Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?

Jan 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Does-This-Season-Feels-Different-hero

Going into this final weekend, which team has the more pressure, Dallas or Philadelphia? In years past, when the last game of the season was played for something, the pressure always seemed to be on the Cowboys as they stumbled into the playoffs (if they made it). It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in? – Marco Aspaas/Vancouver, WA

Nick: Two different questions there from the start to the finish. More pressure? Eagles for sure. They had this thing all but wrapped up two weeks ago and now they need to win to avoid being the No. 5 seed. The pressure is on Philly, especially with Jalen Hurts banged up and they've got to figure out how to use him to get through this last game. Pressure? Eagles. Which position would you rather be in? Still the Eagles. Yes, I'd rather have to play the Giants at home to get the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC rather than play on the road and hope the Eagles stumble again. Does it mean the Cowboys have no shot at this? No, they certainly do. But I'd rather be in the Eagles situation, even though they have more pressure.

Mickey: Well, I'd always rather be the hunted, since that means I'm ahead of the curve going into the final game of the season. But in this particular case, since the Eagles have been atop the NFC East the entire season with the best record in the NFL, yet now have to win the final game of the season against the 9-6-1 Giants to clinch the division if the Cowboys should beat Washington to finish 13-4, I'd say the pressure really is on the Eagles. Look, all the 13-1 Eagles had to do to win the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs is win one of their last three games. But after losing what would have been a title-clinching game to the Cowboys, they lost this past Sunday to the Saints, too, falling to 13-3, and now are down to their last strike, while potentially having to play backup quarterback Gardner Minshew a third consecutive game in place of injured Pro Bowl starter Jalen Hurts to gain that elusive 14th win, otherwise . . . That be some pressure in my books.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?

Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left?

news

Mailbag: Too Many Specialists On The Roster?

When only 46 players can be active per game, and 53 on the active roster, doesn't it seem sort of risky to make five of those guys "specialists"?

news

Mailbag: Should the NFL Add This Stat?

Do you think the NFL should have a statistic called "Team Interceptions"?

news

Mailbag: Grass Fields a Problem?

The Cowboys have played three teams on the road with grass fields and lost all three. With games coming up at Tennessee and Washington, who both have grass fields, is this just coincidence or is there something to it?

news

Mailbag: Winning More on Early Downs?

They don't seem to be forcing many third and-long attempts? Is it lack of discipline or being too aggressive as a unit?

news

Mailbag: Play 'Preseason-Like' Football Now?

With the string of injuries we are having, why not play "preseason-like" football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Opportunities for New Players?

Having signed good and experienced players in T.Y. Hilton, Takk McKinley, Mackenzie Alexander, Trayvon Mullen and Anthony Rush, why have they not been given any opportunities yet? Are they just not ready for the scheme or are there any other reasons?

news

Mailbag: Can Coaches Help Stop Mistakes?

What can the coaching staff do to stop the knuckleheaded lulls? If it's not interceptions, it's penalties. If it's not a leaky run defense, it's questionable play-calling. Will we ever see a complete game again?

news

Mailbag: Reasons For Tight Coverage Throws?

Dak Prescott has one of the highest percentages in the NFL throwing into tight coverage. Why, in your opinion, is this stat so high?

news

Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?

What has happened to our defensive pressure? Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors?

news

Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?

Advertising