Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Press Coverage vs. Brady's Quick Throws? 

Jan 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Press-Coverage-vs.-Brady’s-Quick-Throws-hero

If Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is prone to release the ball in two to three seconds, wouldn't it suit the Cowboys to play press-man coverage to disturb the receivers' routes and give our defensive line time to get their hands on Brady? – Craig Ward/Atwater, CA

Nick: Without a doubt, the cornerbacks have to be at their best in this game, and it's not just in coverage, but tackling. You're right about Brady getting the ball out quick. Press coverage can offset that, but it's also going to come down to tackling. Let's not forget, the Cowboys could've probably gone a few different routes in adding another cornerback to the mix. But against the Bucs, who have been the expected matchup for the last few weeks, the Cowboys obviously wanted to get some size and experience. Enter Xavier Rhodes, who has the length and strength and he's seen just about anything there is to see at this position. Look for him to be close to the line of scrimmage, being able to fight with receivers at the line, but also the ability to recognize the routes and screens to go up and make a play. Last time against the Bucs, they ran right at the corners, including Diggs. So tackling and recognizing the plays will be huge for all of the cornerback spots.

Kurt: You're right, Brady doesn't waste any time. He averaged 2.45 seconds getting rid of the ball this season, which was the fastest in the NFL. Consequently, his 4.6 average completed air yards also tied for the third-lowest mark. His game is quick with a lot of dump-offs (Leonard Fournette was third among league running backs with 523 receiving yards). So for the Cowboys, they need to get physical with the receivers at the line of scrimmage, disguise their schemes to keep Brady guessing on who is rushing and who is dropping back, and have those like Leighton Vander Esch and Jayron Kearse generally make life miserable for anyone crossing over the middle. It's all in the name of disrupting Brady's timing. If he's not immediately in sync with his target, that gives the Cowboys defense time to get through Tampa Bay's suspect offensive line and to an immobile quarterback.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?

What can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere?

news

Mailbag: Has Micah Parsons Been Mismanaged?

Would it have been better if he had played more linebacker to take advantage of his quickness and keep him fresh?

news

Mailbag: Enough Time for O-Line to Improve?

Given the injuries and shuffling along the offensive line, do you think the Cowboys can improve enough up front to compete against the defensive lines they'll face in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: First Down Calls Getting Too Predictable?

Why is our first-down offense consistently so predictable with running the ball? Why not sprinkle in some quick passes to at least make second and thirds downs easier to convert?

news

Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?

It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in?

news

Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?

Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left?

news

Mailbag: Too Many Specialists On The Roster?

When only 46 players can be active per game, and 53 on the active roster, doesn't it seem sort of risky to make five of those guys "specialists"?

news

Mailbag: Should the NFL Add This Stat?

Do you think the NFL should have a statistic called "Team Interceptions"?

news

Mailbag: Grass Fields a Problem?

The Cowboys have played three teams on the road with grass fields and lost all three. With games coming up at Tennessee and Washington, who both have grass fields, is this just coincidence or is there something to it?

news

Mailbag: Winning More on Early Downs?

They don't seem to be forcing many third and-long attempts? Is it lack of discipline or being too aggressive as a unit?

news

Mailbag: Play 'Preseason-Like' Football Now?

With the string of injuries we are having, why not play "preseason-like" football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs?

Advertising