Mailbag: Addressing WR Depth? Buckner A Better Draft Fit Than Bosa?

JEREMY ELZYEAGLE RIVER, AK

Justifiably there has been a ton of talk about Cowboys either drafting a RB, DE or CB, but what about upgrades at the 2nd or 3rd wide receiver spot? Or does that come in later rounds or free agency?

Bryan: If you have been following along with us on The Draft Show, we have been talking about the possibility of a quality receiver being available at spots 34 or 67 in this draft. There is no doubt in my mind that the board might send them in that direction.

David: I'm starting to think the Cowboys are going to add a receiver this offseason, but I don't think it would happen until the draft. Between Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams, you already have a decent amount invested in wide receiver -- also, don't forget why Brice Butler might bring to the table. But you could potentially add a talented young upgrade for cheap in the middle rounds of the draft.

CHUCK DINGESSLOGAN, WV

With the Cowboys needing pass rush help and DeMarcus Lawrence starting to show promise, would DeForest Buckner be a better pick than Joey Bosa at No. 4 if that is the way they decide to go?

Bryan:You are selling Joey Bosa short as a pass rusher. He is not going to get the numbers as far as sacks but the number of pressures that he potentially will have over DeForest Buckner in my opinion will be far greater.