Mailbag: Mid-Round QB Options? Defensive End Draft Options After Round 1?

DAN RITCHRAMSTEIN, GERMANY

I heard Bryan Broaddus mention Brandon Allen on the Draft Show last week. After watching him play at Arkansas and in the Senior Bowl, I don't know why he is rated so low (predicted fourth-to-sixth round) in the draft rankings. I would prefer him over a lot of the second-tier quarterbacks. He set numerous records at Arkansas and seems to have the size and talent to play QB in the NFL. What is your evaluation of him?

Bryan: He doesn't have ideal size you like in your quarterback but if you study the season, he did get better in each game he played. He is extremely tough, poised and accurate. His arm talent is not great but you can live with the plays that he can make with it. I have him better than most media scouts – I have him in the third round on my board.

Rob: You're right, Dan, most mock drafts view Allen as a mid-round prospect. He played in a pro-style system at Arkansas, which would seem to benefit his development at the next level. Some outside observers don't love his height (6-1) or his arm strength. But he's competitive, he can make throws, and he did play at a high level in the nation's best conference. That counts for something. I listed him as a fourth-round pick in my first two-cent mock.

SCOTT LOWRY

MIAMI, FLA.

If the 'Boys don't select Joey Bosa or DeForest Buckner in Round 1, are there any prospects worthy of a second- or third-round pick?

Bryan:Kevin Dodd is a really nice player. Think he could play either end spot for you. Jonathan Bullard is good as well. Keep an eye on Ronald Blair; I might have him higher than most but the ability is there.