Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?

Going into this final weekend, which team has the more pressure, Dallas or Philadelphia? In years past, when the last game of the season was played for something, the pressure always seemed to be on the Cowboys as they stumbled into the playoffs (if they made it). It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in? – Marco Aspaas/Vancouver, WA

Nick: Two different questions there from the start to the finish. More pressure? Eagles for sure. They had this thing all but wrapped up two weeks ago and now they need to win to avoid being the No. 5 seed. The pressure is on Philly, especially with Jalen Hurts banged up and they've got to figure out how to use him to get through this last game. Pressure? Eagles. Which position would you rather be in? Still the Eagles. Yes, I'd rather have to play the Giants at home to get the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC rather than play on the road and hope the Eagles stumble again. Does it mean the Cowboys have no shot at this? No, they certainly do. But I'd rather be in the Eagles situation, even though they have more pressure.