Maher Among 4 Kickers Expected To Work Out

OXNARD, Calif. - The Cowboys have not seen any consistency at the kicker position here in the first two weeks of camp. Apparently, now is the time to do something about it.
The team is bringing in a group of free-agent kickers for a workout this week.
Among the four kickers is Brett Maher, who kicked for the Cowboys in 2019 and holds the record for the four-longest field goals in team history, including a 63-yarder against the Eagles.
The Cowboys are also looking at Matt Ammendola, JJ Molson and Cole Murphy, who recently kicked in the USFL.
"Just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now," Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay said.
So far in camp, both Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu have struggled at times, especially Garibay, the undrafted rookie from Texas Tech. Garibay has even missed his share of extra points as well, failing to adjust to the occasional winds here at camp.
But distance has been an issue as well, surprising for a kicker that once made a 62-yard game-winning kick last year against Iowa State.
Molson, a standout at UCLA, was with the Packers this spring but released in May. Murphy was one of the best kickers in the USFL this spring for the Michigan Panthers. Ammendola has spent some time with both the Panthers and Jets.
If the Cowboys signed any of the kickers, they would have to make a roster move, likely releasing one of the current kickers.