helix High School.

