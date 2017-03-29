Mailbag: Favorite First-Round Players? Improving The Return Game?

BEN BROWNBRYAN, OH

If you could have any reasonable player in Round 1 (obviously Myles Garrett, etc., not likely at No. 28), who would it be and why? What player do you take to make the biggest impact on our starting roster?

Bryan: I believe any defensive player you draft is going to have an impact on the starting roster. One player I'd love to see them grab is UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau. Just feel like there is too much talent there as a cover guy. Plug him in and play.

David:There's two guys I love in the range the Cowboys are drafting. First would be Washington safety Budda Baker. Critics are going to tell you he's undersized, but I see a feisty playmaker with a nose for the ball. I'd have him on the field as often as possible in as many roles as possible – safety, nick and dime. Second behind him is Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton. Bryan is going to tell you that Charlton doesn't have the elite athleticism to be a right end, but I don't care. He's got a high floor in terms of what he can be. I think he could be your starting left end right away, which is great value at No. 28.

GARY DAVISFRESNO, CA

I haven't really heard much talk of special teams this offseason. Seems to me we were good, not great, plenty of room to improve, especially in the return game. Are we all ok with Lucky as our No. 1 returner? Is there a guy or two in our range in the draft who is a legitimate return threat as well as a likely offensive/defensive contributor?

Bryan: Scouts around the league rave about USC corner Adoree Jackson as a return man. Could use him in the nickel at first and then your primary returner. Special player there.