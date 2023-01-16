Mailbag: Press Coverage vs. Brady's Quick Throws? 

Nick: Without a doubt, the cornerbacks have to be at their best in this game, and it's not just in coverage, but tackling. You're right about Brady getting the ball out quick. Press coverage can offset that, but it's also going to come down to tackling. Let's not forget, the Cowboys could've probably gone a few different routes in adding another cornerback to the mix. But against the Bucs, who have been the expected matchup for the last few weeks, the Cowboys obviously wanted to get some size and experience. Enter Xavier Rhodes, who has the length and strength and he's seen just about anything there is to see at this position. Look for him to be close to the line of scrimmage, being able to fight with receivers at the line, but also the ability to recognize the routes and screens to go up and make a play. Last time against the Bucs, they ran right at the corners, including Diggs. So tackling and recognizing the plays will be huge for all of the cornerback spots.