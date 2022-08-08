Maher Among 4 Kickers Expected To Work Out

"Just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now," Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay said.

So far in camp, both Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu have struggled at times, especially Garibay, the undrafted rookie from Texas Tech. Garibay has even missed his share of extra points as well, failing to adjust to the occasional winds here at camp.

But distance has been an issue as well, surprising for a kicker that once made a 62-yard game-winning kick last year against Iowa State.

Molson, a standout at UCLA, was with the Packers this spring but released in May. Murphy was one of the best kickers in the USFL this spring for the Michigan Panthers. Ammendola has spent some time with both the Panthers and Jets.