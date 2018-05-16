Mailbag: Prediction For Starting TE? Dak's Progression Without Witten, Dez?

DOUG MCBROOM

RED SPRING

When Brett Favre lost his go-to guy "Sharpe," he actually became a better QB because he had to go to other receivers and they had to step up as well. Do you think the same may happen to Dak and the Dallas receiving corps this season with the loss of Bryant and Witten?

Bryan: I was with Green Bay at that time and you're not incorrect in theory. But losing Sharpe was a huge blow to us. He could have had a Hall of Fame career had he not gotten hurt. There is no question this group needs to step up as does the quarterback. Where Prescott will improve is if the line stays healthy and the running back can keep his off-the-field life in order. They need to find a way to get Cole Beasley going again too. It's really more than just losing Bryant and Witten.

Rob: I get your point, but I wouldn't say Dez was Prescott's go-to guy. They never really clicked on the field. And I don't agree with Prescott having to spread it around now – he always has tried to do that. Beasley was his go-to guy in a lot of ways back in 2016 and they need a big year from him in 2018. Dez and Witten will be missed in the red zone, and Witten in those soft spots underneath, of course.

OSCAR GRIMESWHITESBORO, NY

If the season were to start today, who would your lock be at starting TE and the backups be? Mine would be Blake Jarwin starting, followed by Geoff Swaim and Dalton Schultz. As much I would love Rico Gathers to make the roster, I really don't see it happening.

Bryan: I have Schultz starting with Swaim and Jarwin as the backups. I am with you on Gathers but it's more about the numbers at the position if they're going to carry three quarterbacks and potentially six receivers.