Mailbag: Dustin Vaughan's Progress? Standout Players From OTAs?

RYAN SHERMANTULSA, OK

Having had a chance to take a look at him, what's your read on Dustin Vaughan's development after three weeks of OTAs?

Bryan: I am surprised he hasn't got the work that I thought he would have. Even the practices that we haven't had the chance to watch I had been hearing that Romo and Weeden have been getting the majority of the snaps. Maybe things will change once we get to Oxnard and start to play these preseason games. They need to figure out where he really is development-wise for decisions in the future. From the snaps he has received – needs to see him make decisions quicker and with confidence.

David:I actually asked Vaughan if he was bummed that Tony Romo was taking reps in OTAs – because Romo's absence could obviously lead to more reps for him. He made a really good point about the level of insight he's able to gain from working with Romo on a daily basis. I'm still not expecting him to win the backup job this summer, but I like his odds to hang around this roster.

LUKE J.LAKE MILLS, WI

It's worth pointing out that these aren't padded practices, but who are some guys that stood out or surprised you during the OTA practices?

Bryan: Ronald Leary, Darrion Weems, Ben Gardner, Randy Gregory, Damien Wilson, Jasper Brinkley, Keith Rivers, Corey White and Byron Jones. Are all of guys that I have mentioned here that have been really consistent in the practices I have seen.