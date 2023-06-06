Mailbag: Does No Contact At Mini-Camp Hurt?

Nick Eatman: This truly is a tough one. As much as fans want to see some contact when they go out to practice at training camp, or simply just want them to be fully prepared when the season starts, no one wants to see the flip side of that. Trust me, I still remember the first OTA practice of 2014 when first-round pick Zack Martin was just running an offensive drill and collided with Sean Lee, who tore his ACL right there on the spot. And that wasn't even a heavy-contact drill. But right there in early May, Lee's season was over before it ever started. And so I also have visions of guys like Orlando Scandrick and Tyrone Crawford, even Kellen Moore as well, that were carted off the field in Oxnard and never played another snap that season. Of course, Moore's injury opened the door for Dak, but there's not always a young, ready backup waiting in the wings. Yes, injuries are going to happen whether it's full contact or not. But me personally, I'd rather wait as long as I could before I let them hit. Sure, the players aren't getting fully ready to play, but at least it's the same for the other 31 clubs.