Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Addressing WR Depth? Buckner A Better Draft Fit Than Bosa?

Mar 15, 2016 at 03:14 AM

JEREMY ELZYEAGLE RIVER, AK
Justifiably there has been a ton of talk about Cowboys either drafting a RB, DE or CB, but what about upgrades at the 2nd or 3rd wide receiver spot? Or does that come in later rounds or free agency?

Bryan: If you have been following along with us on The Draft Show, we have been talking about the possibility of a quality receiver being available at spots 34 or 67 in this draft. There is no doubt in my mind that the board might send them in that direction.

David: I'm starting to think the Cowboys are going to add a receiver this offseason, but I don't think it would happen until the draft. Between Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams, you already have a decent amount invested in wide receiver -- also, don't forget why Brice Butler might bring to the table. But you could potentially add a talented young upgrade for cheap in the middle rounds of the draft.

CHUCK DINGESSLOGAN, WV
With the Cowboys needing pass rush help and DeMarcus Lawrence starting to show promise, would DeForest Buckner be a better pick than Joey Bosa at No. 4 if that is the way they decide to go?

Bryan:You are selling Joey Bosa short as a pass rusher. He is not going to get the numbers as far as sacks but the number of pressures that he potentially will have over DeForest Buckner in my opinion will be far greater.

David:I'm intrigued by Buckner. People will tell you that he doesn't necessarily fit the scheme, but I think you can find a way to utilize a freakish athlete who weighs in at 6-7, 291. He could probably be useful at both defensive end and defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme. But, having said that, I'm not convinced the front office sees him as a fit here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising