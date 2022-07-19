Role Call: Jaquarii Roberson Looking To Catch On

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys signed Roberson as an undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest in May. In 40 career games at Wake Forest, Roberson posted 146 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 16 TDs over his final two college seasons. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior and finished his Wake Forest career as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards per game (102.9 in 2020).

What's Next: It's a crowded Cowboys receiver group, even if roles aren't completely established behind No. 1 option CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup will be back from ACL surgery at some point early in the season, if not Week 1. James Washington and third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert are likely to be part of the rotation right away, as will Noah Brown, who's back on a new one-year deal. 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko is competing for a spot again, too. Perhaps Roberson (6-1, 186) can stand out in preseason as a reliable option in the slot, as he did in college, and show he can contribute on special teams. If a spot on the 53-man roster doesn't materialize, the NFL has extended the practice squad size from 14 to 16 players, giving more opportunities for young players such as Roberson.